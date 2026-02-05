I was recently on a trip with my parents and was thrilled when I finally got the opportunity to impress my dad with my football knowledge. As we watched the snow plummet down on the New England Patriots and Denver Broncos during the AFC Championship Game, I shocked my dad by asking him, “What do you think of Drake Maye?” Of course, my curiosity around Maye didn’t stem from a newfound love for football, but an obsession with his wife, Ann Michael Maye.

The beloved Ann Michael Maye has established herself as a certified Internet Personality with her viral food TikToks. Throughout the month of December, Ann Michael Maye started a series called Bakemas, where she posted a new holiday-themed recipe every day. Maye’s soft-spoken charm — and people’s knowledge of who she is baking for — has catapulted her TikTok career, and she continues to post food-related content. She even has a baking series with NBC Sports Boston called Beyond Bakemas, where she makes baked goods with guests including Barstool’s Dave Portnoy and influencer Emma Pritchard, who’s married to Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard.

The holiday season has come and gone, but the Patriots football season is still in full swing. The Pats have made it to the Super Bowl, and Ann Michael Maye’s viewers want to make sure their QB is fed right. “Pls take care of Drake while he’s sick we need him healthy for the Super Bowl,” a fan wrote on one of her TikToks. Another wrote, “Please keep [bean dip] away from Drake. We don’t need him gassy for the big day!”

The 23-year-old football star and his TikTok sensation of a wife have caught the media’s attention, not only for their respective occupations, but also their adorable love story. Drake and Ann Michael Maye are signature high school sweethearts who have been together since they were 12 years old.

Fans are obsessed with this storybook romance, constantly comparing it to a former famous relationship — former Pats QB Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen. They’ve repeatedly expressed such in Maye’s comment section. “Gisele force fed us dry rice,” one user wrote. “Gisele would never pack with us for the Super Bowl,” wrote another.

Ann Michael Maye is reliably keeping her husband — and her audience — well-fed. To replace the daily thrill of Bakemas, Maye is now taking part in the trend of WIP Wednesday, where she shares her latest needlepoint creation, many of which are Patriots-themed. She has also been posting a series of non-seasonal recipes that are perfect for the Super Bowl. From jalapeño poppers to Boston bean dip, Maye has got you covered. Here are some of her best game day recipes for you to try for the Super Bowl.

@annmichaelmaye Bringing back a Bakemas favorite… everyone needs to make these for their Super Bowl party! ♬ original sound – Ann Michael Maye

@annmichaelmaye My favorite high protein chicken salad!! Perfect to prep for lunches ♬ original sound – Ann Michael Maye

Support the Mayes on and off the field this season by trying some of Ann Michael Maye’s recipes. Even if you’re not into football or the Patriots, we all know Ann Michael Maye is the real main character of this coupling, and her recipes are definitely worth trying.