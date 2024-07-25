These TikToks From Athletes Confirm The Olympic Village Is Basically A College Dorm

Y’all, Olympic athletes are just like us – they also have to stay in dorms with no AC! Before the 2024 Summer Olympic Games kicks off on July 26 in Paris, many athletes have taken to TikTok to show the Olympic Village that is very college-core (come on, they even have a dining hall). The rooms in the Olympic Village are definitely quaint and consist of one bed and some storage. Needless to say, these Olympic athletes are getting the ultimate freshman orientation treatment and it is kind of hilarious.

Tom Daley, a British diver and past Olympic gold-medal winner, took to TikTok on July 22 to discuss his living situation in the infamous Olympic village, which has been trending since the Tokyo 2020 Games. Days before the Opening Ceremony, Daley showed off his room, cardboard bed and all (yes, you heard me right. cardboard beds).

In the video, Daley said, “As you can see, it’s like a box,” in reference to the headboard. Cardboard bed, mattress topper, and a Paris 2024 comforter – I feel like that may start a trend. “As you can see, it’s pretty sturdy,” Daley says as he jumps up and down on the bed. Lowkey, that cardboard strength is impressive.

Australian tennis player, Daria Saville, also offered a BTS look at her Olympic Village apartment. She showed off her bedroom, bathroom, and also the small closet in a TikTok posted on July 20. Someone even pointed out how tiny the closets are in the comments by writing, “Everyone talking about the beds. but how about the “closet”???? is like $10 from temu.”

Many other athletes have since taken to TikTok to show off what their days look like in the Olympic Village. From athletes giving fans glimpses of the Olympic Village’s grocery store, dining hall, and shuttle service, these videos are really giving college campus tour vibes.

It seems like you can never truly escape the college way of living… even if you are an Olympic gold medalist.The Olympic Village is definitely reminiscent of college: horrible mattresses, sub-par dining hall food, and all!