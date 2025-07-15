5 Gen Z Women Share Their Advice For Breaking Into An AI Career

As college students, we have all become familiar — at varying levels of comfortability, I’m sure — with AI in the past couple of years. Whether it’s using ChatGPT for help on your physics homework or leveraging an automated transcribing tool to record your lectures, it’s really common to see students using AI to help with their schoolwork. Beyond that, AI tools have helped students build their grocery lists, draft emails and cover letters, and generated funny pictures. Basically, AI is everywhere for Gen Z. And for some, that means in their careers, as well.

In fact, the AI sector currently presents huge opportunities for growth and success among Gen Zers. There are a ton of different roles available in companies that are working to develop AI tools and programming, and it can be a really cool opportunity to work closely with these tools that are becoming more and more important every day.

However, even as the AI career space is expanding at a rapid pace, only 22% of the roles in the industry are occupied by women. Breaking into the tech industry can be hard, but thankfully, there are young women who have already begun paving their way in this industry — and are willing to share their stories and advice for those wishing to follow in their footsteps.

Below, Her Campus connects with Rewriting The Code, a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering women in tech, to speak with Gen Z women in the tech sphere and get their advice about breaking into the industry. (Women in STEM, this one’s for you!)

Beverlyn Tsi

Courtesy of Rewriting The Code

Beverlyn is a rising sophomore at University of Southern California and is majoring in Computer Science and Business Administration with an AI Applications minor. She also co-leads AthenaHacks (a women-centric hackathon) and is involved in the USC Information Sciences Institute’s HUMANS Lab in the AI Department to research AI-generated political content. Her advice for women looking to break into the industry? “I suggest beginning by learning how to code, especially with Python and libraries like NumPy and Pandas, while also learning AI fundamentals like machine learning, neural networks, and computer vision,” she tells Her Campus. “I personally found that immersing myself in local resources that are both educational and project-based through online courses like Coursera and Udemy, and campus opportunities like AI research labs, clubs, and courses, such as those for my AI Application minor, to be immensely helpful and a great way into AI. Hackathons are also a fun and collaborative way to apply your skills, and many are beginner-friendly.” She also emphasizes the importance of building a community of others involved with AI. “I’ve learned so much through online spaces, especially being a community member at Rewriting the Code, where they have an interest in AI/ML-specific Slack channel filled with supportive and uplifting peers, dedicated mentorship and regular workshops … Surrounding yourself with experienced people who are also excited about AI and listening to their stories and advice can truly accelerate your network and insights and spur your growth in AI.”

Madeline Gupta

Courtesy of Rewriting The Code

Madeline is a recent grad from Yale University, where she studied software engineering for community wellness. This fall, she is going to be working as a software engineer at Google, and she just wrapped up the creation of a virtual reality video game focused on land re-creation for her tribe, the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians. She strongly encourage other young women in AI to support others — and allow themselves to be supported right back. “Being in a strong community is the best way to hear about job opportunities in AI and learn about emerging projects you can contribute to,” she says. She also recommends always considering what AI can actually be used for. “I also always tell people to be thinking about how their AI contributions can be used for good. You never know when something you create could change someone’s life!”

Angela Cao

Courtesy of Rewriting The Code

Angela is a data scientist at Memorial Hermann Health Systems, where she works with data to help drive healthcare decisions. She also has a Masters of Data Science from Rice University, and helped to co-found Women Who Do Data, which helps support women in the tech and AI spheres. Her advice is to build as strong of a foundation as possible in AI through online courses and certifications. “One I highly recommend is the Kaggle x Google 5-Day Generative AI Intensive Course,” she says. “While they occasionally offer asynchronous sessions, all the materials are available on Kaggle’s website, so you can learn at your own pace.” She also encourages people to figure out how AI can evolve to fit their current roles, rather than fearing replacement due to AI. “Know your job or expertise as deeply as possible so you can step in when AI gets it wrong (remember, AI is not always right and can hallucinate or get things wrong),” she says. “Most importantly, know your personal strengths, because the best outcomes come from combining AI with the human behind it.”

Monica Para

Courtesy of Rewriting The Code

Monica is a tech content creator and has developed a project called ChiMaps, which is an AI-powered map that highlights startup and venture capital firms across the Chicago tech ecosystem. Her advice for people best looking to get into the industry is to use LinkedIn to their advantage. “One of the easiest ways to get started in AI is by following content creators and startup founders in the space, especially on LinkedIn, as they often share the latest tools and real-world applications that can spark your ideas,” she says. She also emphasizes the importance of using AI responsibly. “Think of AI as a responsible tool, not a shortcut. Before using it, ask yourself: ‘Do I need AI for this task, or can I do it better without it?’” Finally, she encourages people with interests in AI to just start, even if you have a lot to learn. “The best way to learn is by doing — try building simple tools like email automation to solve real problems in your life. Start small, stay curious, and build with intention.”

Chahana Dahal

Courtesy of Rewriting The Code

Chahana is a Computer Science graduate with a Data Science minor from Westminster University. She also has completed the Google Computer Science Research Mentorship Program, and plans to go to graduate school in fall 2025. Her main piece of advice emphasizes the importance of using your resources in whatever way you can. “Don’t wait for the perfect class or opportunity — create your own path,” she says. “I didn’t have access to formal AI/ML coursework during undergrad, so I turned to YouTube videos and open-source projects to learn. Joining communities like Rewriting the Code gave me the support I was missing and helped me feel less alone, especially as one of the few women in many of my CS classes.” She also ends with an important reminder: “Be curious and resourceful. The AI space can feel intimidating, but your voice and ideas absolutely belong here.”