Yes, There’s A *Right* Way To Use AI For Your Cover Letter

Most graduating college seniors just spent the past four years getting warned against using AI to cheat on assignments — or even using AI at all. But now that classes are coming to an end and the real world is looming, suddenly, AI is everywhere, especially when it comes to the job search. Increasingly, Gen Zers are using AI to help look for jobs, tweak their resumes, send networking emails, and yes, even complete the one task that’s really supposed to showcase who you are on a personal level: the cover letter.

According to Her Campus’s 2026 Post-Grad Playbook survey, 48% of graduating seniors are using AI to help them write and edit their cover letters. But that doesn’t mean nearly half of the Class of 2026 is plugging their resumes into a chatbot with the prompt, “Turn these bullet points into a 400-word cover letter in my writing style,” and then calling it a day. There are actually a multitude of ways to use AI for cover letter help, and many of them aren’t just useful — they’re encouraged by career experts. “As AI literacy becomes an increasingly valuable skill, many [companies and hiring managers] are comfortable with candidates using AI tools,” LinkedIn Career Expert Catherine Fisher tells Her Campus. “What matters most is how you use them, just as you would in the workplace.”

So, if you find constructing your cover letter to be the hardest part of the application process — or you just want to ensure you’re using the latest technology to help your application stand out above the rest — Her Campus spoke with Fisher about how Gen Zers can use AI for their cover letters… the right way.

Hiring managers expect candidates to use AI in their applications.

Just like job seekers, many hiring managers recognize that AI is becoming more prevalent in our lives and our work. “AI is reshaping how we work, so it is no surprise that it is also becoming part of how people apply for jobs,” Fisher says. “Many hiring managers today not only understand but expect that AI will play a role in applications and cover letters.”

In fact, AI literacy is becoming a plus, if not a requirement, for many roles across industries. That’s something you can demonstrate simply by using AI well in your application materials.

AI is a cover letter tool — not a crutch.

When using AI for your cover letter, always keep in mind the main purpose of a cover letter: It’s not just a retelling of your qualifications (you have your resume for that). The cover letter is your chance to showcase your professional personality, add context to your work experience where it’s needed, and demonstrate how you, specifically, would fit into the role and company you’re applying for. In short, it has to come from you.

It’s important to review and edit the letter so it truly reflects your experience and your voice.

“The best way to think about using AI for cover letters is as a helper to get you unstuck or organize your thoughts,” Fisher says. For example, she points to LinkedIn’s AI cover letter tool, which can help you generate a first draft based on your qualifications and a job description. However, it’s up to you to take it from there. “It’s important to review and edit the letter so it truly reflects your experience and your voice,” Fisher says. “As you revise, make sure your cover letter clearly answers three questions: Why do you want this role? How do your skills align with the job? What makes you stand out from other candidates? Then refine it so the final version is specific, accurate, and genuinely sounds like you.”

If you enjoy the first draft process — or just feel a moral or professional obligation to write your cover letter from scratch — there are still ways to leverage AI. “Before you start writing, AI can help you see how your skills line up with the job description and suggest ways to position your experience,” Fisher says. Or, you can use it for editing. “Once you have a draft, AI can help you refine it by tailoring it to the job description. You can use AI to catch awkward phrasing or tighten the structure,” she says. An example prompt, Fisher says, could be, “Please rewrite this cover letter to be clearer, stronger, and more concise while preserving my voice. Highlight the most relevant achievements and tailor it for the job description below.” Just don’t forget, Fisher says, “The final version should reflect your experience, judgment, and voice.”

hiring managers know ai red flags, and you should, too.

When a cover letter is created entirely from AI, it loses that human element — and that really matters. “One of the biggest red flags is when a cover letter feels generic,” Fisher says. “If it sounds overly polished but doesn’t say anything specific about the role, the company, or the candidate’s experience, it can signal that AI did most of the work.”

AI can be helpful for organizing your thoughts or improving clarity, but it can’t replace the human touch.

The company you’re applying to is looking to hire a human — not an AI bot (and for that, you should be grateful). So, your cover letter needs to be human. “AI can be helpful for organizing your thoughts or improving clarity, but it can’t replace the human touch. Hiring managers are ultimately looking for a sense of who you are, how you approach problems, and why you’re interested in the role.”

So, if you’re using AI for cover letter help, check in at every step of the process: Does the cover letter sound like you? Do you feel like you’re showcasing your true voice, personality, and passion? Is it reflective of the kind of employee you would be in this role? If the answer to any of these questions is no, it’s likely a hiring manager will be able to sniff that out, too.

What’s most important when creating a cover letter is the message you’re trying to communicate. What is it that you want the hiring manager to know about you, your experience, or your desire to work in this role that can’t be conveyed via a resume or academic transcript? If you put your time and energy into your cover letter, all of this should come through to the hiring manager. “Don’t try to game screening systems with keyword stuffing or other shortcuts — focus on communicating your relevant skills and impact instead,” Fisher says. “The bottom line is that AI can absolutely be a helpful tool in the job search, but your voice and tone still matter.”