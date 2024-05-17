Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
young women at job
Brooke Cagle on Unsplash
Celebrate The First Day Of Your New Job With These IG Caption Ideas

Whether you have been on the job hunt for a while, have an employment offer lined up post-graduation, decided to start your own small business, or anything in between, getting a new job is an exciting experience. Each new career move marks a significant step forward in your professional journey. Especially in today’s world, job hunting has become increasingly like a full-time job, so landing definitely calls for a moment of celebration. 

Announcing your new job or next career endeavor on social media isn’t just about showing off your latest money move — it is a form of honoring a significant milestone. It’s a time to share your exciting news with all your friends and family. Also, this can be an opportunity to build connections with new colleagues and other professionals within your industry whom you have yet to connect with. Whether you’re stepping into a traditional 9-5 role, starting your first remote job, or launching a small business, each professional path deserves a shoutout — and where better to do so than on Instagram? 

So, take this moment to let yourself be the main character for a moment. Here are 20 Instagram captions for the first day of your new job. 

woman getting ready for work
Liza Summer on Pexels

Classic Instagram Captions For Your New Job

  • Excited to start this next chapter with [Company Name]
  • New job, new adventures 🌟🚀
  • Big dreams, big city, big new job.
  • Doing what I love and loving what I do.
  • Every day I’m hustlin’ 💼

Funny Instagram Captions For Your New Job

  • New job, who dis?
  • I’ve got 99 problems but finding a job ain’t one 😎🙌
  • I’m going to make so many new work besties
  • In my corporate baddie era 
  • Professional overthinker reporting for duty

Instagram Captions For Your New Work-From-Home Job 

  • Commute time today was about 10 seconds
  • Laptop open, slippers on 
  • Home is where the work is 
  • New job, need to get a Zoom subscription asap…
  • WFH: work, flourish, home

Instagram Captions For New Business Owners

  • Small business, big dreams 
  • Boss mode: activated 
  • My business, my rules
  • Turning my “one day” into “day one”
  • Swipe right to see the dream I built ➡️🌟
