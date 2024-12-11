Ariana Grande & Selena Gomez’s Friendship Is My New Favorite Thing

Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez are two of many stars fans have seen grow and evolve in their respective acting and singing careers. They started off as young TV stars and eventually began receiving notable accolades like Grammys, MTV Awards, iHeartRadio Awards, and more. They’ve even been nominated in the same award categories over the years, and it’s happened yet again. This time, both Grande and Gomez are going up against each other for Best Supporting Actress at The 2025 Golden Globe Awards. However, there’s no tension hindering their friendship.

The former Disney and Nickelodeon stars were seen seated next to each other at the Academy Women’s Luncheon on Dec.10. Grande even asked to be seated next to Gomez, telling Variety, “I respect her so much, and I’ve always adored her. I was really happy for her to see us on that list together. It was very special.”

Although Grande has been nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Glinda in Wicked and Gomez for her role as Jessi Del Monte in Emilia Pérez, the two women seem to be very supportive of each other.

Selena told Variety that the “We Can’t Be Friends” singer was one of the first people to congratulate her on the Golden Globe nomination. “Ariana texted me and it was the sweetest note and it was about six in the morning,” she said. “We sent each other voice messages. It was very exciting.” The Wicked star went on to share, “I really love watching this moment happen for Selena. I know how hard she’s worked and how long she’s waited. I recognize that because it resonates with me so I know that feeling. So when you can reach out to your friends in the industry and say, ‘Great work, congratulations,’ why not do it?” Grande added that although she didn’t know Gomez that well, she was thrilled to sit next to her at the luncheon.

Selena Gomez shares new photo with Ariana Grande at the Academy Women’s Luncheon. pic.twitter.com/drqhS7DGVO — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 10, 2024

During her Actors On Actors conversation with Saoirse Ronan, The “Lose You to Love Me” singer revealed that she wanted to approach Grande at an event they both previously attended but held back because she didn’t want to “bother” her. “Ariana was in the other room, and I was like, ‘I’d love to go say hi, but I don’t want to bother her,’ because I know how life can be,” she said. “And I think that can step in the way of me getting to know people, and that’s something I should work on a little bit.” She also confessed to feeling “socially awkward” around fellow celebrities.

Nevertheless, it’s safe to say that fate brought these two stars together again as they continue to support each other’s endeavors.

Gomez took to her Instagram Story to post a photo of her and Grande’s hands on what seemed to be the luncheon menu with the caption, “An angel on earth.” Grande then reposted the photo, captioning it, “That’s you @selenagomez.”

While Gomez and Grande are thrilled about their Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress, it seems that they will be in each other’s corner regardless of who wins. Talk about girl power!