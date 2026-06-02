I Ranked All Of Allie & Dean’s Sex Scenes In ‘Off Campus’ (You’re Welcome!)

Spoiler alert: Spoilers for Off Campus Season 1 follow. While Hannah and Garrett may be the heart of Off Campus Season 1, let’s be honest: Allie Hayes and Dean Di Laurentis completely stole the show. What started as insane chemistry on the dance floor quickly turned into one of the most entertaining storylines of the season — complete with secret hookups, near-misses, and enough sexual tension to power the entire Briar University campus. So, with that in mind, I’ve decided to rank all of Allie and Dean’s Off Campus sex scenes by spice — because who would have thought that J-Lo and Top Gun‘s Maverick would make such an iconic couple?

Part of what makes Allie and Dean so addictive to watch is that neither of them is supposed to catch feelings: Every hookup is supposedly “the last time,” yet somehow they keep finding their way back to each other. Whether they’re exchanging loaded looks across a crowded room, sneaking around behind their friends’ backs, or insisting they can keep things casual, their relationship is the epitome of denial. The audience knows they’re doomed to fall for each other from the start — and that’s exactly what makes it so fun to watch.

Unlike some of the other couples on the show, Allie and Dean’s storyline thrives on tension. It’s not just about the hookups themselves; it’s about the anticipation leading up to them. Every text, every glance, every “we should stop doing this” conversation somehow makes the next encounter even more inevitable. Half of the appeal is the romance, and the other half is watching two people completely fail at convincing themselves they don’t care.

From the viral Halloween dance scene to the infamous photobooth makeout and that bathtub moment we all still haven’t recovered from, here’s my ranking of the spiciest Allie and Dean moments from Off Campus Season 1.

Chemistry On The Floor (Episode 2)

“Who is that?” Dean Di Laurentis, dressed as Maverick from Top Gun, asks Beau Maxwell. “I don’t know her personally, but I think that’s J.Lo,” Beau responds. The two are referring to Allie Hayes, who is dancing across the room in a green dress with a plunging neckline — the same iconic look Jennifer Lopez wore to the 2000 Grammys. “On The Floor” by Jennifer Lopez starts playing, and Dean spins as he approaches her on the dance floor. The tension is immediate. The eye contact lingers. He bows his head slightly as he reaches her — no words exchanged, just chemistry doing all the talking. The two dance with chemistry that should be studied, which is clearly noticed by fans, because the scene is going viral everywhere. Dean leans in like he’s about to make a move, but Allie pulls back, shakes a finger at him, and keeps dancing. Her boyfriend could walk in at any moment. And just like that, she walks away, leaving Dean standing alone and completely stunned. It might not technically be a sex scene, but it’s easily one of the hottest dance-floor moments since Elena Gilbert and Damon Salvatore in The Vampire Diaries.

The Bathtub (Episode 6)

I have to give the bathtub scene its own moment, too. Allie and Dean are taking a bath together, holding a hot pink dildo, when they hear a knock at the door. They freak out, of course, because they have to hide the fact that they are hooking up. Naturally, Allie holds her breath and dunks her head under the water. Tucker walks into the bathroom to find Dean casually sitting in the tub, smiling and holding the bright pink dildo. Confused and horrified, Tucker assumes Dean is taking a bath alone with the sex toy and quickly grabs what he needs before leaving. Once the door shuts, Allie emerges from the water and declares, “That was absolutely the last time.” If this scene feels strangely familiar, it’s probably because Friends did it first. In one episode, Monica similarly ducks under the bathwater while taking a bath with Chandler to avoid being discovered, proving that hiding a secret relationship never gets any less chaotic.

The Reveal of Allie and Dean (Episode 6)

After a Thanksgiving FaceTime call with the other hockey guys — including Garrett Graham and Hannah Wells — Dean looks up from his phone and says, “They didn’t see you.” The camera then cuts to Allie, dressed in nothing but black lingerie, and suddenly everything starts to make sense. As Audrey Hobert’s “Sue Me” begins to play, viewers are hit with a spicy montage revealing that Dean and Allie have been secretly hooking up all along. While fans knew the two had chemistry since the Halloween party, nobody expected this. The montage takes us back to the night Garrett and Hannah brought a drunk Allie to the hockey house. Dean arrives with two girls — likely on his way to a threesome — before unexpectedly connecting with Allie during a late-night smoke session. As the two talk about relationships, ambition, and wanting more out of life, the foundation of their connection starts to take shape. “If that’s what you want, go after it,” Dean tells her. “People who care about you will understand.” And just like that, one of Off Campus‘s most iconic storylines is born.

Hannah Comes Home Early (Episode 6)

After Hannah and Garrett tell each other “I love you,” they plan to spend the night together. Allie, being Hannah’s roommate, sees this as the perfect opportunity to invite Dean over after their photo booth makeout session. She opens the door wearing red lace lingerie, and things seem to be going exactly according to plan. Unfortunately for them, Hannah and Garrett decide they’d rather spend the night in their own beds, meaning Hannah is suddenly on her way home. When Allie checks her phone and sees Hannah’s text — “on my way home” — panic immediately sets in. She rushes Dean toward the door, trying to get him out before Hannah arrives. But what could have been a stressful moment ends up becoming one of their sweetest scenes. As Dean gets ready to leave, Allie puts his sunglasses on him and tells him to “hustle.” He looks back at her and says, “You look so good.” The two can’t stop giggling, kissing, and smiling at each other as Dean stumbles toward the door, doing one final double-take before he leaves. For a couple supposedly keeping things casual, they’re looking suspiciously adorable here.

The Photobooth (Episode 6)

At the restaurant where Allie and Hannah work, John Logan and the hockey team are hosting a fundraiser for a local youth hockey league. Throughout the night, Dean and Allie communicate entirely through song requests and inside jokes from opposite sides of the room. Dean requests “Dirty Little Secret,” while Allie counters with “U + Ur Hand.” As the night goes on, Allie is conflicted about whether she should continue seeing Dean. She knows their arrangement is getting more complicated, but resisting him becomes significantly harder when he grabs the microphone and announces, “If there are any last-minute changes of heart, remember that the photobooth is out of order.” A few minutes later, Allie finds herself stepping into the photobooth. The pair finally address the situationship that’s been consuming them. When Dean asks what she wants, Allie insists, “No strings, no feelings, just sex.” Dean’s response? “Just f*cking kiss me.” And honestly, what chance did she ever have after that? The chemistry, the tension, the hidden-in-plain-sight secrecy of it all — this scene is peak Allie and Dean.

The Steamy Chess Scene (Episode 6)

It’s Thanksgiving, and Dean is spending the holiday alone in his family’s penthouse while his family is out of town. He invites Allie over, and she decides to go. While he’s giving her a tour of the space, Allie casually asks what he would be doing if she weren’t there — a question that immediately shifts the energy between them. Before long, the two are sitting together on top of the piano, playing chess. The floor-length windows show the lights of the city in the evening — a dream Sixteen Candles moment. As they are bonding about each other’s families and life, the game becomes less about winning and more about who will break first. “Checkmate. Never let the enemy distract you,” Dean says. In response, Allie slowly unties her top, revealing a lacy black bra. Needless to say, Dean is immediately distracted. But just when he leans in to kiss her, Allie swerves him, moves her chess piece, and repeats his words back to him: “Never let the enemy distract you.” They both laugh, the tension finally breaking, before giving in and kissing anyway.

The Hookup Montage (Episode 6)