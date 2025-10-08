Last night, I was scrolling on TikTok per usual, and before I knew it, I stumbled across a video of Jake Paul — yes, the professor-boxer-influencer — coming out as gay. I did an absolute double-take. Was this real? The lighting was perfect, the voice sounded dead-on, and it looked just like him. But before I could even process it, my entire For You Page was flooded with more “Jake Paul” content: GRWM clips, fit checks, nail reveals, even a skincare routine. It was all weirdly believable, but these AI Jake Paul videos are completely fake.

These viral hyper-realistic videos are just the beginning of where the line between real and generated is basically gone. The clip I saw was made using Sora, OpenAI’s new video model that can create cinematic, lifelike footage from just a text prompt. Mind-blowing, yes — but also terrifying. Anyone can now make a fake version of a celebrity, or even you, doing literally anything. And it’ll look real enough to fool millions.

It’s not just deepfakes anymore; it’s an entirely new kind of entertainment that is both fascinating and scary. Because if you can’t even trust your For You Page, what can you trust? So, all I have to say is, WTF is really going on with all of these AI Jake Paul Videos?

Did Jake Paul come out?

Did the internet just glitch again, or did Jake Paul just come out? The short answer: no. The long answer? Your favorite influencer might “come out” without ever saying a word, thanks to evolving AI. Over the past week, online have been flooded with clips that seem to show Paul making a big personal “announcement in 3-2-1.” But the problem is that none of it is actually real.

These Jake Paul fever dreams are really deepfakes — absolutely convincing, algorithm-generated versions of Paul saying things he never said. And while the internet ran wild with speculation, Paul and his fiancée, Dutch Olympic speed skater Jutta Leerdam, were busy laughing (and low-key fuming) about it online. “Yo, this AI is getting out of hand,” Paul said in an Oct. 5 video, also donning diamond earrings. “It’s honestly not even funny.” Moments later, he theatrically squeals when a friend offers him a Celsius: “Celsius? Yes, b*tch! Oh, Peach Vibe? Oh, perfect. Aha!”

So, it seems like he’s playing along for the most part.

The couple has since called out the trend, reminding fans how scary-real AI can be when it’s used to twist someone’s image or identity. “I don’t like it,” Leerdam said to Paul in a TikTok video. “It’s not funny. People believe it.”

How can I tell which videos are fake or real?

TBH, it’s really hard to tell the difference. When it comes to AI recreations, there are usually some noticeable flaws in the background — the setting might look fake, people’s faces can appear distorted, proportions may be off, or props and outfits might look too cartoony. But for some of these AI Paul videos, the only reliable sign that they’re AI-generated is the “Sora” label.

It’s wild, it’s surreal, and it’s honestly kind of terrifying. The AI versions of Paul are proof of how deepfake culture is mutating pop fame into something that feels more like a glitchy simulation than entertainment. Every day, another AI-generated Paul video drops, and it’s harder to tell what’s real, what’s a meme, and what’s just the algorithm having a meltdown. The possibilities are endless, but so are the questions: How far will this go, and who’s next?