40 Trendy Watches For 2025 To Start The New Year Off In Style

Sydney Flaherty

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

I’m officially announcing it: This is the time for you to get a new watch. Whether you’re looking for a new jewelry piece to spruce up your collection or a useful accessory to keep track of your finals, watches should be at the top of your holiday wishlist. Watches aren’t just for function — they can seriously level up any outfit! With a wide variety of styles spanning from minimalist to eclectic, you’ll be sure to find the perfect look for the winter season with one of these trendy watches for 2025. 

Watches don’t just make great additions to your personal jewelry collection — they’re also great Christmas gifts. Stuck on what to get a fashionable bestie? A watch is a timeless (pun intended) option. But no matter if you’re buying for someone else or yourself this holiday season, the amount of watches in stores and online can be overwhelming. There are so many options: Digital or analog? Silver or gold? And those are just a few. With this list, you’ll be able to sort through all the options and find the cutest and trendiest choices for this winter. What time is it? It’s time for you to find your next favorite accessory!

Fossil Tillie Mini Three-Hand Gold-Tone Stainless Steel Mesh Watch ($44)
Tillie Mini Three-Hand Gold-Tone Stainless Steel Mesh Watch
Fossil

If you’re a gold jewelry girl, this one’s for you! This simple watch will go with all your outfits, and the gem detailing around the watch adds a touch of unique style.

See On Fossil
Casio Women’s Cat Leather Watch ($38)
Casio Women’s Cat Leather Watch
Casio

With a brown leather strap, this watch has a nice, vintage style. Plus, it features a small cat design on the dial — great for any animal lovers.

See On Los Angeles Apparel
Lovisa Small Gold Oval Watch ($40)
Lovisa Small Gold Oval Watch
Lovisa

With a sleek, oval-shaped watch face and minimalist gold strap, this watch can be dressed up or down, matching the vibe of all your outfits this winter.

See On Lovisa
Peugeot Women’s Tank Watch Roman Dial Green Leather Strap ($54)
Peugeot Women’s Tank Watch Roman Dial Green Leather Strap
Peugeot

This vintage style watch is the subtle statement piece you’ve been missing! Its roman numbering and dark green leather strap take it to the next level. You’ll be telling time in style.

See On Macy’s
Urban Outfitters Classic Metal Rectangle Watch ($35)
Urban Outfitters Classic Metal Rectangle Watch
Urban Outfitters

This bold, rectangular watch face is the best elevated watch for the holiday season. It’s simple design and silver strap make it great for any outfit, or layered with other jewelry.

See On Urban Outfitters
PearlForMe Elegant Pearl Watch for Women ($27)
PearlForMe Elegant Pearl Watch for Women
PearlForMe

Etsy is a great place to go when searching for unique pieces, like this gorgeous pearl watch. With a pearl-adorned strap and simple oval watch face, you’ll be turning heads all winter.

See On Etsy
Altar’d State Twisted Cuff Round Watch ($35)
Altar’d State Twisted Cuff Round Watch
Altar\’d State

For a twist (literally) on the classic watch strap, this twisted cuff watch is a great and unique option. Plus, its round watch face makes an elegant statement.

See On Altar’d State
Timex Easy Reader Watch ($49)
Timex Easy Reader Watch
Timex

If you’re looking for a classic watch, this one’s for you. Its simple black strap and timeless gold, round watch face will go with literally anything — you’ll never have to take it off.

See On Fred Meyer Jewelers
Casio LA670WA-1 Watch ($30)
Casio LA670WA-1 Watch
Casio

This digital watch is definitely more Y2K, but if you’re into that style, this is a great option. Its silver band and digital watch face look straight out of a 2000s movie.

See On Drift House
Amazon Essentials Women’s Faux Leather Strap Watch ($19)
Amazon Essentials Women’s Faux Leather Strap Watch
Amazon Essentials

For a more monochromatic look, this watch has you covered. Its dark green watch face and strap make for a gorgeous monochrome look, and the bold green stitching on the strap adds another touch of sophistication.

See On Amazon
Anne Klein Women’s Bracelet Watch ($27)
Anne Klein Women’s Bracelet Watch
Anne Klein

This two-toned silver and gold watch is great for those of us who really can’t decide if we’re silver or gold girlies. Its simple design helps the material pop, making for a beautiful look.

See On Amazon
Urban Outfitters Oval Heart Chain Watch ($35)
Urban Outfitters Oval Heart Chain Watch
Urban Outfitters

This watch’s heart-linked chain is certain to spread some love this holiday season. Combined with a simple oval watch face, this watch is a well-balanced showstopper.

See On Urban Outfitters
Nine West Women’s Strap Watch ($19)
Nine West Women’s Strap Watch
Nine West

This watch comes in many different shades and color combinations, including nude, blue and rose gold, and red. Its bold round face will certainly stand out, so you’ll be getting compliments all winter.

See On Amazon
Fanmis Women’s Vintage Oval Watch ($27)
Fanmis Women’s Vintage Oval Watch
Fanmis

This dainty gold watch is much less structured than the typical watch, acting more like a bangle. Hanging elegantly, this watch combines a trendy bracelet with a watch.

See On Amazon
Anne Klein Women’s Watch in Black Faux Leather with Gold-Tone Lugs ($36)
Anne Klein Women’s Watch in Black Faux Leather with Gold-Tone Lugs
Anne Klein

With a black faux leather strap and simple, square-shaped watch face, this watch has a timeless design. Plus, its bold gem adorned watch face will certainly turn heads.

See On Macy’s
Urban Outfitters Chain Watch Bracelet ($30)
Urban Outfitters Chain Watch Bracelet
Urban Outfitters

This is another dainty watch-and-bracelet combination. Its statement rhinestone-adorned watch face is bold, and pairs well with the piece’s simple heart charm.

See On Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters Timex 80 Alarm Quartz Digital Watch ($48)
Urban Outfitters Timex 80 Alarm Quartz Digital Watch
Urban Outfitters

For another digital watch option, this Timex watch is giving all the Y2K vibes. Its simple design means it’ll go with anything, adding its own vintage flair.

See On Urban Outfitters
Peugeot Men’s Vintage Like White Dial Sun Moon Brown Leather Strap Watch ($70)
Peugeot Men’s Vintage Like White Dial Sun Moon Brown Leather Strap Watch
Peugeot

This vintage watch is great for pretty much anyone, and its brown leather strap and unique sun design make it eyecatching.

See On Macy’s
Los Angeles Apparel Accordion Band Watch ($32)
Los Angeles Apparel Accordion Band Watch
Los Angeles Apparel

Choose between bright shades of green, orange, blue, and purple with this simplistic watch. With watch hands matching the colors of the watch strap, its monochromatic style will breathe life into any outfit.

See On Los Angeles Apparel
Speidel Women’s C-Ring Twist-O-Flex Watch ($48)
Speidel Women’s C-Ring Twist-O-Flex Watch
Speidel

This watch’s unique and stunning face design makes for an absolute showstopping piece. Its oval shape and dainty strap pair nicely, too.

See On Speidel
Los Angeles Apparel Heart Chain Watch ($28)
Los Angeles Apparel Heart Chain Watch
Los Angeles Apparel

This coquette-style watch might be one of the cutest styles on this list. The heart-shaped watch face, simplistic gold strap, and statement digital clock all combine to make one great watch.

See On Los Angeles Apparel
NewCharms Green Round Italian Charm Watch ($15)
NewCharms Green Round Italian Charm Watch
NewCharms

This silver watch makes a statement through its contrasting green watch face. It’s also an Italian charm bracelet, meaning you can customize it with your own charms.

See On Amazon
Versales Ladies Western Turquoise Stones Stretch Elastic Band Watch ($30)
Versales Ladies Western Turquoise Stones Stretch Elastic Band Watch
Versales

Channel your inner cowboy with this Western-inspired watch. Its turquoise stone-adorned silver strap gives it a unique style. Combined with gorgeous engraving around the watch face, you’ll have a truly stunning watch.

See On Amazon
Accutime XOXO Women’s Silver Dial Charm Bracelet Watch ($21)
Accutime XOXO Women’s Silver Dial Charm Bracelet Watch
Accutime

If you’re looking for a statement piece, look no further than this charmed and bedazzled watch. With black and bejeweled heart charms, this watch will level up any outfit.

See On Amazon
STC Store Silver Black Vintage Style Marcasite Crystal Oval Face Women’s Cuff Watch ($20)
STC Store Silver Black Vintage Style Marcasite Crystal Oval Face Women’s Cuff Watch
STC Store

With a detailed and bejeweled strap, this cuff style watch is sure to get you all the compliments. Its simple oval watch face is encircled by gems, making for a seriously dazzling look.

See On Amazon
Rosemarie Collections Women’s Mother of Pearl Metal Cuff Watch ($16)
Rosemarie Collections Women’s Mother of Pearl Metal Cuff Watch
Rosemarie Collections

This elegant gold cuff watch will pair well with any outfit. You can even get experimental with jewelry layering — this watch will level up anything you pair it with.

See On Amazon
Blekon Collections Women’s Square Elegant Metal Cuff Bangle Watch ($28)
Blekon Collections Women’s Square Elegant Metal Cuff Bangle Watch
Blekon Collections

This watch is a bit larger and bolder than others on this list. With its square-shaped watch face and simple metal cuff design, it’s sure to grab attention at all your holiday events.

See On Amazon
Timex x Peanuts Unisex Weekender Watch ($39)
Timex x Peanuts Unisex Weekender Watch
Timex

Snoopy girls, rejoice! This adorable Peanuts watch features Snoopy — his hands hold a bat and baseball, and function as watch hands. Can you think of anything cuter?

See On Amazon
Olivia Burton Pop Art Women’s Gift Set ($70)
Olivia Burton Pop Art Women’s Gift Set
Olivia Burton

This watch set comes with interchangeable straps in gold and purple. Its pop art-inspired watch face will add a pop of color to any gray winter day. Plus, it’s made from recycled materials!

See On Movado Company Store
Timex Women’s Weekender Watch ($40)
Timex Women’s Weekender Watch
Timex

This watch’s floral-patterned fabric strap makes it a unique and bold piece for this winter. Contrasted with its simple silver watch face, you have a great everyday watch.

See On Amazon
Swatch Just White Soft ($60)
Swatch Just White Soft
Swatch

If you’re in need of a casual everyday watch, this one is about to be your bestie. This watch from Swatch keeps it simple with an all-white strap and watch face, contrasting with its black numbers and watch hands. This is certain to go with everything, so prepare to never take it off.

See On Swatch
WatchouseUS Silver Vintage Design Watch ($31)
WatchouseUS Silver Vintage Design Watch
WatchouseUS

For a minimalist look, this silver watch will go with anything. Its bold, square-shaped watch face sets it apart from other similar designs without standing out too much.

See On Etsy
Skagen Signature Lille Two-Hand Greystone Leather Watch ($69)
Skagen Signature Lille Two-Hand Greystone Leather Watch
Skagen

This minimalist watch can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. Its sleek, gray and rose gold watch face is super elegant, and the strap is interchangeable!

See On Skagen
Fossil Colleen Three-Hand Brown Leather Watch ($53)
Fossil Colleen Three-Hand Brown Leather Watch
Fossil

This classic watch is the best thing to add a touch of sophistication to any look. Its bold, square watch face and simple gold details have it at the top of my wishlist.

See On Fossil
Hannah Martin Women’s Quartz Watch ($14)
Hannah Martin Women’s Quartz Watch
Hannah Martin

If you’re looking for a cute watch that won’t break the bank, this one’s for you. Its simple rose gold strap and round watch face make it a classic you won’t want to take off.

See On Temu
Nordic Minimalist Watch ($29)
Nordic Minimalist Watch
Gifts for Designers

This watch’s clean design means it’ll pair nicely with anything. Its brown leather strap adds a bit of dimension to the look, and contrasts with the sleek watch face.

See On Gifts for Designers
Skagen Hagen Micro Two-Hand Gold Stainless Steel Watch ($77)
Skagen Hagen Micro Two-Hand Gold Stainless Steel Watch
Skagen

This sleek watch is amazing for any event. Its rectangular watch face stands out boldly with its dark green color — pairing excellently with the gold strap.

See On Skagen
Armitron Andi Watch ($65)
Armitron Andi Watch
Armitron

This watch takes a timeless design and contrasts it with a modern twist. Its textured leather strap works well alongside its sleek, oval watch face. 

See On Armitron
Fossil Kerrigan Three-Hand Gold-Tone Stainless Steel Watch ($53)
Fossil Kerrigan Three-Hand Gold-Tone Stainless Steel Watch
Fossil

This watch combines a dainty bracelet with an elegant watch. Its gorgeous gold chain is an amazing accessory for the holiday season, and its round watch face stands boldly in the center.

See On Fossil
Francesca’s Brenda Glass Beaded Watch Band Bracelet ($17)
Francesca’s Brenda Glass Beaded Watch Band Bracelet
Francesca\’s

While technically not a watch, if you’ve been looking for a new band to glam up your Apple watch, this option from Francesca’s is a great option. Giving the effect of multiple neutral-colored beaded bracelets, this is a great way to elevate your current watch.

See On Francesca’s
Sydney Flaherty is the Style Intern for Her Campus Media. She writes for the Style vertical on the site, including beauty, decor, and fashion coverage. Beyond Her Campus, Sydney is a junior at Emerson College in Boston, MA, majoring in Writing, Literature, and Publishing with a minor in History. She works as the style section editor of the on-campus publication, Atlas Magazine, where she selects and edits multiple style-related stories every semester. She writes and edits for multiple other on-campus magazines while also working as a writing tutor at Emerson. In her free time, Sydney loves to go on excessively long walks while blasting Taylor Swift, Chappell Roan, and the occasional Ed Sheeran (she is a certified Sheerio). You can usually find Sydney at a thrift store perusing the sweater section or listening to literally any historical fiction audiobook available.