Meet Kirstin Johnson: one of the minds behind the marketing campaigns that bring your favorite jeans to life online. As the senior manager of performance media at Levi’s, she doesn’t just run ads; she helps shape how people experience the brand and its products online. From designing campaigns that tap into cultural moments to working with influencers to create scroll-stopping content, she’s constantly blending creativity, strategy, and data while keeping her finger on the pulse of the latest trends. (Her current favorite? Baggy denim.)

Johnson’s journey to Levi’s and the fashion marketing world started in college, where she initially studied sports marketing because of her love for volleyball, but later switched to general marketing to keep her options open — a move that ended up opening the right doors down the line. She then earned her master’s in marketing at Vanderbilt University’s Owen Graduate School of Management, which helped her explore different career paths and build the network that would lead to her current role. It was during this time that she began shaping the next steps in her career and discovering the roles and industries that truly excited her.

“My goals [for graduate school] were to figure out what jobs were actually out there, meet people, and land a role I was excited about,” says Johnson. “[Vanderbilt] delivered on all three, and I also walked away with great friends and mentors.”

When Kirstin Johnson applied to pursue her master’s in marketing at Vanderbilt University’s Owen Graduate School of Management, she didn’t have a five-year plan mapped out in perfect detail. She did, however, have the curiosity and self-awareness to know she needed more exposure and opportunities before landing her dream role.

For students coming straight from undergrad without full-time work experience, Vanderbilt’s accelerated Master of Marketing program offers exactly that: immersion. In just one year, the school promised exposure to the realities of the business world through industry speakers, alumni engagement, and hands-on coursework designed to mirror professional challenges.

For Kirstin, one of the biggest draws was the Vanderbilt network, particularly in Nashville, one of the fastest-growing business hubs in the country. “Their industry connections, practical coursework, and alumni network made it a pretty great place to spend a year,” she says.

One pivotal experience during Kirstin’s time at Vanderbilt was working in the Career Management Center. Regular conversations here reshaped how she viewed the business world. “Talking regularly with alumni and recruiters helped demystify networking. It made the business world feel more human and less intimidating.”

For many students, networking can feel transactional or overwhelming. For Kirstin, it became relational. She began to understand that problems are meant to be solved collaboratively and that asking thoughtful questions often matters more than having all the answers.

After her time at Vanderbilt, Kirstin started her career in consulting in Atlanta, with frequent travel to New York for consulting projects. “I loved the travel, but realized I wanted to be closer to the marketing itself.”

A leap into an agency performance marketing role seemed like the best fit for her interests, as she’d be able to gain experience in paid search, paid social, and other channels across many industries. That role, Kristin recalls, is where she discovered she loved retail and fashion. “I wanted to go in-house, focus on one brand, and be a part of a bigger story.”

That desire led her to Levi’s. Kirstin began in a wholesale performance role, working with major retailers that carry the brand. Over time, she grew into leading performance media for Levi.com across the U.S., Canada, and global programs. Her days are usually filled with a mix of performance deep-dives and creative conversations. This could include campaign results, pacing budgets, giving feedback on ads, and meeting with partners and vendors. “It’s a good balance of numbers and creativity,” she says, an equilibrium that fuels her love of fashion marketing.

Outside of work, Kirstin leans into the very world she markets. Fashion, shopping (yes, truly), sports, and pop culture aren’t just hobbies — they’re a part of how she sharpens her instincts. Following trends and cultural moments helps her think like both a consumer and a strategist. “Staying in the know helps me stay inspired,” she says. In an industry that moves quickly, curiosity becomes a competitive advantage.

For students hoping to break into fashion marketing and roles like her own, Kirstin emphasizes perspective. “Stay inspired and pay attention to brands you love. Go beyond ads and learn how merchandising, planning, and operations work. Fashion marketing makes more sense when you understand the full machine.”

