This is a sponsored feature. All opinions are 100% from Her Campus.

Between starting to pack up your dorm to move out, preparing for your final exams, and attending end-of-semester get-togethers, it’s no secret that your April calendar is seriously packed. Plus, you can’t forget that your taxes need to be filed by April 15! But don’t crash out just yet — we are here to help with a free, virtual event about all things tax season.

On March 3rd, from 6 – 7 PM EST, Her Campus and H&R Block are hosting Tax Day 101: A Virtual Admin Night To Talk Taxes With H&R Block, a free webinar to help you prepare for Tax Day and have the easiest, most stress-free tax season.

In addition to yapping all about H&R Block’s convenient and affordable tax options, we’ll also be covering the following topics with tax expert and H&R Block employee, Brittany Benson:

Filing taxes for the first time

Filing taxes as a college student

Filing taxes as a content creator

Preparing your tax documents

How student loans can affect your taxes

The difference between a W2 and a 1099

+ so much more!

Are you ready to prepare for Tax Day early and totally crush tax season with the help of H&R Block? Then hit the button below to RSVP!

See you there!