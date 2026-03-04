Hiring Managers Are Looking For Leadership Skills — Here’s How To Develop Them In College

College is all about learning. And I’m not just talking about course material. You can learn how to live on your own, how to manage your time, how to develop connections, and a slew of other skills — one of which is becoming very important to hiring managers: leadership.

According to LinkedIn’s Skills on the Rise 2026 report, leadership and people management is a fast-growing, highly desirable skill among employees and candidates. This entails competencies such as cross-functional team management, leading distributed teams, mentorship and coaching, performance optimization, talent development, and team management.

It makes sense why leadership is such a big deal these days, even as technical skills become increasingly more important in the era of AI. “An organization is only as strong as its employees, making the ability to build, coach and retain high-performing teams essential,” LinkedIn’s report reads. “Professionals who develop talent and foster collaboration through today’s rapidly evolving work environment help their companies achieve stronger performance and sustainable growth.”

You might think leadership skills are something that develop over time, growing as you progress in your career. And while that’s true, that doesn’t mean you can’t — or shouldn’t — try to enter the job market with some leadership experience already under your belt. So, for those hoping to stand out to recruiters and hiring managers, here are seven ways you can develop your leadership skills in college (and show them off in your application).

Hold a Leadership Position in a Student Org

Participating in clubs and student orgs isn’t just a great way to make friends who share your interests, but it’s also a way to demonstrate and refine your leadership capabilities. By applying for and obtaining a position on an org’s exec board, it shows how much others trust you to lead. Then comes the actual leadership part, when you can learn, make mistakes, grow, and thrive as a leader. Make sure to highlight on your resume the specific skills gained from your leadership experience, like communication and organization, as well as any tangible achievements you held lead your organization toward during your time in your role.

Take a Leadership Class

Plenty of universities offer leadership classes, or even majors, minors, and concentrations. If your school doesn’t, don’t fret — sometimes, you don’t even need to be a student at a school to take its courses! Harvard University Online and Cornell University are just two examples of top-notch schools in the United States offering classes on leadership, fit for industries such as consulting, health care, government, tech, and more. Many of these classes tend to be fully online with a self-guided option, ready to mold to your schedule, but — if that’s not your vibe — instructor-led courses are also a thing, and both come with a sweet reward at the end: a certificate. While these certificates might just be a piece of paper (or a PDF), they demonstrate your tenacity, willingness to grow, and proof that you have a formalized education on this topic.

Become an RA

Universities are equipped with so many opportunities to hone your leadership capabilities, and one of them is available in the place where many college students spend most of their time — aka, the dorms. Plenty of college students apply to become a resident adviser to reduce living costs, which makes this a really competitive position. However, if you get the job, that is a major sign that you have what it takes to be a leader. Plus, previous leadership experience is often necessary to be considered for this position, so many will consider the title of RA as proof itself of your capabilities.

Join a Leadership Program

Plenty of universities offer leadership programs, and they can also be found outside of the academic sphere. What you’ll learn in these programs will vary, but for the most part, you’ll get hands-on experience practicing leadership, and be connected with other leaders and future leaders who can serve as important connections once you’re in the job market.

Attend a Leadership Event or Retreat

Retreats aren’t just for rest and relaxation; they can actually be really informative and give you a great opportunity to hone certain skills. Sure, a leadership retreat or event might sound like the type of thing a fortysomething executive does every few months, but they’re for early-career individuals as well. These events are great for team-building and for focusing fully on your goals, so if you get the chance to go on one, it could be very worth your while!

Find a Mentor

Finding someone you admire — who may or may not have connections in your desired field — is tricky. Cold calling and emailing might seem daunting, and you might not get a response, but it demonstrates the go-getter attitude necessary in leadership. Keep in mind, though, your mentor doesn’t have to be someone in your desired niche; it could be someone in your orbit whom you admire — maybe a professor, the parent of a friend, that one regular who you get along with at work — because everyone is capable of teaching something that could offer you a leg up or a glowing recommendation.

Volunteer

If you resolved in the New Year to volunteer and you haven’t yet gotten started, now’s as good a time as any to finally do so. Volunteering offers you a chance to practice working in a group environment, while also working with a cause that matters to you. Few things look better on a resume than seeing how much you care, especially when you’re taking charge to do so.