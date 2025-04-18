Let’s be real: Gen Z is not going to sit back and watch the world burn. We organize, speak up, call out injustice, and make noise when it matters. But what if you had the tools, mentorship, and actual training to turn your passions into a real civic impact?

Enter: the 2025 Carnegie Young Leaders Program, which is officially accepting applications. (ICYMI, it is kind of a big deal.) This free, year-long, virtual opportunity was set up to help young people become the next big civic leaders. Designed for young people ages 14 to 24 who want to change their community by addressing real-world challenges — including climate change, education, public health, and other pressing community issues. Whether you’re the go-to friend for the latest news from your FYP, or you have been dreaming of one day changing America’s policies, this program gives you the tools to turn those dreams into realities.

With a $2.05 million grant from the Carnegie Corporation of New York, run by Citizens & Scholars in partnership with College Media Network, the program will accept 500 high school and college students who are ready to speak up loud and proud and show out. You will be able to collaborate with other like-minded changemakers, fight civic challenges, and build a brighter world than when you started.

So, what is the Carnegie Young Leaders Program?

It’s more than another name on your resume — it stands for civic change. If accepted into the program, you’ll split from 500 individuals into 100 teams of five people per team working to design and launch real-world projects that tackle issues in your community. Over the course of a year, you will attend virtual training sessions, receive one-on-one coaching, and gain connections with influential leaders, organizations, and peers.

What do you get out of it?

As a Carnegie Young Leader, you’ll gain hands-on training by learning how to hold tough conversations, manage real-world projects that will make an impact, and address local needs. The program comes with paid stipends: team leads will earn $2,500, and each team member will earn $1,000. Plus, teams can receive up to $1,00 in reimbursement funding to help run your project.

Accepted members will collaborate with changemakers from all around the U.S and connect with peers and organizations. Throughout the program, they will receive regular coaching and mentorship from peers and mentors. Once they become a part of the Citizens & Scholars network, it will open opportunities, such as becoming a coach or a mentor.

Who can apply and what’s expected?

To qualify, you must be between the ages of 14 to 24 and living in the U.S. Priority will be given to diverse voices, regions, and ideas, so make sure you come prepared with a vision for change.

Here’s the time commitment: team members can expect to spend five to seven hours a month on their project, while team leads will dedicate seven to 10 hours monthly. Team leads are also required to attend an in-person kickoff from July 28 to 30, 2025, in Princeton, New Jersey — with all travel expenses covered, of course.

How to apply

The application process is too complicated, either. You’ll need to gather a team of five friends, come up with a project idea, and complete a two-part application: a short written section and a team video. After that, selected teams will move forward to the virtual interview stage.

The deadline to apply is Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at 9 a.m. ET.