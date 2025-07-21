The 2025 WNBA All-Star Game wasn’t just a showcase of talent — it was a statement of where the league stands in relationship with its players. The All-Star games spanned two days July 18 and 19, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, home of the WNBA’s own Indiana Fever. The annual event followed its traditional format, bringing the league’s top players (aka the All Stars) together for a two-day matchup; day one being the skills competition, while day two brought the official All-Star basketball game. But while the event was a fun spectacle, there was a moment that sparked conversation that almost overshadowed the whole weekend — and for good reason.

This year, the All Stars were split into two teams: Team Clark, led by 2024’s Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark (Indiana Fever), and Team Collier, led by seasoned player Napheesa Collier (Minnesota Lynx). But just hours before competing against each other in the main event on July 19, the players from both teams gathered together behind the scenes to make a bold decision: After an unsuccessful meeting with the league’s officials earlier that week — where more than 40 players voiced frustration over stalled Collective Bargaining Agreement negotiations — the players decided to take a stand.

The night of the All-Star game, all the players took to the court for warm-ups wearing black shirts that read, “Pay Us What You Owe Us.” The moment quickly went viral, amplified by a sold-out crowd chanting “Pay them!”throughout the game. For players and fans alike, the message was clear: The fight for pay equity in the WNBA is far from over, but the players are not backing down.

If you saw this moment on TV — or just heard chatter about it online — and are confused by what’s going on, don’t worry. You’ve come to the right place.

What Is The WNBA CBA & How Does It Affect How Players Are Paid?

The Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) is the official contract between the WNBA and its players. The agreement outlines everything including minimum and maximum salaries, benefits, and how league revenue is shared. The current CBA was signed in 2020 and runs through 2027, but either side (the league or the players) has the option to opt out after the 2025 season — which is why the stakes for this year’s negotiations are so high.

The main source of tension in the negotiation is revenue sharing. In short, the players want a system where their pay increases in proportion to league profits. With a new $2.2 billion media rights deal, record-breaking attendance, and $250 million in expansion fees from new teams entering the league, the WNBA is experiencing rapid financial growth. And it’s only going up from here; the 2025 debut of the San Francisco-based Golden State Valkyries marked the league’s first new team in over a decade, with Detroit, Cleveland, and Philadelphia reportedly next in line. So with all this growth in mind, the “Pay Us What You Owe Us” shirts are even more poignant. Players aren’t just demanding more money because they think they deserve it; they’re calling attention to a system that hasn’t evolved alongside the league’s success, which was made possible in large part by the players themselves.

Collier spoke about the “Pay Us What You Owe Us” message post-All Stars game, telling reporters, “We feel like we’re owed a piece of the pie we helped create.”

How Much Do WNBA Players Get Paid In 2025?

In 2025, WNBA rookies and players with less than three years of experience earn a minimum salary of $66,079, while veteran players with three or more years make at least $78,831. The maximum salary for most players is $214,466, although some “core” or long-term veterans can earn up to $249,244 under the current CBA. (Because WNBA base salaries still fall short for many players — especially compared to the league’s rapid growth and the demands of professional play — athletes often supplement their income with overseas contracts, brand partnerships, or social media and content creation work.) Overall, these salaries make for a disappointing comparison when you look at the NBA, in which a rookie’s minimum salary is just over $1 million.

With the contract opt-out deadline approaching on Oct. 31, players are hoping their message was heard — not just by the league, but by fans, sponsors, and future investors. Whether meaningful change comes next is still uncertain, but one thing’s for sure: The players are standing up for their worth.