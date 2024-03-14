Wait… Are AD & Clay Back Together After The ‘Love Is Blind’ Reunion?

If you’ve been keeping up with the latest Love Is Blind Season 6 drama, I’m sure you have lots of thoughts after the highly-anticipated reunion on March 13. Lots of information was revealed, and a ton of tea was spilt, but there’s still one question lingering after the reunion: WTF is AD and Clay’s relationship status?

While their current relationship status was discussed at the reunion, fans still have lots of questions about what’s really going on between the couple. After watching AD walk away from the altar heartbroken, fans wondered what the future between her and Clay would look like. And y’all, after the reunion, fans are even more confused.

During the reunion, AD mentioned that she and Clay didn’t speak to each other for a few weeks after their failed wedding. However, after some time passed, AD mentioned that Clay had reached out to her. Despite this, the two are not together anymore. Clay even expressed that not marrying AD was the biggest mistake of his life. Yikes!

AD dropped some surprising news about her and another cast member from this season during the reunion. She mentioned that she had gone on a couple of dates with Matthew, another contestant she dated in the pods. Matthew, arguably, is one of the villains from this season, notably because of how he two-timed AD and Amber. However, AD did go on two dates with him, but said nothing else happened after that.

Even though AD and Clay are no longer together, posts on social media have some fans thinking otherwise. On March 14, AD appeared as a guest on The Viall Files where she spilled some tea on her and Clay’s relationship. During the interview, she mentioned that she and Clay are “flirty friends.” TBH, this never ends well.

Like I said, AD and Clay are FUCKING! #LOVEISBLINDreunion pic.twitter.com/RAes14RIhT — ✨Ah Sleet Sleet Sleet🥶✨ (@bodaciousbobo) March 14, 2024

She went on to explain this newfound development in their relationship, telling Viall, “If we see each other outside, we’re like in each other’s faces, we like hug and cuddle.” Is anybody else confused?

From the posts on social media, fans think the former couple is back together. On March 6, a user on Twitter shared a video of Clay and AD hanging out with other people on Thanksgiving. This immediately had people thinking they were back together, but it’s still unclear what’s really going on between these two.

AD and Clay spent thanksgiving together? #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/WHmLGVMEqX — lil shorty arthritis (@wsupden) March 7, 2024

TBH, as long as both of them are happy and in a secure relationship, I’m happy. However, I still think AD deserves better.