Amazon Prime Day Sunglasses Deals You Can’t Miss

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

For those among us who get joy from changing up our eyewear daily, the Amazon Prime Day sunglasses deals might be just a tad dangerous. There are so many to choose from, whether you’re looking for a pair of $7 plastic cat eye sunglasses for a fun party look or trying to invest in say, a pair of classic Ray-Ban aviators. Or designer dupes, or a big, oversized pair of square shades for when you stay out too late before a big morning class. Not that any of you would do that, of course. But if you do…they can come in handy. Just saying.

The point is, that Amazon has the sunglasses you want, but doing the digging can be rather daunting. Because allow us to repeat ourselves: there are a lot of offerings to dig through. And once you find a shape you love, almost every pair on sale right now for Prime Day comes in multiple colorways and lens colors, so you can truly restock your entire sunglasses collection if you so desire. If you do it right and take some of the advice below, you can manage to even bring in a haul of new sunglasses for under $50. Or spend it all in place if you feel like it, just do you.

SOJOS Vintage Oversized Square Sunglasses If you don’t have a pair of big red sunglasses in your eyewear stash, you aren’t living your best life. Original Price $19.99, Sale Price $12.74 See on Amazon

Ray-Ban Round Metal Sunglasses These retro metal glasses come in a dozen colorways and reviews on Amazon are all mostly positive. One person writes, “I bought these specifically for hiking and other outdoor activities. They are dark enough to block the sun, and everything in view is clear. I have a very small face, and these sunglasses fit comfortably and look great!” Original Price $195, Sale Price $144 See on Amazon

SOJOS Small Round Classic Polarized Sunglasses If you’re not into paying hundreds of dollars for sunglasses, these are pretty great RayBan dupes for under $15. What’s not to love? Original Price $19.99, Sale Price $11.99 See on Amazon

FEISEDY Vintage Square 70s Flat Aviator Add a little drama to any outfit with these Feisedy square frames. Also available in a ton of other colors if you like the look. Original Price $18.99, Sale Price $13.10 See on Amazon

Ray-Ban Original Wayfarer What’s better than Ray-Ban OG Wayfarer’s? Wayfarers that are 20% off, that’s what. Original Price $180, Sale Price $144 See on Amazon

FEISEDY clear Aviators These pink clear aviators are too cute to not pick up on Amazon Prime Day. There are other colors available, too. Original Price $20.99, Sale Price $13.29 See on Amazon

Ray-Ban Aviator Sunglasses You can always get the classic, classic aviators in black and gold, but why would you pass these up for your collection? Original Price $230, Sale Price $184 See on Amazon