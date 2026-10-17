Spoiler alert: Spoilers ahead for the ACOTAR book series. The upcoming A Court of Thorns and Roses series release will hit bookshelves on Oct. 27, and fans everywhere are collectively losing their minds (myself included). The last time author Sarah J. Maas published an installment in the ACOTAR series was in 2021, and earlier this year, after much anticipation, she finally announced that books six and seven, A Court of Splintered Harmony and A Court of Forgotten Melody, will be released on Oct. 27 and Jan. 12, 2027 respectively. (Book eight is slated to release at some point in 2027 as well.)

The hope? That fans finally get to see Azriel and Elain becoming endgame (in my humble opinion, there are so many reasons that they should be — if you don’t agree, go re-watch Maas’s Call Her Daddy interview). The debate has the fandom in a wreck — only time will tell who ends up with who, and if the new books even have to do with Elain’s story.

If it isn’t already clear, ACOTAR hype has returned to BookTok, and with Halloween coming up, it’s the best time to dress up as a character from the beloved series. Here are six ACOTAR Halloween costume ideas that you can create this year with your friends or solo!

Feyre & Rhysand

@simplystephjaye Halloween is my favorite holiday but I can’t top this #feyrearcheron #acotar #starfall #halloweencostume ♬ Les (Instrumental Slowed) – aurelia & dopuu Feyre and Rhysand are the original love interests that the series revolves around. Originally a human, Feyre becomes Fae after dying while professing her love for Tamlin. Feyre is the youngest daughter of three sisters, a painter, the High Lady of the Night Court, and mate of Rhysand (Rhys), High Lord of the Night Court — the most powerful of the high lords of Prythian. If you want a refresher on their love story, the best books in the series for that are A Court of Mist and Fury and A Court of Wings and Ruin. Feyre has so many beautiful looks, but my personal favorite is her Starfall gown. If someone manages to pull this off for Halloween, I will be insanely jealous. If you’re a book-loving, supportive boyfriend, dressing up as Rhys will definitely win you some bonus points.



Amren & Morrigan

View this post on Instagram Amren and the Morrigan (or Mor) are two extremely powerful beings in the inner circle of the Night Court. Amren is a being from another world who bound her soul to a fae body: a short, spunky (now full Fae, after ACOWAR) who is Rhysand’s right hand and dating the High Lord of Summer’s guard captain, Varian. Amren prefers gray and more slate colors. Mor is Rhysand’s cousin, and her family oversees the Court of Nightmares, but she keeps her distance from them, choosing to spend most of her time working with Rhys. Morrigan has more elaborate outfits, and if you choose to dress up as her, know that her most iconic dresses are usually red. Honestly? Friends who dress up as super powerful Fae together stay together.

Cassian & Nesta

@drewafualo Nesta & Cassian really liked your vibe from across the bar … 🤝 LMAOOOOO HAPPY HALLOWEEN U FREAKS!!! ♬ Luminary – Joel Sunny Nesta and Cassian’s love story took a while to develop, but getting past Nesta’s hard exterior is a challenge for almost every character in the series. Somehow, Cassian does it, and eventually, they accept their mating bond. (It only takes them three books to do it!) As the oldest Archeron sister, Nesta is the most headstrong, and she carries some of the heaviest burdens following the death of her father. Her most iconic fashion moment — which I would love to see costumed for Halloween — would be her black dress for the dance in ACOSF. Dressing up as Cassian is pretty easy: think Illyrian leathers with red accents (remember that his siphons are red!) and bat wings.

Azriel & Elain

View this post on Instagram This one may get me cancelled for people who think Elain should end up with Lucien since he’s her mate, but I’m putting Azriel and Elain together because in my brain, it makes sense to pair each bat boy with an Archeron sister. Elain is the middle child, and we don’t know much about her yet, only that she’s a seer whose mind we don’t yet fully understand — after all, we haven’t yet seen anything from her perspective. I’ve done Elain-themed looks myself, and the key is to think of soft pinks and flowers. Her aesthetic is fun to mess around with and create in, and it reminds me a bit of Aurora from the 1959 Sleeping Beauty. Azriel is also pretty easy to dress up as: Wear Illyrian leathers (same as Cassian), but this time with blue accents. (His siphons are blue!) The Shadowsinger is a character that I hope we get to see more of, and based on a post from Bloomsbury, we may be getting to see inside his mind in these next few books!

Lucien & Tamlin

View this post on Instagram To the guys who want to dress up as the original ACOTAR Fae males, I got you. Tamlin is High Lord of Spring, and essential parts of his aesthetic include a blonde wig, greens and white clothing, and maybe a sword or two. Lucien is the same if you’re going for Spring Court Lucien — unless you want to be Lucien from the Autumn Court. The red wig and eye scar are essential pieces, though. Make sure you get a contact lens so you can have his metal eye!

The Valkyries: Gwyn, Nesta, & Emerie