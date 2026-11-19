In fourth grade, The Body creator Quinn Shephard’s school principal told her she could shoot her first feature film at her public New Jersey elementary school. But when Shephard, then around 10 years old, gleefully presented him with dates for the shoot, he simply remarked: “I was not serious.”

The rejection was a low blow for the aspiring filmmaker — “I still think my parents hold a grudge against this principal for not allowing it,” she laughs — but nothing could stop her from following her dreams of working in film and television. Now, at 31, Shephard is celebrating the release of The Body on Netflix, her first ever solo showrunning credit, and Netflix’s new hit series.

While Shephard has been working in the film industry since she was 3, she initially got her start in front of the camera. “Some of my first memories are from when we went to Prague when I was 4, and I was shooting my first movie,” she says. She appeared in commercials and small film roles before transitioning to acting in network television, most notably as the recurring character Morgan Sanders in the CBS thriller series Hostages. All the while, she remained in public school, which she didn’t particularly jive with. “I just wasn’t interested in either the social dynamics of high school or the classes,” Shephard tells Her Campus. And that angst about high school cliques definitely stuck with her — a central theme in both her debut feature film, Blame, and The Body is feeling disconnected from your peers.

As Shephard grew tired of school, she also aspired to do more in film than just acting. Her real goal was to be behind the camera: “I just really wanted to be making stuff,” she says. So, she graduated high school early and opted to not go to college or film school. “I was watching so many films and reading so many books and scripts, and I was a little bit like, ‘why do I have to go do a syllabus? Can I self-teach?‘” she says.

Shephard took a bet on herself and put her college money toward her first feature film, Blame. On Blame — a 2017 psychological thriller about a withdrawn high schooler who develops a crush on her drama teacher — Shephard taught herself to write, direct, edit, and produce. “My parents were always really supportive of me following my own path,” Shephard says. “And it’s no shade to college, there was just something in my gut that it wasn’t for me.”

Photo by Nick Rasmussen

Although Shephard had done some work in Hollywood, her path to filmmaking was by no means easy. She led with the mindset that “everyone’s going to say no,” she says. “People are not gonna care. People are not gonna return your emails. People are not gonna give you money in the beginning. You kind of have to be like, I‘m just not gonna give up.”

And she didn’t. Shephard learned a lot of technical movie-making skills by watching films and taking detailed notes, with Donnie Darko, American Beauty, and Spring Breakers being key in her development. “I [also] watched YouTube videos that explained the difference between focal lengths. I am very non-tech-savvy. I still, to this day, ask for lens lengths that don’t exist in my kit,” she laughs.

After Blame, Shephard racked up more directing credits, Including 2022’s Not Okay starring Zoey Deutch and Hulu’s 2024 miniseries Under the Bridge. All the while, she continued working on her solo projects, including The Body, which she started writing about a decade ago. “The Body was my first development job when I was 21 or 22, and the first script I sold,” Shephard says. “We’re so glad it gets made now!”

For those looking to become screenwriters like herself, Shephard’s advice is to be consistent. “Sometimes you work all day, and all you do is write one funny joke,” she says, “But at least that one joke is good.” Plus, “sometimes, not writing is writing,” she says. The Body love interests Anya and Elise just popped into Shephard’s head while she was showering. “You have to go on drives, and you have to watch movies, and you have to wait for it sometimes, which is so frustrating when you have deadlines,” she says. “You give deadlines to writers, and writers are, like, waiting for little universe gifts that make the episode better.”

Shephard took her universe gifts and ran with them, writing all eight episodes of The Body and directing four of them. Most days on set were 12 hours or more, with Shephard highly caffeinated (she’d have a few flat whites every morning to keep her fueled) as she balanced directing, writing, and all of the admin work that comes with showrunning. But her hard work certainly paid off, with The Body reaching No. 1 on Netflix’s daily chart by Nov. 16.

And Shephard isn’t letting up anytime soon. With high hopes for a second season of The Body being greenlit, she’s already thinking of where the plot may lead, especially now that Grace Franklin (played by Sofia Wylie) — who spent all of last season in a coma — is now awake. “We’re very, very excited to write for Sofia,” she says. “It was a big part of the casting of that role the first season that she would become a lead in the next season.”

Starting in the industry so young, Shephard had something to prove. “I was so stubborn, and trying to be so adult on my first couple projects because I was so afraid of people not taking me seriously,” she says. But now, she leans into asking those questions, and learning as much as she can. It’s part of what she encourages any aspiring filmmaker to do, too. “Your vulnerability is part of your strength,” she says. “Show your weaknesses because they’re not weaknesses. Ask for help.” And at the end of the day, you just need to begin. ”Start working, because something will come out. You’ll get somewhere.”