I’m officially announcing it: This is the time for you to get a new watch. Whether you’re looking for a new jewelry piece to spruce up your collection or a useful accessory to keep track of your finals, watches should be at the top of your holiday wishlist. Watches aren’t just for function — they can seriously level up any outfit! With a wide variety of styles spanning from minimalist to eclectic, you’ll be sure to find the perfect look for the winter season with one of these trendy watches for 2025.
Watches don’t just make great additions to your personal jewelry collection — they’re also great Christmas gifts. Stuck on what to get a fashionable bestie? A watch is a timeless (pun intended) option. But no matter if you’re buying for someone else or yourself this holiday season, the amount of watches in stores and online can be overwhelming. There are so many options: Digital or analog? Silver or gold? And those are just a few. With this list, you’ll be able to sort through all the options and find the cutest and trendiest choices for this winter. What time is it? It’s time for you to find your next favorite accessory!
- Fossil Tillie Mini Three-Hand Gold-Tone Stainless Steel Mesh Watch ($44)
If you’re a gold jewelry girl, this one’s for you! This simple watch will go with all your outfits, and the gem detailing around the watch adds a touch of unique style.
- Casio Women’s Cat Leather Watch ($38)
With a brown leather strap, this watch has a nice, vintage style. Plus, it features a small cat design on the dial — great for any animal lovers.
- Lovisa Small Gold Oval Watch ($40)
With a sleek, oval-shaped watch face and minimalist gold strap, this watch can be dressed up or down, matching the vibe of all your outfits this winter.
- Peugeot Women’s Tank Watch Roman Dial Green Leather Strap ($54)
This vintage style watch is the subtle statement piece you’ve been missing! Its roman numbering and dark green leather strap take it to the next level. You’ll be telling time in style.
- Urban Outfitters Classic Metal Rectangle Watch ($35)
This bold, rectangular watch face is the best elevated watch for the holiday season. It’s simple design and silver strap make it great for any outfit, or layered with other jewelry.
- PearlForMe Elegant Pearl Watch for Women ($27)
Etsy is a great place to go when searching for unique pieces, like this gorgeous pearl watch. With a pearl-adorned strap and simple oval watch face, you’ll be turning heads all winter.
- Altar’d State Twisted Cuff Round Watch ($35)
For a twist (literally) on the classic watch strap, this twisted cuff watch is a great and unique option. Plus, its round watch face makes an elegant statement.
- Timex Easy Reader Watch ($49)
If you’re looking for a classic watch, this one’s for you. Its simple black strap and timeless gold, round watch face will go with literally anything — you’ll never have to take it off.
- Casio LA670WA-1 Watch ($30)
This digital watch is definitely more Y2K, but if you’re into that style, this is a great option. Its silver band and digital watch face look straight out of a 2000s movie.
- Amazon Essentials Women’s Faux Leather Strap Watch ($19)
For a more monochromatic look, this watch has you covered. Its dark green watch face and strap make for a gorgeous monochrome look, and the bold green stitching on the strap adds another touch of sophistication.
- Anne Klein Women’s Bracelet Watch ($27)
This two-toned silver and gold watch is great for those of us who really can’t decide if we’re silver or gold girlies. Its simple design helps the material pop, making for a beautiful look.
- Urban Outfitters Oval Heart Chain Watch ($35)
This watch’s heart-linked chain is certain to spread some love this holiday season. Combined with a simple oval watch face, this watch is a well-balanced showstopper.
- Nine West Women’s Strap Watch ($19)
This watch comes in many different shades and color combinations, including nude, blue and rose gold, and red. Its bold round face will certainly stand out, so you’ll be getting compliments all winter.
- Fanmis Women’s Vintage Oval Watch ($27)
This dainty gold watch is much less structured than the typical watch, acting more like a bangle. Hanging elegantly, this watch combines a trendy bracelet with a watch.
- Anne Klein Women’s Watch in Black Faux Leather with Gold-Tone Lugs ($36)
With a black faux leather strap and simple, square-shaped watch face, this watch has a timeless design. Plus, its bold gem adorned watch face will certainly turn heads.
- Urban Outfitters Chain Watch Bracelet ($30)
This is another dainty watch-and-bracelet combination. Its statement rhinestone-adorned watch face is bold, and pairs well with the piece’s simple heart charm.
- Urban Outfitters Timex 80 Alarm Quartz Digital Watch ($48)
For another digital watch option, this Timex watch is giving all the Y2K vibes. Its simple design means it’ll go with anything, adding its own vintage flair.
- Peugeot Men’s Vintage Like White Dial Sun Moon Brown Leather Strap Watch ($70)
This vintage watch is great for pretty much anyone, and its brown leather strap and unique sun design make it eyecatching.
- Los Angeles Apparel Accordion Band Watch ($32)
Choose between bright shades of green, orange, blue, and purple with this simplistic watch. With watch hands matching the colors of the watch strap, its monochromatic style will breathe life into any outfit.
- Speidel Women’s C-Ring Twist-O-Flex Watch ($48)
This watch’s unique and stunning face design makes for an absolute showstopping piece. Its oval shape and dainty strap pair nicely, too.
- Los Angeles Apparel Heart Chain Watch ($28)
This coquette-style watch might be one of the cutest styles on this list. The heart-shaped watch face, simplistic gold strap, and statement digital clock all combine to make one great watch.
- NewCharms Green Round Italian Charm Watch ($15)
This silver watch makes a statement through its contrasting green watch face. It’s also an Italian charm bracelet, meaning you can customize it with your own charms.
- Versales Ladies Western Turquoise Stones Stretch Elastic Band Watch ($30)
Channel your inner cowboy with this Western-inspired watch. Its turquoise stone-adorned silver strap gives it a unique style. Combined with gorgeous engraving around the watch face, you’ll have a truly stunning watch.
- Accutime XOXO Women’s Silver Dial Charm Bracelet Watch ($21)
If you’re looking for a statement piece, look no further than this charmed and bedazzled watch. With black and bejeweled heart charms, this watch will level up any outfit.
- STC Store Silver Black Vintage Style Marcasite Crystal Oval Face Women’s Cuff Watch ($20)
With a detailed and bejeweled strap, this cuff style watch is sure to get you all the compliments. Its simple oval watch face is encircled by gems, making for a seriously dazzling look.
- Rosemarie Collections Women’s Mother of Pearl Metal Cuff Watch ($16)
This elegant gold cuff watch will pair well with any outfit. You can even get experimental with jewelry layering — this watch will level up anything you pair it with.
- Blekon Collections Women’s Square Elegant Metal Cuff Bangle Watch ($28)
This watch is a bit larger and bolder than others on this list. With its square-shaped watch face and simple metal cuff design, it’s sure to grab attention at all your holiday events.
- Timex x Peanuts Unisex Weekender Watch ($39)
Snoopy girls, rejoice! This adorable Peanuts watch features Snoopy — his hands hold a bat and baseball, and function as watch hands. Can you think of anything cuter?
- Olivia Burton Pop Art Women’s Gift Set ($70)
This watch set comes with interchangeable straps in gold and purple. Its pop art-inspired watch face will add a pop of color to any gray winter day. Plus, it’s made from recycled materials!
- Timex Women’s Weekender Watch ($40)
This watch’s floral-patterned fabric strap makes it a unique and bold piece for this winter. Contrasted with its simple silver watch face, you have a great everyday watch.
- Swatch Just White Soft ($60)
If you’re in need of a casual everyday watch, this one is about to be your bestie. This watch from Swatch keeps it simple with an all-white strap and watch face, contrasting with its black numbers and watch hands. This is certain to go with everything, so prepare to never take it off.
- WatchouseUS Silver Vintage Design Watch ($31)
For a minimalist look, this silver watch will go with anything. Its bold, square-shaped watch face sets it apart from other similar designs without standing out too much.
- Skagen Signature Lille Two-Hand Greystone Leather Watch ($69)
This minimalist watch can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. Its sleek, gray and rose gold watch face is super elegant, and the strap is interchangeable!
- Fossil Colleen Three-Hand Brown Leather Watch ($53)
This classic watch is the best thing to add a touch of sophistication to any look. Its bold, square watch face and simple gold details have it at the top of my wishlist.
- Hannah Martin Women’s Quartz Watch ($14)
If you’re looking for a cute watch that won’t break the bank, this one’s for you. Its simple rose gold strap and round watch face make it a classic you won’t want to take off.
- Nordic Minimalist Watch ($29)
This watch’s clean design means it’ll pair nicely with anything. Its brown leather strap adds a bit of dimension to the look, and contrasts with the sleek watch face.
- Skagen Hagen Micro Two-Hand Gold Stainless Steel Watch ($77)
This sleek watch is amazing for any event. Its rectangular watch face stands out boldly with its dark green color — pairing excellently with the gold strap.
- Armitron Andi Watch ($65)
This watch takes a timeless design and contrasts it with a modern twist. Its textured leather strap works well alongside its sleek, oval watch face.
- Fossil Kerrigan Three-Hand Gold-Tone Stainless Steel Watch ($53)
This watch combines a dainty bracelet with an elegant watch. Its gorgeous gold chain is an amazing accessory for the holiday season, and its round watch face stands boldly in the center.
- Francesca’s Brenda Glass Beaded Watch Band Bracelet ($17)
While technically not a watch, if you’ve been looking for a new band to glam up your Apple watch, this option from Francesca’s is a great option. Giving the effect of multiple neutral-colored beaded bracelets, this is a great way to elevate your current watch.