I Looked All Over Hinge For The Best Prompt Answers, & These Ones Made Me LOL

Dating apps: you love them or you hate them. There really is no in-between. I’ve been the girl swiping on matches until 12 a.m., and I’ve also been the girl who deletes the app as soon as it gets to be too much, questioning how they’re even successful at all. My favorite dating app (or the lesser of all the evils, depending on how you choose to look at it) happens to be Hinge, especially since I’ve seen some of the best Hinge prompt answers during my time on the app.

While Hinge can be extremely humbling at times (IYKYK) it’s also much more intentional and thoughtful than swiping on Tinder, Bumble, and other dating platforms alike. Users can choose to share a plethora of personal information about themselves; such as whether or not they want kids, what kind of relationship they’re looking for, their personal political and religious beliefs, their hometown, and so much more. Hinge has also made getting to know potential matches a lot more fun with their different features; the most popular being their infamous prompts.

Hinge prompts come in all shapes and sizes. On my profile, I have a voice prompt and a few different “finish the sentence” style prompts sprinkled throughout. I like to keep my profile as true to me as possible; witty, sarcastic, and honest. That also happens to be exactly what I look for when I’m going through my likes and other potential suitors. Nothing is better than reading through somebody’s profile and having a chuckle or two because their prompt answers are so good. When a Hinge prompt answer stands out to me, the Hinge user stands out to me too. Here are some of my favorite Hinge answers I’ve come across that are so good, that you might just find yourself on the dating app bandwagon too.

“The dorkiest thing about me is… I use Soh-Cah-Toa on a daily basis.” If you need a refresher from high school geometry, “SohCahToa” is a term used for remembering the three trigonometric functions: sine, cosine, and tangent. While it may be confusing for some (*cough* me) it’s also such a deep-cut, niche topic to put in your profile. And that’s why I love it. “A random fact I love is… I’m 6’3 if you round up, but my actual height is 5’11.” What’s better than a person who can acknowledge their under 6’ stature with humor? Not much. “I’m looking for… My airpods bro what the f***.” This one is so random but so good. A prime example of “simple, yet effective.” “I’m convinced that… They’re in my walls.” I remember going through this person’s profile and audibly laughing when I saw this answer. Maybe because it’s so perfectly odd, or the fact that it slightly creeps me out. Either way, I matched with them. My most irrational fear… Clowns. Yes, 2016 was a rough year, and yes, IT is not my favorite movie.” If we could all take a moment to remember what 2016 was like (and no, not just the bold eyebrows, Starbucks frappuccinos, and black chokers), you might remember that fun time when clowns were running amuck in random parts of the U.S. In 2016, I was 14, and I remember being actually scared that I would run into a “killer” clown just like in the IT movies. Now, people tend to laugh about the Clown Craze of 2016, but back then, it wasn’t so funny. Especially for this guy. Photo by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels “Typical Sunday… Clean up all the sins of Friday and Saturday night.“ I feel like this one is pretty self-explanatory. Points to this user for honesty. And also… same. “My simple pleasures… Drinking copious amounts of beer at 1 p.m.” Again, I can’t help but give this user credit for his honesty. What I really enjoy about his answer is his use of the word “copious” to describe how much beer he’s drinking. Is it a red flag? Probably. Did it stand out to me? Absolutely. “How to pronounce my name… Past tense of draw.” His name is Drew. This one made me laugh. Creative men for the win. “One thing I’ll never do again… Lie.” Another short and sweet answer that’s too good to ignore. Also, Brian, what happened the last time you lied? This year I really want to… Not break a bone (I’ve broken 15).” Personally, I’ve never broken a bone, so I really can’t fathom breaking fifteen. This user was smart for putting this on their profile because now I can’t help but be interested and want to ask a million follow-up questions. Hopefully, all of their limbs stay intact for the rest of the year!

If any of these answers stuck out to you and you’ve been on the fence about dating apps, I highly recommend downloading Hinge and checking it out for yourself. Don’t go into it expecting to find “The One” right away (or even at all, honestly). Just feel it out, meet new people, and discover your own Hinge prompt answers that make dating apps worthwhile for you!