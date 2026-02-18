Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Computer, college student, dog, typing, girl, couch, colorful
Computer, college student, dog, typing, girl, couch, colorful
Design by Neula Ha for Her Campus
Her Campus x H&R Block

Free Tax Advice To Help You Crush Tax Season

This is a sponsored feature. All opinions are 100% from Her Campus.

 

Between starting to pack up your dorm to move out, preparing for your final exams, and attending end-of-semester get-togethers, it’s no secret that your April calendar is seriously packed. Plus, you can’t forget that your taxes need to be filed by April 15! But don’t crash out just yet — we are here to help with a free, virtual event about all things tax season.

On March 3rd, from 6 – 7 PM EST, Her Campus and H&R Block are hosting Tax Day 101: A Virtual Admin Night To Talk Taxes With H&R Block, a free webinar to help you prepare for Tax Day and have the easiest, most stress-free tax season.

In addition to yapping all about H&R Block’s convenient and affordable tax options, we’ll also be covering the following topics with tax expert and H&R Block employee, Brittany Benson:

  • Filing taxes for the first time
  • Filing taxes as a college student
  • Filing taxes as a content creator
  • Preparing your tax documents 
  • How student loans can affect your taxes
  • The difference between a W2 and a 1099
  • + so much more!

Are you ready to prepare for Tax Day early and totally crush tax season with the help of H&R Block? Then hit the button below to RSVP

RSVP NOW

See you there!

Emily Murphy

Winthrop '18

Emily Murphy has been with Her Campus Media since 2018, and is currently the Branded Content Associate. She was the Campus Correspondent and Editor/President at her chapter at Winthrop University for four years, but has had a passion for all things writing since she was young. When she's not scribbling ideas down for her next branded article, she's watching reruns of Seinfeld while scrolling Pinterest for apartment inspo. Follow her on Instagram at @emilysmurfy