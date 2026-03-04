WNBA Star Monique Billings Is Having A Full-Circle Moment With College Basketball

Monique Billings has had a front-row seat to one of the most transformative eras in women’s basketball to date. With almost a decade in the WNBA under her belt, and four years of college basketball before that, Billings has seen the sport go from modest public attention and sparse endorsement opportunities to sold-out arenas, national media coverage, and high-profile brand deals. Now, the Golden State Valkyries forward finds herself reflecting on the sport’s explosive growth and celebrating the next generation of rising talent.

As part of her partnership with Silk Protein, the official plant-based beverage brand of the Big Ten Conference, Billings is heading to some Big Ten basketball games this March Madness season (and she gets to throw it back to her own college basketball days by creating a smoothie that honors her alma mater). The partnership is a full-circle moment for Billings, who was part of the Big Ten (then known as the Pac-12) in her own college days.

From 2014-2018, Billings was a standout college athlete for UCLA women’s basketball, helping the Bruins reach impressive records and tournament runs. (To this day, she retains the title of UCLA women’s basketball’s all-time leader in blocked shots.) Now, she gets to champion a new class of college players

Below, Her Campus chats with Billings about the evolution of women’s basketball, how this generation of college women athletes are redefining the game, and how she’s here for it all.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

You’ve partnered with Silk Protein as the official plant-based beverage brand of the Big Ten. What made this collaboration feel authentic to you?

For me, it goes back to when I was a young girl. Silk was at my grandmother’s house, it was something that I had as a child, that I’ve always been around. So when the opportunity came about, I was like, this is so aligned. I love Silk Protein [and] I’m always looking for ways to get protein into my diet. I’m in my ninth season as a pro [and] the older I get, the more I’m watching what I consume and trying to be super mindful about all of those things.

How do your current wellness and nutrition habits compare to those from your college days?

I got really lucky and really blessed because my dad was a very mindful person when it came to just living holistically — mind, body, spirit. When I was younger in college, I would say I probably ate out a lot more, and I could get away with that. I wasn’t being as intentional with those things. Now, as I’m approaching 30, nine years as a professional athlete, I’m looking at all those things, trying to buy plant-based as much as I can, even going to farms, getting fruits, vegetables, different meats, and wanting things that are locally sourced. Thankfully, I’m still able to eat what I want. I have a really good metabolism, I work hard, so I think I have a good balance of both.

You played in the Big Ten, what was then the Pac-12, during a pivotal era. From your perspective, what has changed the most in college basketball between now and then?

I think what’s changed the most is the amount of coverage that these kids are getting. Obviously, you have NIL — that is something that I wish I could have done in college, and that’s a game-changer. Then again, social media — it was big when I was in college, but it’s so much bigger now, and these young college kids are able to amplify their stories, their voices, through their own platforms. That was something I was trying to do when I was in college. I started a YouTube channel, but again, we didn’t have NIL at that time so I had to be super careful about what I was promoting or how I was saying certain things. A partnership such as Silk, I wouldn’t have been able to have when I’m in college, but now college kids are able to have those types of opportunities.

What do you think is driving this surge in visibility and support for women’s basketball, on both the college and professional level?

Women basketball players continue to evolve. Our game continues to evolve. I also think you talk about media coverage — fans being able to attach to people’s stories and kind of see themselves in different individuals. I think that is so important. It’s just exciting thinking about what the future looks like, because 10 years ago, when I was getting into the league, it was nothing like this. I’m excited to see even 10 years from now how it’ll continue to grow and evolve.

We’re seeing record-breaking attendance, brand deals, and national conversations around women’s sports. As someone who’s been a part of this evolution, where do you think women’s sports go from here?

I think we [will] continue to move forward. It starts with brands, such as Silk Protein, investing in women, seeing us as more than just athletes, [and] being willing to tell our stories. Even [with] the partnership that I have right now, I’m going to the Big Ten tournament and I’m going to be at those games, being able to interact with not only the fans, but also with the college students who are playing. It’s about brands seeing us as more than athletes, and also the athletes putting out a really good product for brands and fans to want to attach to, and being able to be vulnerable and put out our personal stories and share our platforms. I’m all about positivity. If people are able to get their platform out in a positive way that can inspire people, I think that’s super important and that’s something worth attaching to and worth noticing.

What’s special to you about this generation of college women athletes?

I would say the confidence. The confidence that these young players have in college right now is elite. I just love the way that they carry themselves, they know what their worth is, they know what their value is. I know that they have a lot coming at them, whether it be the media they’re having to manage, agents that they’re having to deal with, a lot of brands coming at them, and just different opportunities. I really admire their confidence and how well they’re handling and managing the pressures that come along with it. And it excites me, honestly, seeing that.