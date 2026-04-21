Makayla Lysiak Isn’t Worried About The “Dying” Film Industry — She’s Building A New One

For many in the Class of 2026, navigating the job market feels less like starting your career and more like survival. But USC film student and content creator Makayla Lysiak isn’t worried. When it comes to the film industry, despite acquisitions, streaming wars, and the rise of social media, Lysiak doesn’t believe the industry is dying. Instead, she sees film in more of a “transition period.”

“Getting your work seen is now easier than ever, and the barriers to entry are historically low,” Lysiak tells Her Campus in an exclusive interview. “All you need is a distinct voice and narrative vision.”

Lysiak, who’s currently finishing a degree in writing for screen and television at the University of Southern California, rolls with the punches that come from this new age of film. “As the industry redefines itself, I focus on being a good storyteller wherever I can,” she says. “The platform doesn’t matter.”

The creator and YouTuber has been documenting her life since 2017, writing skits in middle school, vlogging in high school, and now can be found with her tripod on USC campus, documenting studying sessions, sharing job updates, and more. This May, she’ll graduate from college, and the opportunities that await after she throws her cap in the air excite her more than anything. “While graduation is an ending, it also marks new beginnings,” she says. “I can’t wait to share my stories with the world, and for the world to share its stories back to me.”

Her Campus spoke to Lysiak about what she has planned after graduation, and what viewers can expect from her content in the upcoming months.

Photo Courtesy of Makayla Lysiak

These responses have been edited for length and clarity.

You posted a video about pursuing a career in an industry that’s “dying.” How are you grappling with that reality as you get closer to graduation? What are your plans?

The film and television industry has always undergone transition periods like the one we are experiencing now. What triggers these shifts are evolutions in technology, media, and audience behavior. Think back to when silent films became “talkies,” or radio became television. Right now, the industry is grappling with the aftermath of the streaming revolution and social media. While the traditional side can feel grim for aspiring artists, I see so much opportunity in digital entertainment. New media is where young artists are being discovered by studios and audiences. As the industry redefines itself, I focus on being a good storyteller wherever I can. The platform doesn’t matter.

What are you most excited about as you step into this new chapter of life?

Time has always felt like my fleeting resource in college, so I am ecstatic to get some of it back after graduation. I will no longer have to be in classes all day and studying for exams all night just to have the anxiety of my score haunt me for weeks. I’ll have the freedom to travel and explore the world — I really want to go to Paris this year, and I’ve already booked a flight to Costa Rica. This new chapter is all about exploration and adventure!

What are you most anxious about post-grad?

While I look forward to a class-free schedule, a completely open calendar feels a bit daunting. I’m used to being busy with assignments, and having deadline pressures hold me accountable. Post-grad, I’ll need to create a new routine that encourages productivity, so I can stay disciplined towards my goals.

Photo Courtesy of Makayla Lysiak

What are you going to miss most about college? What about the least?

The film school community is something I will deeply miss. The screenwriting department’s expertise was readily available if I had career questions or needed industry mentorship. Being surrounded by other creative students everyday invigorated my artistic spirit and kept me inspired if I was ever unmotivated. One thing I will not miss are the exams at the film school. I pulled way too many all-nighters writing final drafts of screenplays and research papers. I plan on getting my beauty sleep back post-grad.

Is there anything else about graduation/post-grad life you’d like to share?

While graduation is an ending, it also marks new beginnings. Get ready to see me step into my creative voice with full force. Whether it’s through traditional media, new media, or even in-person events, I want to communicate narratives that connect with audiences no matter the format. I can’t wait to share my stories with the world, and for the world to share its stories back to me.