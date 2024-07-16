Fans Want This Singer To Be An Opener On Gracie Abrams’ ‘The Secret Of Us Tour’

Gracie Abrams announced the European leg of her upcoming The Secret Of Us tour on July 15, and it’s sent the internet into a frenzy for several reasons. For one, the rising star is playing venues with a capacity of 20,000 people — such as the O2 in London, the MEO Arena in Lisbon, and the Accor Arena in Paris — solidifying her mainstream status. She’s really not our little secret anymore, which is quite bittersweet. Furthermore, her opener has not been announced yet, and one theory about who Abrams is passing the torch to seems especially convincing.

If you’ve scrolled through TikTok or X (formerly known as Twitter) recently, you’ve probably heard the name Alessi Rose — or you’ve at least heard a viral track from her debut EP, rumination as ritual. Based in London, the 21-year-old indie artist is gaining traction, thanks to her raw lyricism and edgy style of production. BBC Introducing named her as an artist to watch for 2024, and her music has been featured on the radio company’s programming several times. This September, she’s set to embark on a sold-out UK headlining tour.

Rose’s schedule for Spring 2025 seems to be free, so her worldwide fanbase is hoping that Abrams will bring her on as an opening act for the European leg of her The Secret Of Us tour.

griff and alessi rose have to open for gracie idk — sophia #1 shared trauma stan (@coffeenbows) July 16, 2024

can alessi rose pls open for gracie ty 🙏🙏 — vee (taylor’s version) 💌 (@thelakesvee) July 15, 2024

i want alessi rose to be gracie’s opener — isy ✮ saw taylor (@benscrows) July 15, 2024

yall, I’m so curious who would be the opener for gracie europe tour 👀 (manifesting it’s alessi rose 🤞) — molly g | guts guide 4/6 (@overdriverisk) July 15, 2024

It’s a dream that Rose has been manifesting for some time, and it just might come true now.

im just hoping that because gracie fangirled her way into opening for taylor i can carry on the tradition for her — 🍓alessi rose is ruminating (@alessir0se) June 29, 2024

One X user even created a change.org petition in support of the movement.

guys actually go sign this petition im not joking i need to see them both in one night https://t.co/dsn6szTkxg — noor ✪ 🇵🇸 (@_lovealondonboy) July 16, 2024

Since Rose has previously collaborated with Audrey Hobert, Abrams’ co-writer and close friend, it’s very possible that they can pull some strings to make this happen.

While I dread the day that we can’t gatekeep Alessi Rose anymore, I’d be sat for this absolute dream lineup. (And Alessi, if you’re reading this, feel free to announce some USA tour dates as well. It’s what the people want!)