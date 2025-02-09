As a Black woman, I am always looking for ways to network and elevate myself. And as someone who is now navigating post-grad life, I have come to realize how important it is for you to start to do this while still in college — the earlier, the better. Finding ways to secure a strong foundation for yourself — not to mention, finding spaces for your voice to be heard and uplifted both within and outside of your community — is crucial to your success not just as a student, but as a future leader.

If this appeals to you, but you’re not sure where to start — don’t look any further; I’ve got you covered! Below, check out a list of 10 leadership programs for Black college students that you can join right now while you’re in college to help you gain valuable skills, connections, and experiences that will help pave the way for your future success.

Black Students Lead

The Black Students Lead Spring 2025 Conference is a two-day event held in New York City and the largest national gathering of Black student leaders and campus-based advisors. From diversity to social justice, panel speakers cover important topics and host workshops develop young leaders’ skillsets.

Running Start’s HBCU Women’s Leadership Summit

Running Start, a nonpartisan nonprofit that helps young women prepare to run for political office, hosts a yearly summit specifically for HBCU women who are interested in running public office, participating in advocacy, and driving social and community impact. If you don’t attend an HBCU, Running Start offers plenty of other programming for young people of all races and ethnicities.

Black Women’s Entrepreneurial Leadership Program

Designed for Black women entrepreneurs and allies who want to take their businesses to the next level, Babson College’s Black Women’s Entrepreneurial Leadership Program can help you take the first steps toward success. (Note: This program is not limited to Babson students!)

Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s Leadership Institute

If you’re a PolySci major or someone looking at breaking into the political stage, the Leadership Institute within the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation may be the perfect program for you. From scholarships to internships, this program will give you the hands-on experience to explore public service opportunities.

National Association of Black Journalists SEED Program

As part of its Student Education Enrichment and Development (SEED) Program, the NABJ has programming for Black college students who aspire to enter the journalism industry, offering resources including scholarships, internships, multimedia programs, and discounts for annual events.

The Creative Collective NYC

Black excellence goes to camp with The Creative Collective! While this program caters to working professionals, students can sign up for a free student ticket, which will give you access to all of the collective’s speaker workshops, networking opportunities with industry professionals, and opportunities to meet recruiters. And did someone say block party? Oh yeah, the week-long conference ends with a bang!

HBCU Leadership Academy

The HBCU Leadership Academy is a little more difficult to get into because it is invitation-only, but it is a paid internship program dedicated to helping students develop leadership skills.

Black Woman Leading College Edition Symposium

If you’re a senior or newly graduated college student, the Black Woman Leading College Edition Symposium can help you make the transition from classroom to career. Students who participate can hear from Black women leaders about navigating the job market and being a POC in the workplace, attend interactive workshops, and network with other attendees and panelists.

College-Specific Black Leadership Programs

Fortunately, many colleges and universities offer programming for Black students. Check with your school’s student services office or the Black Student Union for more information on how to get involved.