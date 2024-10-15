This is a sponsored feature. All opinions are 100% from Her Campus.

Are you a current college junior who lives for all things luxury — from fashion to beauty and beyond? Do you dream of working for an iconic brand like Louis Vuitton, Tiffany & Co., Loewe, or Sephora after graduation? This is your chance to gain real-life experience in the luxury industry with the LVMH Student Ambassador Scholarship Program!

Handpicked ambassadors will have the opportunity to represent and elevate the LVMH brand among their peers, working to foster a deeper understanding and appreciation of LVMH’s long-term vision for next-gen talent.

ABOUT THE PROGRAM

Represent LVMH on your campus through this year-long program, which offers a one-time scholarship as compensation for your participation. You’ll embody the ethos of LVMH as you host active on-campus engagements, participate in strategic social media initiatives, and so much more. As an LVMH ambassador, you’ll play a pivotal role in enhancing the LVMH brand image by sharing your experiences, insights, and passion for luxury.

The LVMH Student Ambassador Scholarship Program aims to enrich your educational journey and inspire the next generation of professionals in luxury by providing an immersive experience into the world of LVMH — shaping future leaders who value craftsmanship, creativity, and sustainability.

Each LVMH ambassador will receive a one-year scholarship award of $5,000 for the academic year to help alleviate financial burdens and allow students to focus on their studies and program responsibilities.

THE OPPORTUNITY FOR STUDENTS

Build Your Professional Network Connect and engage with industry professionals, LVMH executives, and fellow ambassadors through virtual and in-person events and networking opportunities. Develop Your Career Learn new skills and access exclusive professional development opportunities, including comprehensive mentorship and training sessions. Grow Your Content Creation Skills Contribute to the creation of blog posts, articles, videos, social media posts, and more that highlight your ambassador journey — your content may even be shared on LVMH’s official channels! Earn Your INSIDE LVMH Certificate Learn the ins and outs of luxury and earn a certificate of completion that underscores your expertise and commitment to the industry.

WHO ARE LVMH STUDENT AMBASSADORS?

The LVMH Student Ambassador Scholarship Program is searching for individuals who:

Are current juniors enrolled full-time at a U.S. college or university.

at a U.S. college or university. Maintain a minimum GPA of 3.5 or equivalent , demonstrating strong academic performance and commitment to their studies.

, demonstrating strong academic performance and commitment to their studies. Possess an interest in and passion for the luxury industry , evidenced through coursework, extracurricular activities, or personal projects.

, evidenced through coursework, extracurricular activities, or personal projects. Demonstrate proven leadership skills through involvement in student organizations, community service, or other leadership roles.

through involvement in student organizations, community service, or other leadership roles. Have the ability to think creatively and innovatively , with a strong track record of problem-solving and initiative-taking.

, with a strong track record of problem-solving and initiative-taking. Possess excellent written and verbal communication skills , with the ability to effectively represent and promote the LVMH brand.

, with the ability to effectively represent and promote the LVMH brand. Have a deep appreciation for craftsmanship, creativity, and sustainability, along with an understanding of cultural and social dynamics that influence the luxury market.

WHAT DO LVMH STUDENT AMBASSADORS DO?

As an LVMH Student Ambassador, you’ll connect your campus with the LVMH brand through a variety of activities, such as:

Creating and posting social media content that shares your experiences, insights, and advocacy for the LVMH brand.

that shares your experiences, insights, and advocacy for the LVMH brand. Hosting in-person or virtual info sessions each semester in partnership with relevant campus clubs or organizations to promote the LVMH brand, share insights about the luxury industry, and encourage fellow students to engage with LVMH initiatives.

each semester in partnership with relevant campus clubs or organizations to promote the LVMH brand, share insights about the luxury industry, and encourage fellow students to engage with LVMH initiatives. Promoting the INSIDE LVMH Certificate program , informing peers about the benefits of the certificate, guiding them through the application process, and sharing personal experiences with the program.

, informing peers about the benefits of the certificate, guiding them through the application process, and sharing personal experiences with the program. Attending and participating in LVMH events , both in-person and virtual.

, both in-person and virtual. Contributing to the creation of blogs, posts, videos, and other content that highlights your ambassador journey and insights into the luxury industry.

that highlights your ambassador journey and insights into the luxury industry. Creating comprehensive reports that detail your activities, achievements, and impact each semester.

that detail your activities, achievements, and impact each semester. Providing feedback on ambassador activities , including insights about campus engagement and the effectiveness of each initiative.

, including insights about campus engagement and the effectiveness of each initiative. Participating in training sessions and mentorship opportunities provided by LVMH.

provided by LVMH. Attending a three-day, in-person onboarding session in NYC in June or July 2025. Travel and accommodations will be provided by LVMH.

SIGN UP FOR APPLICATION INFO

Applications for the LVMH Student Ambassador Scholarship Program are currently closed. Want to be the first to know about future opportunities? Fill out the form below, and the Her Campus team will reach out to you when applications open!

WHY WE LOVE LVMH

Created in 1987 through the merger of Moët Hennessy and Louis Vuitton, LVMH is a world leader in luxury. With a portfolio of 75 Maisons in key sectors of the luxury industry — including Fashion & Leather Goods, Fragrance & Cosmetics, and more — LVMH works to set the standard for luxury products through its commitment to sustainability, craftsmanship, and creativity.