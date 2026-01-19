Besides packing a toothbrush, any necessary medications, and your passport, there’s one thing a study abroad excursion is not complete without: money. (Seriously, whoever coined the phrase “money can’t buy you happiness” might need to take a seat for this one.) Whether you’re planning your time abroad around the restaurants you want to try, the destinations you’ll visit on long weekends, or, perhaps, the clubs you’re willing to wait in line for, having the right amount of money saved up can make a world of difference. Yes, studying abroad should be about studying, but how often do you get to spend upwards of three months living as the locals do in a foreign country? I mean, you gotta live a little!

But while that may sound great hypothetically, the next question is: How much will this actually cost you? It’s almost impossible to assume how much groceries, travel, and extra experiences will cost in another country, but that’s where field research comes in… And by field research, I mean anecdotes from the college students who have already studied abroad and are willing to share their financial insights. So, if you’re looking for a little guidance — or validation that you didn’t spend too much on your own international adventure — here’s how much seven college students from around the U.S. spent while studying abroad.

Patrick*, studied abroad in New Zealand

Patrick*, a junior at Louisiana State University, tells Her Campus, “I had a pretty strict budget from my parents. I was abroad for four-and-a-half months, and they gave me about $1,500, plus what I had made working over the summer. All in all, it was probably $3,000, which felt like a lot at the time, but I started getting really anxious halfway through my time in New Zealand. Still had a great time, though!”

Rebecca*, studied abroad in Australia

“I tried to keep my spending pretty low,” says Rebecca*, a junior at the University of Washington. “There are some programs that let you study abroad before school starts in September. I went to Australia for three weeks and spent $1,000, since that was all I could afford.”

Julia, studied abroad in Barcelona

Julia, a senior at the University of Washington, studied in Barcelona, Spain, for about three months, spending about $6,000 in total. “I spent the most money on air [and] train fare for weekend trips, and my most expensive activity was an FC Barcelona game,” she says. “Oh, but I absolutely spent the most on Eurovision tickets, but that’s not important right now…”

Lucy*, studied abroad in Dublin

Notre Dame student Lucy* spent the first four months of her junior year in Dublin, Ireland. “I spent close to $2,000 of my own money, but had access to my parents’ debit card,” she says. “On there, that was probably $2,500 — maybe $3,000. I went all around the island and went back home for a little less than a week because of some family issues.”

Elliot, studied abroad in Rome

Elliot, a sophomore at Xavier University, spent $8,000 during a summer abroad in Rome. “I spent the most on food easily! I was abroad for just short of two months.”

Emily*, studied abroad in Thailand

Emily*, a junior at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, studied in Thailand for a semester. She says, “I am an out-of-state student, so studying abroad was actually cheaper, tuition-wise. It was probably $9,000 for the program, and I spent $1,300 while abroad.”

Calyn, studied abroad in Cannes

Calyn, a senior at Chapman University, spent a semester abroad in Cannes, France, and says, “I spent a lot of money — don’t know how much, I’m scared to look.”

*Name has been changed for privacy.