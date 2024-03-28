WTF Is Up With Women Getting Punched In The Face In NYC?

“Out of nowhere this man just came up and hit me in the face. I’m actually in shock right now,” explained design student Mikayla Toninato in a TikTok she posted on March 26. She sported a bruised cheek just under her eye.

At least five young women in New York City have taken to TikTok to share their stories of men punching or elbowing them in the face over the past few days, with most of these incidents having occurred near 14th Street, the NYU area, and Times Square.

What’s going on in NYC right now? TikTok curator @pamelawurstvetrini made a collection of all the TikTox she could find of women explaining their attacks in NYC, with some videos spanning back to 2022. There are over 25 videos in her collection. “If we didn’t have TikTok, can you imagine how long this would take for us to figure out that this was a trend?” she asked in a TikTok, “The cops aren’t really going to care about a random punch in the face unless it’s like collective action and we’re all talking about it.” She explained how these attacks encompass intersectional systemic issues, including gender-based violence, the mental health crisis, the housing crisis, and more.

@mikaylatoninato @halley i quite literally feel your pain this was so insane ♬ original sound – mikayla

In a follow-up TikTok, Toninato posted an emergency room update on March 26. “They confirmed I do have a concussion from being hit so hard, which is honestly insane, but also kind of validating for the way that I feel right now. So, I officially have a concussion, a black eye, and a chipped tooth,” she said.

TikTok influencer Halley Kate Mcgookin was also a victim of these attacks. Mcgookin posted a video on March 25 of her walking outside on the verge of tears with a large bump on the side of her temple. “I was literally just walking and a man came up to me and punched me in the face. It hurts so bad. Literally, I fell to the ground and now this giant goose egg is forming.” Mcgookin also posted an update where she explained that she was “going to make a speedy recovery,” she had already contacted the police, and a detective was going to get in contact with her.

A woman named Kendall posted a TikTok on March 26 describing that she was just walking through Times Square with her co-workers when she was attacked. She’s also sporting a large bump on the side of her head in the video. She confirmed in the caption that she wasn’t looking at her phone when she was hit. Selena Pikanab shared a similar experience in New York on March 26, as well as TikTok user @malous228.

In response to these terrifying videos, TikTok users have been posting safety tips and Maps images of NYC that break down where these late March attacks appear to be happening. Influencer Janey Ricacelle tracked down where these women seem to have been hit and posted an in-depth TikTok depicting where these areas are located in New York and how close they are to one another.

If you want to watch all the TikTox on the issue, I highly recommend going through @pamelawurstvetrini’s collection. As of March 27, a man has been arrested for at least one of these incidents, which involved Mcgookin. Police are still investigating whether other men were involved.