We all want that one thing that stands out on our resumes. Maybe it’s the impressive internship you scored last summer or a portfolio packed with outstanding examples of your creative work. But when it comes to resume boosters, one thing is for sure: You can never have too many.

If you’re looking for an amazing experience to add to your resume, we’ve got you covered. L’Oréal’s annual innovation competition L’Oréal Brandstorm is back for 2025 and you could be the lucky winner of a trip to Paris with L’Oréal! This year, you and two teammates will work together to reinvent the future of men’s beauty by developing and pitching an idea for cutting-edge technology, innovative products, or revolutionary services and experiences. (P.S. You can sign up to participate here!)

The grand prize? A chance to learn from the best in the beauty world with a prestigious Management Trainee position at L’Oréal USA that includes a rotation in Paris and the opportunity to present your winning concept to the L’Oréal executive board in Paris. Even if you don’t win the grand prize, simply participating in L’Oréal Brandstorm can give you so many experiences and skills that will make your future job applications stand out to employers.

Here are four ways joining L’Oréal Brandstorm can boost your resume and help you prepare for your career. Plus, we’re sharing insights from previous Brandstorm participant George Kapitan, whose product concept — a sustainable, AI-driven beauty subscription box — landed him his current role as a Marketing Management Trainee at L’Oréal USA.

1. Develop An Entrepreneurial Mindset

Knowing how to think like an entrepreneur is a super valuable skill, even if your goals don’t include running your own business. “The most valuable skill I developed during Brandstorm was harnessing my entrepreneurial spirit,” says George. “I learned that passion, combined with creative thinking and an out-of-the-box mindset, is vital for tackling complex business challenges.”

Every role in every industry can benefit from an entrepreneurial mindset, and Brandstorm is an incredible way to show future employers that you’re not afraid to step out of your comfort zone and bring your big ideas to life.

2. Hone Your Skills

Sure, your coursework can teach you the basics of the skills you need to succeed in your chosen field, but actually applying and developing those skills through hands-on work can take your expertise to another level. As a L’Oréal Brandstorm participant, you’ll have opportunities to sharpen your existing skills (and learn new ones!) throughout every step of the competition. The best part? You’ll come away with an experience you can use to illustrate how you applied your abilities in a real-life setting!

Throughout his time in the competition, George was able to hone skills like business model development, market sizing, social media marketing, and more, all of which are important for pursuing a career in marketing. Plus, his experience gave him a tangible way to emphasize his skills on his resume. “Participating in L’Oréal Brandstorm demonstrates a unique blend of marketing acumen and creative agility,” he says, “…and these skills are vital to thrive in an ever-evolving landscape, especially as technology and AI continue to reshape the industry.”

3. Grow Your Public Speaking Experience

Let’s be honest: Public speaking can be nerve-wracking, especially if you don’t have much experience with it. But being able to share your ideas in front of others is an essential skill in today’s professional world, and the more practice you have now, the better.

L’Oréal Brandstorm gives you the perfect opportunity to get in front of a crowd and present your idea in a fun, exciting environment. Just take it from George, who describes pitching his concept to the L’Oréal team as an “exhilarating experience.” While speaking in front of industry leaders might feel intimidating, he notes that the panel he presented to was “genuinely interested in [his team’s] concepts and potential solutions,” which “fueled [their] ambition to take [their] vision further.” We love a supportive crowd!

4. Have The Chance To Work At L’Oréal

Of course, one of the *best* ways to boost your resume is with an impressive internship, fellowship, or other professional role — and when you participate in L’Oréal Brandstorm, you’ll open the door to a variety of opportunities to join the L’Oréal team and learn from the best in the beauty world. Grand prize winners will step into the prestigious Management Trainee position at L’Oréal USA (which includes a rotation in Paris), while the winning US team will score a guaranteed interview for a L’Oréal opportunity!

Are you ready to boost your resume, prepare for your future career, and create a revolutionary new beauty product, service, or technology along the way? This is your sign to grab two teammates and join L’Oréal Brandstorm 2025! Head to brandstorm.loreal.com to learn more about this year’s competition and register your team.

