So, you decided to major in Women & Gender Studies — cue the never-ending question of “What are you going to do with that degree?” from relatives at every single family gathering from here until graduation (and maybe after). But contrary to popular belief, Women & Gender Studies is not an abstract field, nor is it one that cannot lead you to a post-grad career; in my opinion, it is actually one of the most relevant and impactful degrees out there. Especially these days, the world needs people who not only understand, but know how to communicate about topics like gender, equity, and social justice, and there are plenty of career paths where you can put your knowledge to work.

Whether you’re passionate about advocacy, media, education, or law, your degree will help set you up for a future where you can make a difference. So, if you’re a Women & Gender Studies major who is staring at your resume and wondering what’s next, don’t stress — I’ve got you covered. Here are some job ideas for Women & Gender Studies majors to explore as you think about your professional future.

College Professor

Let’s be real — your college professors play a huge part in the way you see the world. If you love the idea of leading the conversation and inspiring like-minded individuals like yourself, then this is the profession for you. Getting a Ph.D. or master’s could set you up for a career shaping the next generation of change-makers. According to ZipRecruiter, the average yearly salary for a college professor is $80,057 a year, as of Feb. 25, 2025.

Health Clinic Director

If you are an advocate for reproductive rights, mental health, and making healthcare accessible, running a women’s health clinic could be your path. From overseeing operations to advocating for polices, this job allows you to combine leadership with activism, making you the woman in charge. According to ZipRecruiter, the average yearly salary for a women’s health clinic director is $103,614 a year, as of Feb. 25, 2025.

Human Rights Advocate

Nonprofits, NGOs (non-governmental organizations), and government agencies need people like you to push for policy changes and protect marginalized groups. Whether you work locally, internationally, or somewhere in between, the work you will be doing is appreciated and crucial. According to ZipRecruiter, the average yearly salary for a human rights advocate is $22 an hour, as of Feb. 25, 2025.

Librarian

As a book lover, this job sounds like a dream. After getting a master’s degree in library science (MLS), you’d be able to curate book collections centered around diverse authors and characters, conserve feminist archives, and ensure patrons are able to have access to resources. Short story: You are the guardian of books. According to ZipRecruiter, the average yearly salary for a librarian is $65,193 a year, as of Feb. 25, 2025.

Lawyer

Consider heading to law school to challenge the legal system to fight against injustices. As a lawyer with a background in gender studies, you would be able to specialize in gender discrimination, reproductive rights, or family law. According to ZipRecruiter, the average yearly salary for a lawyer is $100,626 a year, as of Feb. 25, 2025.

Therapist

With the addition of a master’s degree in psychology, counseling, or social work, you can provide support to women and LGBTQ+ clients in need. There can never be enough therapists to help others navigate gender identity, relationships, trauma, or just daily life. According to ZipRecruiter, the average yearly salary for a therapist is $68,084 a year, as of Feb. 25, 2025.

Journalist

Being a journalist is all about asking the hard questions people turn a blind eye to. Whether you’re writing for a major publication or your own newsletter, a career in journalism ensures that you can amplify underrepresented voices and tell the stories that need to be told. According to ZipRecruiter, the average yearly salary for a journalist is $60,979 a year, as of Feb. 25, 2025.

Human Resources Manager

America’s workplace is evolving, and companies need people who understand gender dynamics, regardless of whether they know it or not. As a human resources manager, you can help shape a company’s environment, ensuring that diversity and equity are more than just for show. According to ZipRecruiter, the average yearly salary for a human resources manager is $86,139 a year, as of Feb. 25, 2025.

Casting Director

Growing up as an African-American little girl, I always asked, “Where are the characters that look like me?” Hollywood and the entertainment industry desperately need better representation. As a casting director, you can play a direct role in making sure TV shows, movies, and theater productions accurately reflect the world we live in — without falling into tired stereotypes. According to ZipRecruiter, the average yearly salary for a casting director is $71,554 a year, as of Feb. 25, 2025.

Social Media Manager

We live in a world where people are attached to their phones, so why not embrace it? If you love creating content, storytelling, and sparking hard but needed conversations, working as a social media manager for an advocacy group could be right up your alley. According to ZipRecruiter, the average yearly salary for a social media manager is $64,845 a year, as of Feb. 25, 2025.

Social Worker

While social work can be seen as taxing, emotional, and never-ending, the change you can make in a human’s life is worth it. If you want to work directly with people impacted by domestic violence, homelessness, or gender-based violence, social work could be the path for you. According to ZipRecruiter, the average yearly salary for a social worker is $76,266 a year, as of Feb. 25, 2025.

Diversity and Inclusion Manager

While President Donald Trump signed an executive order to demolish DEI in workplaces, there are still companies that recognize the importance of diverse work environments, and they need experts to guide them. As a diversity and inclusion manager, you’d implement policies that ensure fair hiring, create inclusive workplaces, and lead trainings on gender equity. According to ZipRecruiter, the average yearly salary for a diversity and inclusion manager is $63,183 a year, as of Feb. 25, 2025.

The bottom line is that a Women & Gender Studies degree isn’t just a major; it is a mission. It teaches you to challenge norms and view the world around you in a different way. So, don’t be stressed about what comes next after college; think about how the possibilities are endless.