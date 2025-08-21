Phrases like workplace burnout and quiet quitting have been floating around in recent years. But now, a new term has entered the lexicon: quiet cracking. This new buzzword has captured people’s attention not only for its mystery factor — I mean, what do they mean by cracking, and how does one do it quietly — but also for its relatability, once people figure it out what it actually means. So, what does quiet cracking mean, and why is it making many Gen Zers say, “I told you so?”

According to workplace training company TalentLMS, quiet cracking describes the silent struggle of people who are feeling dissatisfied at work, but are not able to do anything about it — whether that’s because their workplace doesn’t allow changes to be made, or because they can’t quit due to job security or financial reasons. The org, which coined the term, explains it on its website as a “persistent feeling of workplace unhappiness that leads to disengagement, poor performance, and a desire to quit.” According to a Gallup report, one in five employees noted this is a frequent or constant state for them.

An Aug. 19 Forbes article about this trend notes that quiet cracking isn’t just dissatisfaction, it’s a survival strategy. The symptoms associated with quiet cracking can include fatigue, hyperfixation, emotional withdrawal, maladaptive coping, and unintentional performance decline. Quiet cracking may be a new term, but it is unfortunately a recurring and familiar feeling that so many have experienced. The silent nature of quiet cracking makes it that much more dangerous because those around you don’t know you’re suffering, leading to ultimately serious professional, mental, and emotional consequences.

@jessramosdata What’s quite cracking? ⬇️ It’s when you’re still showing up to work, still hitting deadlines… but on the inside? You’re silently falling apart and dying on the inside. It’s the slow erosion of your motivation, creativity, and mental health— all while you keep doing the work. You likely feel stuck in your job and you’re scared of getting cut. But also too scared to leave in this economy. So you just suffer in silence. The causes? – No recognition – Toxic managers – Zero growth – Job insecurity Have you felt this before? 👀 #quietcracking #quietquitting #tech #techcareer ♬ original sound – Jess Ramos – Big Data Energy⚡️

So, what can be done about this phenomenon. Well, businesses should look out for these signs in their employees and make internal improvements in order to avoid or assuage it. However, you can’t always rely on your employer to look out for you; you have to look out for yourself. That’s where Gen Z’s outlook on work-life balance comes in.

For context, Gen Z has a different approach when it comes to their careers, compared to previous generations. As they are entering the workforce, Gen Z is prioritizing finding jobs that support them as employees and the life they want (and deserve) while emphasizing the importance of implementing work-life balance into their careers over other job-related desires like a higher salary or job security. A 2025 Deloitte survey showed that 17% of Gen Z’s top career goal is to maintain a good work-life balance, and 28% of Gen Z’s listed wanting a good work-life balance as the top reason for making the decision to change industries, fields, or career paths. Further, Randstad, an international recruiting company, polled more than 26,000 people from around the globe and found that 76% of Gen Zers prioritize work-life balance over pay. So clearly, Gen Z is making it known how important seeking a work-life balance is — and quiet cracking may be more proof that they’re right in feeling this way.