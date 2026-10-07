Becoming A Journalist Was Always My Dream — But These Days, It Feels Like My Duty

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Content warning: This article discusses sexual assault.

As an aspiring journalist, I’ve heard it all. I’m often told that the industry won’t survive AI and my job will be stolen by a chatbot. Or, nobody reads the news anymore anyway, so there’s no point in pursuing a career in it. Plus, the rise of journalist influencers (not-so-affectionately called “newsfluencers”) are jumping on the fact that people tend to get their news from social media now rather than a traditional news publication. All of that — on top of notoriously low pay and the scarcity of early-career jobs — makes journalism a tough sell for Gen Z. But I remain undeterred.

I’m stubborn — once I’m set on something, very rarely do I leave it unfinished. I took my first steps into journalism in high school by writing for my school paper and have never looked back. My experience at my student newspaper in college further helped me understand the value of local news, because after all, as a student, I was reporting on issues that affected me firsthand. Now, my experience with a national publication — the fast-paced environment, timely coverage, beat reporting — has only solidified for me that this is the career I want. And recent events in the news have only made me even more passionate about the work I want to spend my life doing.

Journalism is usually about reporting the news, but lately, the field itself has been the subject of national news. Most notably, I’m thinking about the editorial team at The Cornell Daily Sun, who exposed the names of the men who allegedly drugged and gang raped a female student at the Chi Phi fraternity house in October 2024. Without this team of journalists, that story may not have received the level of national attention it now has, and it’s possible the investigation may not have been re-opened. The students’ fearless coverage of the “Cornell Seven” has reignited my sense of pride as a student reporter, and reminded me just how important independent journalism truly is.

But that’s not the only reason why I’ve been reminded of the value of journalism these days. On Sept. 18, the very same day The Sun broke the news of the Cornell Seven lawsuit, President Donald Trump banned CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from the White House due to what he perceived to be unfavorable and inaccurate coverage. (Since then, a judge granted a 14-day block on the ban, but once the block expires on Oct. 8, Judge Timothy Kelly will have to decide whether there’s reason enough for a preliminary injunction, which would restore press access indefinitely as the case unfolds.) No matter the outcome, the Trump administration’s actions are deeply concerning. But despite these administrative threats to the specific area of journalism I’m most passionate about — political journalism — these attacks on the freedom of the press only make me more anxious to graduate and get out into the workforce, because I won’t be intimidated into backing down.

I’m committed to pursuing journalism because a free press is absolutely crucial to keeping people informed. Some view it as a dying profession, one riddled with public distrust and hard-to-get jobs, but these are risks I’m willing to take. Journalism is a vital part of society that I’m determined to contribute to. Now more than ever, I’m laser-focused on connecting with people, sharing their stories, and ensuring the country has access to accurate information about what’s happening around them. Because at the end of the day, journalism is not just a dream job for me — it’s a duty.