Culture

Amazon Prime Day Sunglasses Deals You Can’t Miss

Her Campus Placeholder Avatar Karen Fratti

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

For those among us who get joy from changing up our eyewear daily, the Amazon Prime Day sunglasses deals might be just a tad dangerous. There are so many to choose from, whether you’re looking for a pair of $7 plastic cat eye sunglasses for a fun party look or trying to invest in say, a pair of classic Ray-Ban aviators. Or designer dupes, or a big, oversized pair of square shades for when you stay out too late before a big morning class. Not that any of you would do that, of course. But if you do…they can come in handy. Just saying.

The point is, that Amazon has the sunglasses you want, but doing the digging can be rather daunting. Because allow us to repeat ourselves: there are a lot of offerings to dig through. And once you find a shape you love, almost every pair on sale right now for Prime Day comes in multiple colorways and lens colors, so you can truly restock your entire sunglasses collection if you so desire. If you do it right and take some of the advice below, you can manage to even bring in a haul of new sunglasses for under $50. Or spend it all in place if you feel like it, just do you.

Screenshot 2024 07 09 183255?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp

SOJOS Vintage Oversized Square Sunglasses

If you don’t have a pair of big red sunglasses in your eyewear stash, you aren’t living your best life.

Original Price $19.99, Sale Price $12.74

See on Amazon
rayban round metal?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp

Ray-Ban Round Metal Sunglasses

These retro metal glasses come in a dozen colorways and reviews on Amazon are all mostly positive. One person writes, “I bought these specifically for hiking and other outdoor activities. They are dark enough to block the sun, and everything in view is clear. I have a very small face, and these sunglasses fit comfortably and look great!”

Original Price $195, Sale Price $144

See on Amazon
Screenshot 2024 07 09 174913?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp

SOJOS Small Round Classic Polarized Sunglasses

If you’re not into paying hundreds of dollars for sunglasses, these are pretty great RayBan dupes for under $15. What’s not to love?

Original Price $19.99, Sale Price $11.99

See on Amazon
feisedy?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp

FEISEDY Vintage Square 70s Flat Aviator

Add a little drama to any outfit with these Feisedy square frames. Also available in a ton of other colors if you like the look.

Original Price $18.99, Sale Price $13.10

See on Amazon
Screenshot 2024 07 09 175929?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp

Ray-Ban Original Wayfarer

What’s better than Ray-Ban OG Wayfarer’s? Wayfarers that are 20% off, that’s what.

Original Price $180, Sale Price $144

See on Amazon
Screenshot 2024 07 09 180529?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp

FEISEDY clear Aviators

These pink clear aviators are too cute to not pick up on Amazon Prime Day. There are other colors available, too.

Original Price $20.99, Sale Price $13.29

See on Amazon
Screenshot 2024 07 09 181559?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp

Ray-Ban Aviator Sunglasses

You can always get the classic, classic aviators in black and gold, but why would you pass these up for your collection?

Original Price $230, Sale Price $184

See on Amazon
Screenshot 2024 07 09 182255?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp

AIEYEZO Oversized Cat Eye Sunglasses

These are just the straightforward black pair but you can go as wild as you want to with red, lime green, and other great colors, too. And for the price, you can actually stock up.

Original $12.99, Sale Price $10.39

See on Amazon
Karen is an affiliate content writer and editor for the Her Campus community. More of her other current work can be found at High Snobiety where she covers celeb style, fashion trends, and sneakerhead life. Karen was formerly an entertainment writer and editor at Bustle, Screenrant, The Dipp, Hello Giggles, and probably any other website you can likely think of that covers entertainment, pop culture, and news. She has a B.A. in English and Journalism from Temple University in Philadelphia and an M.A. in Media Studies from The New School University. In a previous life, Karen spent almost a decade in Rome, Italy working as a student advisor for Northeastern University’s architecture study abroad program (and eating all of the pasta and pizza she could afford). She currently resides in Brooklyn, New York. When she's not glued to her laptop writing and adding things to cart, Karen's likely trying to learn how to do her own gel manicures while watching Bravo. If you want to talk about TV, the best sneakers and nail colors right this very minute, or where to go on a European spring break, don't be a stranger.