Have you ever wondered who decides your favorite skincare brands’ next big global product launch? Who takes a spark of an idea and turns it into your next must-have serum or go-to cleansing gel? Matthew Leadem — senior manager of global marketing at IT Cosmetics — plays a key role in making that magic happen. (And if you want to be a part of it, too, explore L’Oréal Groupe’s internships and early career opportunities here!)

Leadem’s journey began during his undergraduate years, where he studied Mandarin Chinese and French, with a focus on sociolinguistics. “I was naturally fascinated by language’s role in society,” he tells Her Campus. Coupled with a Business Management minor, Leadem centered his studies on the global translation of brand identity — specifically, how major Western brands adapt to fit the needs and cultures of East Asian Markets and vice versa.

He credits his studies and academic experiences (such as studying in France and Hong Kong and working in Mainland China) with developing his interest in contributing to brand identity strategy on a global scale. “I envisioned myself at the table discussing the core, foundational questions of a brand entering a new market. Who are we? What is our name, [and] what do we stand for? What do we offer this market, and how are we different from competitors already here?”

But what set him on the path to beauty marketing, in particular, was participating in two university programs that placed him in Beijing and Hong Kong for the majority of 2018. It was there that he witnessed the unprecedented boom of the K-Beauty market. Everywhere he looked, in store windows and on social media ads, he saw the beauty industry showing off its marketing skills. Ultimately, he realized how powerful good marketing could be — not just for one brand or product — but for the entire industry. From there, he applied to L’Oréal Groupe as a Summer Intern and has been there ever since.

“In L’Oréal speak, I am a ‘L’Oréal baby’ — meaning that I’ve started my career with the group, and am lucky to continue my work here today,” he says. Throughout his six years at the company, Leadem has had the chance to work across a variety of brands, from Biolage to Matrix, and now, IT Cosmetics, giving him the diverse experience needed to hone his understanding of the beauty industry and its consumers.

In his current role as a senior manager on the IT Cosmetics global marketing team, Leadem’s days move in parallel to the lifecycle stage of the products he’s developing. It all starts with diving into consumer needs and insights to ask: What consumer need isn’t being met, and how can we meet it? This can mean anything from reviewing and analysing literature to writing preliminary product concepts and collaborating with chemists, product development specialists, and other L’Oréal experts.

Then, it’s time to bring the product to life – fine-tuning the concept for maximum consumer and global appeal, collecting focus group feedback, and creating all the necessary assets (digital, social, educational, and beyond) to officially launch the product. Leadem’s to-do lists and goals look different depending on what stage of product development he’s currently in. “But one thing remains consistent,” he says, “every day is product-centric.”

For Leadem, digging into data and developing product concepts is one of the most rewarding parts of his role. When he uncovers a genuine consumer insight or untapped area of the industry, it feels a lot like striking gold. That doesn’t mean the role is without challenges, though. Juggling cool, new ideas with real-world considerations (e.g., does this make sense financially?) can be particularly hard for product innovators. When things lean too far one way or the other — too imaginative or too practical — it can lead to missed opportunities or products that feel flat. But to Leadem, it’s all about perspective. “I remind myself that every setback or challenge strengthens the eventual output…It helps to set aside the emotions and even the ego [and] rework the project into something even better!”

So, what emerging trends does a global marketer at the number one beauty company have his eye on? “Looking at skincare specifically, I’m very excited about the future of ingestible beauty,” Leadem says. “[I] feel we are well on our way to a sense of ‘holistic wellness,’ wherein skincare results are being achieved externally and internally by topical and ingestible means, respectively.” As for Leadem’s own projects, things are mostly top secret. “I’m working on products set to launch anywhere from one to three years from now,” he says. But he did tell Her Campus that he’s made headway on a skincare product with a never-before-seen formula — and skincare lovers should keep their eyes peeled for its eventual launch.

If Leadem’s role at IT Cosmetics sounds like your dream job, here’s his advice for anyone aspiring to work in beauty marketing: “If you have a breakthrough thought, a lightbulb moment, [or] an enlightened idea, write it down.” On your phone, in a note, a quick text to yourself — whatever works. “I cannot begin to detail the number of ideas I’ve had that have come and go [because] I didn’t record them in time,” he says. Keeping a stash of your freshest, boldest thoughts ensures you’ll be ready when a future challenge — or your next big opportunity — comes your way.

