Have you ever been in a conversation at the dinner table and someone brings up finances, and suddenly everything seems just… too complicated? Maybe it’s a topic that has to do with economics, or perhaps it’s taxes that really freak you out. For me, it’s usually financial investing that leaves me scratching my head. That one aspiring finance bro you always end up near in the dining hall may insist on talking about it any chance he gets, and I totally understand the feeling of wanting to pivot the conversation into a less dense, more lighthearted direction. But, TBH, I *also* know that investing is actually important to learn about — and, eventually, participate in. If only it weren’t so confusing!

That’s where Steven Wang might come in to help. The 23-year-old dropped out of Harvard to develop Dub, an app that allows users to participate in “copy trading,” which basically means mimicking the investment decisions of other investors — typically, those who are proven to be successful at investing. (U.S. Representative Nancy Pelosi and American billionaire Warren Buffett are among the high-profile individuals whose portfolios you can mimic via Dub.) The app also fosters learning: By displaying risk scores, risk adjusted returns, and portfolio stability metrics, the app helps people new to the world of investing make informed decisions. You can also follow “creators” on the app to learn how they’re making their money moves.

In an interview with PR Newswire last February, Wang explained how his app is sort of like social media, but for investing. “It’s already how my generation is investing, with the rise of social media and commission-free investing,” he said. “Humans are narrative- and fear-driven creatures. Digitally-native creators have mastered the art of storytelling and are building fervent communities that leverage social accreditation to guide their investment decisions. With Dub, we’re building the creator economy for finance.”

Right now, the platform’s average user is between the ages of 30 and 35, but it is increasingly broadening its appeal to younger audiences. Dub has already surpassed 800,000 downloads and raised $17 million in seed funding, and is expected to see a continued increase in popularity as more young people catch onto it.

How to use dub

Dub offers two subscription plans: $89.99 per year or $9.99 per month, with a one-time seven- day free trial to explore its features.

The app outlines three simple steps to get started and build your online investing profile:

Open a brokerage account.

Provide the necessary personal details to create a brokerage account and register your account with your preferred brokerage provider. The brokerage account will fund your trading activity.

Copy a portfolio.

This is an innovative feature on Dub that enables you to mirror the investment portfolio created by another user automatically. When that profile trades, your account will trade at the same time and at the same price as that account, ensuring your investment remains aligned with that portfolio in real time.

Automatically follow all future trades.

Everything the portfolio creator buys and sells, you do too. The app is constantly updated with top new creators and sellers for users to follow and engage with.

So, the next time you’re wanting to walk away from those business majors trying to school you on money, you might be able to stay a little longer — and maybe even hold your own.