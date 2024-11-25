Award season is almost underway and there are a lot of prolific ceremonies to look forward to. One of the most talked about ceremonies is the Billboard Music Awards, which will honor a ton of great artists and music at this year’s live event on Dec. 12. While a ton of excitement came when the BBMAs announced its 2024 nominations on Nov. 25, there was also disappointment as a few musicians were majorly snubbed.

Coming in with the most nominations for the 2024 BBMAs are Zach Bryan, Taylor Swift, Morgan Wallen, and Sabrina Carpenter. Bryan, Swift, Carpenter, and Wallen are also competing for “Top Artist” with music industry giant Drake. The most nominated artists have enjoyed a great year of Billboard success, with Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department album spending three consecutive months at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart and Carpenter becoming the first artist this decade to have three simultaneous top 10s on the Hot 100 chart for eight consecutive weeks.

While other artists such as Jungkook and Dua Lipa have received BBMAs nods, some didn’t receive a single nomination. Want to know on who got snubbed the most from this year’s BBMAs? Look no further, and prepare to be shocked.

Olivia Rodrigo

It’s safe to say that Rodrigo has experienced a great year in music. Coming off the success of her sophomore album Guts, Rodrgio became the first female in nine years to have her first two studio albums debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Billboard also named her the touring artist of the year in October. Yet, she didn’t receive a single nod for the 2024 BBMAs. I know all the Livies are livid about this!

Megan Thee Stallion

The H-Town Hottie herself also didn’t receive any nods for this year’s BBMAs. Releasing two albums in 2024 — one being a deluxe version — Megan’s chart success deserves to be praised and well-recognized at the BBMAs.

Cardi B

Another artist that didn’t receive any nominations is Cardi B. Although Cardi didn’t release an album this year, she has released some dope singles such as “Like What” and has been featured on the remix of GloRilla’s song “Wanna Be”.

Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga

The duo’s single “Die With A Smile” spent eight consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart, yet it didn’t receive a nomination in any category.

I don’t know about y’all, but I am deeply upset that these artists didn’t receive any recognition from the 2024 BBMAs.