ICYMI, April is Financial Literacy Month — it has been in the United States since 2004. The designation is meant to promote the importance of finance education, because with the proper education, you can feel empowered to make your own financial decisions that will positively impact you in the long run. But let’s be real, most college students don’t even know Financial Literacy Month is a thing, but if it’s something that interests you, then now is the perfect time to start ~investing~ (heh, see what I did there?) in your financial literacy.

Look, I know investing isn’t exactly top of mind for most college students — especially those whose only disposable income comes from a work-study job or a monthly allowance from their parents to spend on gas and groceries. But the first thing you should know about investing is that the earlier you start, the better.

That said, it’s important to know what you’re doing before embarking on any investment opportunities, as it’s a pretty complicated topic, and there’s a lot of risk involved. Basically, it’s crucial to be well-informed, and not everyone can be a finance major taking classes about the specifics when it comes to money and the economy. But! There are resources out there that can help you learn the basics — one of them being podcasts.

As many college students know, there is a podcast for almost anything you want to learn more about, investing included. So if you want to learn more about investing but don’t really know where to start, check out these 10 investing podcasts that are perfect for beginners looking to learn the ropes.

Girls That Invest is a podcast hosted by Sim Kaur, who is an optometrist turned Forbes 30 Under 30 Investor. Her podcast covers the complex world of investing in a simplified way. For this podcast, there is the option to watch it on YouTube or listen to it as a podcast. Some key episodes to watch as a beginner looking to learn more about investing are “If I Started Investing Today (What I Wish I Knew),” “How to Invest in 2025 for Your Rich Girl Era,” “4 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever (in 2025),” “5 Investments Every Woman Should Make (for a soft life),” and “10 Income Streams You Can Build While Still an Employee (Sharing My Actual Numbers).” There are new episodes of Girls That Invest uploaded every Tuesday.

MoneyWatch is a podcast hosted by Jill Schlesinger and Mark Talerico. Jill and Mark are both certified financial planners (CFPs) and Jill is also a CBS News Business Analyst. The podcast has an 18-minute episode published on March 1, 2025, titled “Intro to Investing 101” — my recommendation is to start there. Outside of this episode, they also have other episodes that answer financial questions related to all different age groups and walks of life. Some other good episodes for Gen Zers to check out are “Navigating the Job Market,” and “Financial Spring Cleaning.”

Journey to Launch is a podcast hosted by Jamila Souffrant, a Certified Financial Education Instructor (CEFI) and author. Her podcast covers numerous topics relating to financial freedom and independence from investing to income, saving money, retirement, and so forth. One episode to tune into is No. 293, “How to Be a Future Millionaire: Teaching Gen Z About Financial Freedom,” in which Jamila invites Dan Seeks as a guest to discuss his book about young people achieving early financial freedom. The episode also covers different topics relating to stressing the importance of financial freedom to Gen Z, Roth IRAs, 401Ks, taxable investments, and the best ways to invest when getting started.

The Gen She Podcast is a podcast that discusses everything finance-related — from personal finances, investing, careers, to side hustles. It is hosted by Anvi Barman, who has experience in tech, entrepreneurship, and media. Some episodes to check out are “How I Saved $100,000 Before Turning 25 (An Honest Episode)” and “Amber Illig: Demystifying Angel Investing from a Silicon Valley Veteran.”

HerMoney with Jean Chatzky focuses on helping women improve their relationship and learn more when it comes to money. This podcast is geared toward women of all different ages and generations and covers numerous topics within finances, such as investing and the state of the economy. Some investing episodes to check out are “Bonds 101: What Every Investor Needs to Know” and “Stock Market Predictions for 2025.”

Financial Feminist is hosted by money expert Tori Dunlap, who works to combat the patriarchy and help women learn more when it comes to saving and growing their money to achieve financial independence. This podcast covers different topics within personal finance and career (including investing). Some key episodes to check out are “Finance for College Students (Scholarships, Investing, Saving AND Life Advice!) with Cherie Animashaun,” “How to Use a Credit Card Without Going into Debt,” “Which Investing Platform Should I Choose Advisor vs Robo Investor vs DIY,” “Creative Finances with SNL ‘Domingo’ Writer Ceara O’Sullivan,” and “The Job Hunting Guide to 2025 with Erin McGoff.” The podcast episodes are a mix of solo episodes with Tori and guest interviews. New episodes are released every Monday with mini-episodes available every other Thursday.

This next podcast, as suggested in the title, is solely about investing and great for beginners looking to gain some investment knowledge. The Investing Podcast for Beginners — Your Path to Financial Freedom is co-hosted by Andrew Sather and Dave Ahern. These two work to make the complicated world of the stock market simple and also talk about investing strategies like value investing, dividend growth investing, and more. Some episodes to start with are “12 Things I Wish I Knew When I First Started Investing,” “4 Easy Ways to Value a Stock,” and “Stock Therapy: How many stocks is too many?”

Farnoosh Torabi is a financial strategist, TV host, and author who leads the So Money podcast. This Webby award-winning podcast shares money strategies, investing advice, and interviews with other finance experts to help listeners achieve a rich life.

Hosted by money and career expert Mandi Woodruff, Brown Ambition is about more than just investing — it also covers saving, career choices, and the intersection of money and one’s personal life, all in the name of helping women of color thrive. Key episodes include “Real Talk on Investing in 2025,” “The Smartest Ways to Invest in Your Future,” and “Slaying the Stock Market.”

The College Investor Audio Show is an audio podcast hosted by Robert Farrington, money expert and the founder of The College Investor. The podcast covers different topics such as student loan debt, earning money, and more. Some episodes to check out are “What To Do If Your Financial Aid Appeal is Denied,” “Making Savvy Student Loan Decisions For College,” and “How to Use a Roth IRA To Save for College.”