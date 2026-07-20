What Happens When You Realize Your Dream Job Isn’t Actually Your Dream

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’ve always heard that it’s rare to actually work in the field you got your bachelor’s degree in — but I was convinced I’d be an exception to this. During high school, I had it all figured out: I would study psychology, pursue a master’s in counseling, and ultimately open my own therapy practice. This dream shaped my identity going into adulthood. I wrote of wanting to help others in my college admissions essay, passionately explained how I’d make a difference on the world around me when people asked about my career plans, and even daydreamed about how I’d decorate my office. I never imagined my plans would ever change, especially not during my senior year of undergrad.

I thought I’d be a perfect therapist. I’ve always been a very compassionate person who loved making the people around me feel seen and heard. People have always told me that I’m a good listener and give useful advice. I’ve also had my own experiences with mental health and have been a therapy patient before. It felt like the right fit.

My dream of becoming a therapist defined my college experience. I completed my core classes and got my associate’s degree from community college, then transferred to university. There, I started taking classes for my major. I loved these classes — my own personal experiences with mental health made me extremely interested in learning about the brain, behavior, and the different types of disorders. I was specifically drawn to learning about personality disorders (due to having BPD myself) and addiction. I also had to write tons of research papers for my classes, and through this, I developed a passion for writing and research.

I never expected to learn things about myself that made me question whether I’d make a good therapist.

I was learning a lot — but I never expected to learn things about myself that made me question whether I’d make a good therapist. Throughout college, I struggled with my mental health, and as I got closer to graduating, I began to worry. I always thought that as I got older, I’d be better at handling my own emotions, but that didn’t happen. I started to question if this would become an issue once I became a therapist. If I could barely handle my own mental health, how would I be able to handle other people’s? I also discovered that being around people was draining for me. I knew this would be a problem if I became a therapist, as I’d be working with people all day. Part of me thought maybe I’d grow out of feeling this way once I was actually in a graduate program, but another part of me started to doubt the path I was on.

Then, when I started my senior year, something different caught my eye: an application to write for an online magazine run by a student organization. I was immediately interested. In high school, I had written for the school’s newspaper and really enjoyed it, so it was exciting to have the opportunity to write again. I ended up applying and got the position. At first, I didn’t think much of it. I was just trying to rediscover my hobbies, and writing had always been something I loved. But as time went by, I developed a deep passion for writing, and eventually, I realized that I didn’t want writing to just be a hobby — I wanted it to be something I did professionally, something I did my whole life.

It was halfway through my senior year of college when I got cold feet about becoming a therapist — and realized deep down that I had found my calling as a writer. I suddenly found myself conflicted and having a quarter-life crisis. Is it bad I don’t want to be a therapist anymore? Did I really go all these years studying psychology for nothing? Will I just have to end up working a job that makes me miserable?

To add onto my stress and doubt, graduate school application season was coming around, and I’d need to make a concrete decision soon. I didn’t know what to do. On one hand, I felt like I should apply because I had planned on it for so long and it was what other people expected me to do. On the other, I didn’t want to spend thousands of dollars on a graduate program just to change my mind halfway through and not end up not being a therapist. So ultimately, I ended up applying for only one graduate program… and got rejected.

With every application I turned in was a growing feeling that I was trying to place myself on a path I didn’t want to be on.

It was bittersweet. I felt like I had a lot more freedom to explore what I wanted to do since I wasn’t locked into graduate school, but also, I felt like I had disappointed my family — and that weighed on me. As a compromise, I decided to take a gap year to figure out what I truly wanted.

When graduation came around, I had to face the dreaded job hunt. I knew I didn’t want to be a therapist, but I still wanted to find a job I could use my degree in. So, I applied for psychology-related roles in hospitals and various clinics such as mental health technicians, psychiatric technicians, and registered behavioral technicians. However, with every application I turned in was a growing feeling that I was trying to place myself on a path I didn’t want to be on — a path I knew deep down I had grown out of.

It was a job interview in late June that confirmed everything for me. I had gotten an interview for a role as a registered behavioral technician at an applied behavioral analysis practice. There were so many reasons I would’ve been great for this job: I had personal experience with autism, I’ve worked with kids before, and my degree set me up perfectly for the position, but there was a part of me that knew the job would overstimulate and drain me, and that worried me. It put me in a dilemma: If I got the job, what would I do? What would happen if I figured out I wasn’t made for this role like I thought I was?

I’m starting to realize it’s OK to outgrow things that aren’t meant for me, and embrace the things that are.

Turns out, it didn’t matter, because I did not get the job. With that came mixed feelings. Of course, I was a little disappointed because I was excited to start my first “big girl” job, but at the same time, I felt like I had dodged a bullet, because I was pushing myself to pursue a career I didn’t want. This is what ultimately led me to change course; I took the rejection as a sign from the universe to try to do something else with my life — something that I genuinely loved, something that fit me.

So, I pivoted and started to look for writing jobs. Two months later, I am currently a freelance ghostwriter, and I am so glad I’m able to make a living off of something I love so much. Does it feel weird that I’m no longer chasing the dream I had for so long? Yes. But as I get older, I’m starting to realize it’s OK to outgrow things that aren’t meant for me, and embrace the things that are.

One thing hasn’t changed, though: I still want to help people who struggle and make others feel seen and heard, and I’m still doing that — just in a different way. Instead of working with clients as a therapist, I write articles about wellness, mental health, and my own personal lived experiences, with the intent of using my voice to raise awareness and make people feel less alone. I can now say that I’ve chosen a career path that I truly love, and one that makes me happy — and at the end of the day, that’s what matters.