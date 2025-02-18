Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Video of the viral anglerfish
Video of the viral anglerfish
@nbcnews via TikTok
Culture > Digital

BRB, Sobbing Over The Viral Anglerfish’s *Actual* Size

Rojienne Groves

Just when I thought Finding Nemo would be the only sad fish story I’d ever come across, the anglerfish that’s been all over my TikTok FYP has taken the cake for the saddest fish story. On Feb. 10, news headlines reported on a rare deep-sea anglerfish and its first-ever instance of seeing sunlight.

Normally seen 200-2,000 meters below sea level, this anglerfish had strayed away from the rest of his kind at a chance to see sunlight. Well, at least that’s what I’ll continue to believe because though there could be many reasons as to why this beloved anglerfish came to the surface, no one truly knows. What we do know though is that within a few hours of seeing sunlight, this anglerfish failed to survive and TikTok (and me) couldn’t be sadder.

In fact, users took to TikTok to share their sadness over this fish who made the distance to see sunlight. Who knew a fish that wasn’t fictional could pull at our heartstrings so much? It all started with users expressing their sadness over the fact that the anglerfish made the journey to sunlight and its long journey — swimming so far just to witness sunlight for the first time.

@chronic.kaleigh

I CANT STOP CRYING ABOUT THIS SMALL BUT MIGHTY FISH #greenscreen #anglerfish #fyp #deepsea #oceanlife #warrior #seaanimals #marinelife #ocean #oceancreatures

♬ Jacob and the Stone (Slowed) – Emile Mosseri & sped up + slowed

But, it was the size of this beloved fish that really took TikTok by storm. Where people thought it was large (maybe the size of a football), it turned out that this fish was actually teeny tiny, contributing to how emotional its journey to the surface truly was after all. According to TikTok, the viral anglerfish was small enough to fit in the palm of a hand, which means it was only a few inches in size. 

@perezbrenna

The angler fish’s real size (Original footage: @jara.natura ) #anglerfish #blackdevil #tenerife #heartwarming #marinebiology #science #news #fyp

♬ original sound – Brenna Pérez
@itsnickholiday

The actual size of the angler fish “the black devil” #blackdevil #angler #anglerfish #ForYou #ForYouPage #FYP

♬ original sound – ItsNickHoliday

This sadness stemmed from many users and diverged into its own kind of trend where people shared this with their partners actively as they recorded themselves “crashing out” over the story. Users have even taken it upon themselves to personify this fish they feel so much for, declaring it to be a girl all whilst their partners progressively make matters worse and don’t necessarily follow along with the emotion of this story.

@caitlin.emmaline

So jealous of anyone who hasn’t stumbled upon angler fishtok as an empath and hasnt been crashing out ever since #momsoftiktok #anglerfish #empath #husbandcomedy

♬ original sound – caitlin – midwife – mom
@savannahbellexoxo

#anglerfish #upset #valentinesday

♬ original sound – Savannah Belle 🌙🪐

Though the fate of the anglerfish is known and we’re all sad about it, at least we can remember that it had the chance to see sunlight for the first time.

Rojienne Groves is the Her Campus Entertainment & Culture Intern. She'll be covering anything and everything celebrities, trends, social media, and film/tv. Rojienne is currently pursuing a double-major in Journalism and Media, Culture, and Communication. Rojienne indulges in everything film, TikTok, and TV-related, from writing to binge-watching. In her spare time, she can be found journaling in a local coffee shop and browsing the shelves at any bookstore.