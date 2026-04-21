What I Spent In A Week While Working 2 Jobs & Applying To Law School

You know that phase of life right after graduation when you’re technically done with school, but somehow working harder (and spending more money) than you ever did as a student? Yeah… welcome to my current reality. Ever since I graduated in December, my life has basically turned into one long, expensive waiting room called “law school applications.” Between registering for the LSAT (multiple times, because apparently once isn’t enough), paying for tutoring, buying prep materials, and covering application fees, my bank account is really going through it. And that’s before I even get into the cost of just… living.

Everyone always talks about how post-grad is this exciting, freeing time when you can “figure things out,” but no one really mentions how financially chaotic that process can be. I’m currently juggling two part-time jobs just to keep up with rent, groceries, and all the hidden costs that come with chasing a law degree. I try to be mindful, cutting back on unnecessary spending, reusing prep books, and convincing myself that staying in is self-care, but if I’m being honest, I’m still figuring it out as I go.

Hopefully, all of this saving and budgeting pays off when I’m finally sitting in a law school classroom. But for now? Let’s just say my budgeting strategy is a mix of ambition, stress, and vibes — and after looking at this week’s spending, I’d definitely make some minor tweaks and adjustments for a less stressful lifestyle.

sunday

7:53 A.m.

The day started early with my commute to work, beginning with the commuter rail ($2.50). Being a post-grad law school applicant working two jobs means there’s no such thing as sleeping in anymore.

8:10 A.m.

Hopped on the MBTA ($2.50) to finish the rest of my commute. At this point, I’ve accepted that a good chunk of my paycheck is basically just transportation fees.

8:45 A.m.

Picked up a matcha on the way to work ($6). I try to convince myself this is a “necessary” expense because caffeine = productivity, but realistically, it’s also just my little morning treat.

9 A.M.

Arrived at work and got settled in for the day. I brought a pre-made lunch from home (growth!), which saved me from spending money mid-shift. A small win.

Courtesy of Natalia Suarez

3:30 P.M.

After work, I grabbed an Alani energy drink before my workout ($3). It’s my go-to for a quick boost, especially on days when I’m running on minimal sleep. Then, I hit the gym. (My Planet Fitness Black Card membership is $25 per month, but I didn’t have to pay it this week, which felt like a financial blessing.)

5 P.M.

Took the MBTA back to Boston’s North Station ($2.50), already mentally calculating how much I’d spent just getting around today.

5:15 P.M.

Finished the commute with the commuter rail ($2.50). At this point, I was fully in “do not spend any more money” mode.

6:30 P.M.

Made dinner at home using food I already had, which meant no extra spending to end the day — exactly the kind of discipline I wish I had every day.

Daily Total: $19

monday

8:53 A.M.

Started my Monday with the usual commuter rail ride to kick off the day ($2.50).

9:10 A.M.

Transferred to the MBTA ($2.50), mentally preparing for a long day of job searching, applications, and work. I’m currently searching for a remote full-time position, potentially in the social media management or social video editing space. I want something that will get me paid while also allow me to go to law school full-time!

9:30 A.M.

Picked up a vanilla iced latte ($6) and settled into my favorite seat in my favorite cafe in downtown Boston for a little job-searching session. Something about being in a coffee shop makes me feel way more productive, even if it comes with a price tag.

10:35 A.M.

Paid a $120 law school application fee — easily the most painful purchase of the day, but also the one that hopefully gets me one step closer to my future. It was also my *final* application that I had to submit for this cycle, which was so rewarding for me.

12:30 P.M.

Hopped back on the MBTA to commute to work ($2.50), shifting from “career planning mode” to “clocking in.”

1 P.M.

Worked a shift at the WNDR Museum in downtown Boston. Today I was working on an exhibit inside the museum, so I did not get any tips, sadly.

6 P.m.

Took the MBTA home ($2.50), officially exhausted.

6:20 P.m.

Finished the commute with the commuter rail ($2.50), already looking forward to getting into bed.

7:30 P.m.

Got a little princess treatment — my boyfriend ordered dinner for both of us, so I didn’t have to spend anything (a financial and emotional win).

Daily Total: $138.50

tuesday

6:53 A.M.

Another early start with the commuter rail ($2.50). At this point, my mornings run on autopilot: wake up, commute, repeat.

7:10 A.m.

Transferred to the MBTA ($2.50), slowly waking up and mentally preparing for the day ahead.

7:30 a.m.

Made a stop at Dunkin’ for a breakfast sandwich ($4.69) and coffee ($4.25). Not my most budget-friendly move, but sometimes, you just need a hot breakfast to get through an early shift. Then I worked my shift at Princess Polly, easily one of my favorite jobs. The employee discount is dangerous (in the best way), and it’s always my go-to whenever I need clothes.

1:30 p.m.

Headed to the gym. I used my OxyShred for caffeine instead of buying an energy drink, which felt like a small financial victory.

3 p.m.

Transferred $150 into my high-yield savings account. I’ve officially designated Tuesdays as my “get it together” day when I consistently put money aside each week.

3:10 p.m.

Took the MBTA home ($2.50), feeling productive after both working and saving.

3:35 p.m.

Finished the commute with the commuter rail ($2.50), ready to fully relax.

Courtesy of Natalia Suarez

6:30 p.m.

My angel of a boyfriend made us a yummy shrimp linguine dinner, so I didn’t have to spend anything else for the rest of the day — another win.

Daily Total: $18.94

wednesday

11 A.m.

I got to sleep in today, which honestly felt like a major life event. That almost never happens for me anymore, so I fully took the win. Woke up and made breakfast for my boyfriend and myself using food we already had at home. I put together boiled eggs, avocado, and sausage links, and it was so much better than my usual grab-and-go routine before work. More importantly, it didn’t cost me anything.

2:53 p.m.

Eventually got myself together and took the commuter rail ($2.50) to start my afternoon shift.

3:10 p.m.

Hopped on the MBTA ($2.50), mentally preparing for a long night ahead.

4 p.m.

Clocked in at Princess Polly. I’m planning on attending an accepted students day at one of the law schools I already heard back from, which meant I needed to get an outfit together, so I bought a pair of black slacks for $25 with my employee discount (honestly, a steal).

9 p.m.

Finally clocked out, and immediately shifted into gym mode. I used my OxyShred again for caffeine, so no extra spending.

10:30 p.m.

Took the MBTA home ($2.50), running purely on post-workout exhaustion.

11:10 P.m.

Finished the commute with the commuter rail ($2.50), counting down the minutes until I could be in bed.

11:35 p.m.

Got home, showered, and knocked out immediately.

Daily Total: $35

thursday

7:53 a.m.

Started the day with my usual commuter rail ride ($2.50), fully in my weekday routine.

8:10 a.m.

Transferred to the MBTA ($2.50), slowly waking up and already thinking about my first coffee of the day.

8:30 a.m.

Stopped at Dunkin’ for a coffee ($4.25). At this point, I’m not even going to pretend it’s optional — it’s a necessity. Then, I worked my shift at Princess Polly, staying busy and (thankfully) not spending money during those hours.

2:10 p.m.

Headed to the gym and used my pre-brought OxyShred again — saving money and fulfilling my caffeine needs at the same time.

3:30 P.m.

Took the MBTA home ($2.50), already looking forward to a chill night.

4:20 p.m.

Finished the commute with the commuter rail ($2.50), officially done spending for the day.

6 p.m.

My boyfriend and his cousin ended up putting together a little family dinner for all of us. We hung out, ate, and had some drinks using alcohol we already had at home, so no extra spending. After a full night of hanging out, I headed home. Honestly, it was such a fun (and much-needed) way to de-stress.

Daily Total: $14.25

friday

7:53 A.m.

I started the day with my usual commuter rail ride ($2.50), trying to shake off the fact that I’m definitely coming down with a cold.

8:10 A.m.

Hopped on the MBTA ($2.50), already feeling low energy and not like myself. I didn’t eat breakfast this morning because I wasn’t hungry at all, which is very unlike me, but the cold was clearly winning.

9:30 A.m.

Worked my shift at the WNDR Museum, pushing through even though I wasn’t feeling 100%.

3:15 p.m.

Went to the gym and used my OxyShred again for caffeine. Probably questionable given I’m getting sick, but I powered through.

4:30 p.m.

Took the MBTA home ($2.50), officially running on fumes.

5:20 p.m.

Finished the commute with the commuter rail ($2.50), ready to rest before going back out later.

Courtesy of Natalia Suarez

8:00 P.m.

Met up with my little from my sorority for dinner at a jazz bar. I got brisket and potatoes, she had pasta, and we each ordered two drinks. We split the bill, and my total came out to $75.

10:45 p.m.

Took an Uber home ($16), because there was no way I was dealing with public transportation that late, especially while feeling sick and a little tipsy.

Daily Total: $101

saturday

7:53 a.m.

Started the day with the commuter rail ($2.50), easing into the morning as best as I could.

8:10 a.m.

Transferred to the MBTA ($2.50), already thinking about my next caffeine fix.

9 A.m.

Grabbed a matcha ($6), and yes, at this point I fully recognize I need to stop spending so much on cute morning beverages… but it makes me happy, so here we are.

9:30 a.m.

Started my shift at WNDR Museum, working coat check for the day. Ended up making $30 in tips, which honestly felt like a huge win going into the weekend.

3 p.m.

Left work and walked to the gym, trying to stay consistent with my routine.

3:30 p.m.

Gym time. Same no-spend deal with my OxyShred.

4:30 p.m.

Left the gym and hopped on the MBTA ($2.50), planning a little surprise for the evening ahead.

4:50 p.m.

Made a quick stop at Star Market before catching my commuter rail because my boyfriend just landed a big tech job (!!!), and I had to celebrate him (because yes, men deserve to be spoiled, too). I picked up a bouquet of flowers ($14.99), Snickers ($4.99), Doritos ($2.99), and a bottle of his favorite wine ($39.99). I also made him a little sign at home using paper and markers I already had.

5:20 p.m.

Took the commuter rail home ($2.50), excited to set everything up.

7:00 p.m.

Made us steak and potatoes for dinner using groceries we already had from last week. We opened the wine and ended up drinking basically the whole bottle — absolutely no regrets on that purchase.

Daily Total: $79.96

Now, I know all of this was a lot… but given the current season I’m in, this is a pretty average amount of spending for me per week. Sure, some weeks it’s a little less if I choose to not go out, and other weeks it’s a little more if I go out both Friday and Saturday night. Though I don’t think any of my purchases were unjustifiable, I still wish I was making more money, so hopefully those interviews and job offers start rolling in soon.

Weekly Total: $406.65