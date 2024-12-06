Following years of concerns that the U.S. would ban TikTok, a new ruling has brought that ban even closer to reality. On Dec. 6, a panel of federal judges decided unanimously to uphold a law that could lead to a ban within a matter of months, or even weeks.

The law in question requires TikTok’s owner, a Chinese company called ByteDance, to sell the app to a non-Chinese company by Jan. 19. This law was built on concerns over TikTok collecting user information, which, according to proponents of the law, the Chinese government could then use to spread propaganda. TikTok had petitioned to remove the law, but the U.S. Court of Appeals from the District of Columbia Circuit denied this request. This move appears to be the app’s death knell, at least in the U.S., unless ByteDance agrees to sell.

TikTok officials have denied spying on Americans and have pointed out that the U.S. failed to provide any evidence of TikTok handing over any sensitive information to China. However, American lawmakers and intelligence officers still claim that TikTok is a security risk.

TikTok is expected to take this case up with the Supreme Court. It is unknown if the court will take the case, but many experts expect SCOTUS to do so, then freeze the law, and leave the decision to the Trump administration. Donald Trump has said he would save the app, though his way of doing so is unclear, as it would take an act of Congress to repeal the law, and Congress has shown bipartisan support for the law.

So, what’s an American TikTok fan to do? There are more than 1.04 billion monthly users on TikTok, 170 million of those being from the United States, so there are going to be a lot of unhappy people if the app indeed gets banned. If you’re wondering what app you’re going to replace TikTok with if the ban goes through, here are a few options.

Triller

If what you’ll miss about TikTok is the 15-second videos, look no further. Triller has been an alternative to TikTok’s short-form content since 2015, with a surprisingly similar interface featuring content like dance challenges, a large music library, and much more.

Likee

Like Triller, this app has a very similar interface to TikTok, but is built around live content, as opposed to pre-recorded short-form content. Likee focuses on video customization, with many AR effects and filters available to users, with some premium options open to those willing to pay for a subscription.

Huddles

For the content creators out there, Huddles (formerly known as Byte) may be for you — if you’re looking for an app to make money, that is. Huddles, like many apps, has leaned into subscriptions since its rebrand and offers “tips” that can be sent to your favorite creators. While smaller in scale than TikTok, the content on Huddles spans music, comedy, lifestyle, and more, so anyone can find their niche and make a buck off of it.

Instagram

This may be predictable, but Instagram Reels, a leading competitor of TikTok, is probably the most similar to TikTok out of all of these. Reels are a great way to boost your Insta engagement and interaction, see some cute animals doing cute things, or get a rundown on the news. It’ll be like TikTok never left.

Zigazoo

If toxicity keeps you out of the notoriously awful Instagram comment sections, Zigazoo is here to solve that! There is no messaging allowed on the app, and parental consent is required to post and interact with the app. The app is moderated by humans in the comment sections and on the video posted, all to foster a positive and safe environment Zigazoo has two versions: Zigazoo Kids and Zigazoo Gen Z. The Kids platform is focused on educational and creative content, while the Gen Z platform is more similar to TikTok, with dances, challenges, “get-ready-with-me” videos, and more

Lemon8

While often considered an alternative to Instagram, Lemon8 has many similarities to TikTok, too. Lemon8 markets itself as a “community-focused app,” perfect for creating content about all things beauty, lifestyle, and fashion. Plus, it comes equipped with a wide variety of editing tools for sharing videos and pictures, because not only is Lemon8 similar to Instagram and TikTok, it’s got a lot in common with Pinterest, as well.

YouTube

Short form, long form, seven-plus hours — YouTube has it all! YouTube may be one of the few sites that can top TikTok’s active user base, with nearly 2.5 billion active monthly users, so maybe it’ll also be a safe haven for them once the app gets banned — most of them are already using the platform anyway.