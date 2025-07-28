Here’s What A Day In The Life As A Nike Design Intern *Really* Looks Like

Hi there! I’m Saachi Poddar. I just turned 22 last week and graduated in June from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Product Design and minor in Sports Business. This summer, I’m working at Nike as a Footwear Color Design Intern on the Color Excellence Team.

Today, I’m excited to take you through a productive and focused Monday. It was one of those days where everything just clicks and you leave feeling super inspired. I spent the morning pushing forward on deliverables and finalizing some key decisions around my final project. Then, I met with some previous Nike interns who are now full-time employees and are mentoring me through my various projects — so inspiring!

With a focus on my wellness, I also made time to get my body moving, ate well, and changed my environment when I got stuck in a rut. At Nike’s World Headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon, we’re lucky to be surrounded by lush vegetation, state-of-the-art buildings, and all the sports and fitness facilities one can ask for. I love keeping myself creatively and physically active! No Monday blues here — just progress, trial and error, and passion for what I get to do!

So, without further ado, here’s a day in my life as a Nike intern.

6:30 A.M.: Up & At ‘Em

Saachi Poddar

Good morning! I threw on my workout clothes, splashed some cold water on my face, and headed to the Nike Sports Center, one of the many sports and fitness centers on campus. Fun fact: There are more than 150,000 square feet of athletic spaces at this campus alone. Starting the day with movement helps me wake up with purpose and lock into the mindset I want to carry through my workday.

8:00 A.M.: Pilates Level 3

Saachi Poddar

I love Pilates for the way it connects movement with breath and helps me feel both grounded and energized. It’s one of my favorite ways to reset and recenter. Plus… I love a good matching Nike workout ’fit!

8:30 A.M.: GRWM

Saachi Poddar

I showered, changed, and fueled up on some eggs and avocado for breakfast — then it was time to get dressed. I’ve been really into layering my thrifted pieces lately, so today I’ve got on a simple white tee, a thrifted Cape Cod fleece vest, my favorite baggy dad jeans, and a pair of Metallic Grey Nike Pegasus trainers. Cozy, functional and very casual.

11 A.M.: Feeling Inspired

Saachi Poddar

One of my favorite parts about working in the Serena Williams Building — which, at 1 million square feet, is pretty amazing — is passing by the archive lobby, which is a mini museum of Williams’s most iconic looks. Her denim fit from the 2004 U.S. Open is always a sight to see and inspires me every morning. I grabbed a booth at the French Open Café and met with two former interns to get feedback on my projects and discuss next steps. I love talking to former interns since they’ve been in my exact shoes!

12:30 P.M.: Lunchtime!

Saachi Poddar

I headed over to the U.S. Open Café and grabbed the Alfredo cauliflower pasta loaded with garlic mushrooms, asparagus, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, and shrimp. This café truly never misses. Then, I hustled to the studio and reviewed the photos of my intern team winning at Intern Combine last week! The Intern Combine is an annual three-day competition where all the undergrad interns get placed into small groups to brainstorm, collaborate, and present Nike’s “next big idea” to various leaders.

2:00 P.M.: Meeting Prep

Saachi Poddar

I took some time in the communal working space to prep for an exciting meeting with a team that I really admire. I jotted down a few questions and notes, since it is super important for me to be intentional when I get opportunities to sit in on moments like this one. I’m so grateful for the mentorship that I’ve received from all the Nike designers, especially those outside of my focus who have taken the time to teach me something new! After checking in with my amazing manager and getting the greenlight on my presentation for tomorrow, I took a moment at my desk to regroup. I collected my notes and made a quick list of everything I need to accomplish for my last stop of the workday.

3:45 P.M.: Quick Coffee Break

Saachi Poddar

Cutting it close to closing time, but I made it to the French Open Café to grab a quick coffee before heading to my last stop for the day. My go-to coffee order lately? An iced vanilla breve — I highly recommend it.

4:00 P.M.: Intern Project Work

Saachi Poddar

Made it to my favorite spot on campus: Blue Ribbon Studios, whose name is a nod to Nike’s history; BRS is what the company was called before it became Nike. It’s a dream space for creatives to build and bring ideas to life. I spent the rest of my workday doing some test prints for my intern project. Big shoutout to my mentor, who was a former coworker now reunited at Nike, for always coming through when the printer decides to invent its own margins!

5:30 P.M.: Closing Time

Saachi Poddar

Armed with my test prints and a polished presentation deck, I’m wrapping up the day feeling prepared and excited to share my work with my team tomorrow. I’m so grateful for the momentum and all the people who help keep it moving. Thanks for tagging along during my day!