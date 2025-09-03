Looking to level up your life this year? Marshalls wants to help you do just that. For the second year in a row, the retailer is bringing back its Good Stuff Accelerator Program, a year-long virtual experience designed to support 40 women as they chase after their goals — and yes, that means college women, too.

Created in partnership with Luminary, a career and networking platform for women, the program brings together expert coaching, curated sessions, and a supportive community to help you turn your big dreams into real progress. On top of that, participants also receive a $5,000 grant to put toward their goal.

Marshalls first launched the Good Stuff Accelerator Program in 2024 after finding that too many women felt stuck without the resources or mentorship they needed to thrive. The brand’s research showed that one in three women lacks access to the right tools, and 46% of women don’t have a mentor. That’s where this program comes in; it aims to close that gap and give women the confidence and support to pursue the “good stuff” in life.

So, if you’re wondering how you can apply to the program — or worried about whether you’re even qualified for it — here’s what you need to know about the Marshalls Good Stuff Accelerator Program.

What Does The Marshalls Good Stuff Accelerator Program Entail?

The program will run from January to December 2026. Over the course of the year, participants will meet with powerhouse mentors, go through group mentorship and peer coaching sessions for accountability, and gain access to Luminary’s Collective PLUS membership, which includes monthly events, networking opportunities, and digital resources.

Who Is Eligible For The Program?

For 2025, 40 women from across the U.S. and Puerto Rico will be selected to join the program. The program is open to all women ages 18 and up; it welcomes participants at any stage of life, including college students, stay-at-home moms, and business owners. Whether your goal is launching a business, advancing your career, pursuing a passion project, or making a personal change, this program is designed to help you turn your ambitions into real progress.

How Can You Apply?

Applications opened Sept. 3, 2025 and will close on Oct. 14, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. EST. Selected participants will be notified in December. You can apply at MarshallsGoodStuffAcceleratorProgram.com. Applicants will complete an online form that explores their goals, ambitions, and potential obstacles. Questions cover topics such as what the “good stuff in life” means to them, how they would use the $5,000 grant, and how they plan to leverage the program’s coaching, resources, and community.

So, if you’ve been waiting for a sign to finally go after the “good stuff” in your life, this program is exactly what you’ve been waiting for.