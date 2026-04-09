The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In a few short months, I’ll be hopping off the plane at LAX for my dream internship. Suddenly, this first-generation girly is moving across the country — without anxiety, and without hesitation.

Going into my sophomore year, I had never felt more behind. Friends were talking about interviews, networking calls, and opportunities they had lined up before classes even started. LinkedIn and connections and career fairs felt like a foreign language. Being the first in my family to go to college, I wasn’t just figuring out how to get an internship — I was figuring out where to even begin. I’m incredibly lucky to attend an Ivy League university, where networking is practically built into the curriculum. But even in a place where opportunity is everywhere, being a first-generation college student can make it feel just out of reach.

The first few weeks of my sophomore fall semester, I found myself glued to my laptop, filling out any and all scholarship applications that could at least settle my financial anxieties. That’s when I stumbled upon the Pathways Internship Program (known as PIP at Cornell), a program that not only funds housing and transportation for a career-related summer experience, but also pairs a cohort of first-gen sophomores with mentors who aid in everything from resume reviews to budget drafts. It felt less like applying to a program and more like unlocking a version of summer I didn’t think was actually available to me.

That kind of stability isn’t just practical — it’s completely freeing.

The most immediate shift was the financial support. Housing and transportation costs are the kinds of barriers that quietly dictate what opportunities are possible, especially when those opportunities are in cities far from home. With those expenses covered, I didn’t have to narrow my options through a financial filter. I could apply to roles beyond New Jersey and New York City, actually consider positions based on interest and fit rather than affordability, and say yes without hesitation. That kind of stability isn’t just practical — it’s completely freeing. It gave me permission to accept an offer across the country and chase my professional dreams without the constant stress that usually comes with that kind of opportunity.

While the funding made the experience possible, the mentorship is what made it meaningful. Having consistent, one-on-one support from a coach meant I wasn’t navigating the professional world alone for the first time. Interview prep and application strategies were obvious perks, but the smallest details — like how to write a good cover letter and send a post-interview thank-you email — felt like lifelines. I had someone in my corner who understood both the process and where I was coming from.

Those two elements — financial assistance and mentorship — created something I hadn’t really experienced before in college: ease. The anxieties that I came to associate with finding and accepting an internship started to fade, replaced by a focus on what I could actually gain from the experience.

Programs like PIP might sound too good to be true, but they’re more accessible than people think. Resources and programs specifically for first-gen students like this exist not just at Cornell, but at universities across the country. The toughest thing about them isn’t always getting involved with them — it’s knowing they’re there in the first place, and believing you’re someone who should apply.

So, if you’re a first-generation student feeling even a fraction of what I felt at the start of my sophomore year — behind, confused, or just unsure — start with a simple search of your school’s website or a visit to the career center. Apply widely, even when it feels like a reach. Talk to people about these programs, because awareness is everything. Once you’re in those spaces, use the support that’s offered to you. Lean on mentors. Ask questions. And most of all, let yourself dream big.