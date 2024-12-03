The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

I’m officially announcing it: This is the time for you to get a new watch. Whether you’re looking for a new jewelry piece to spruce up your collection or a useful accessory to keep track of your finals, watches should be at the top of your holiday wishlist. Watches aren’t just for function — they can seriously level up any outfit! With a wide variety of styles spanning from minimalist to eclectic, you’ll be sure to find the perfect look for the winter season with one of these trendy watches for 2025.

Watches don’t just make great additions to your personal jewelry collection — they’re also great Christmas gifts. Stuck on what to get a fashionable bestie? A watch is a timeless (pun intended) option. But no matter if you’re buying for someone else or yourself this holiday season, the amount of watches in stores and online can be overwhelming. There are so many options: Digital or analog? Silver or gold? And those are just a few. With this list, you’ll be able to sort through all the options and find the cutest and trendiest choices for this winter. What time is it? It’s time for you to find your next favorite accessory!

Fossil If you’re a gold jewelry girl, this one’s for you! This simple watch will go with all your outfits, and the gem detailing around the watch adds a touch of unique style. See On Fossil

Casio With a brown leather strap, this watch has a nice, vintage style. Plus, it features a small cat design on the dial — great for any animal lovers. See On Los Angeles Apparel

Lovisa With a sleek, oval-shaped watch face and minimalist gold strap, this watch can be dressed up or down, matching the vibe of all your outfits this winter. See On Lovisa

Peugeot This vintage style watch is the subtle statement piece you’ve been missing! Its roman numbering and dark green leather strap take it to the next level. You’ll be telling time in style. See On Macy’s

Urban Outfitters This bold, rectangular watch face is the best elevated watch for the holiday season. It’s simple design and silver strap make it great for any outfit, or layered with other jewelry. See On Urban Outfitters

PearlForMe Etsy is a great place to go when searching for unique pieces, like this gorgeous pearl watch. With a pearl-adorned strap and simple oval watch face, you’ll be turning heads all winter. See On Etsy

Altar\’d State For a twist (literally) on the classic watch strap, this twisted cuff watch is a great and unique option. Plus, its round watch face makes an elegant statement. See On Altar’d State

Timex If you’re looking for a classic watch, this one’s for you. Its simple black strap and timeless gold, round watch face will go with literally anything — you’ll never have to take it off. See On Fred Meyer Jewelers

Casio This digital watch is definitely more Y2K, but if you’re into that style, this is a great option. Its silver band and digital watch face look straight out of a 2000s movie. See On Drift House

Amazon Essentials For a more monochromatic look, this watch has you covered. Its dark green watch face and strap make for a gorgeous monochrome look, and the bold green stitching on the strap adds another touch of sophistication. See On Amazon

Anne Klein This two-toned silver and gold watch is great for those of us who really can’t decide if we’re silver or gold girlies. Its simple design helps the material pop, making for a beautiful look. See On Amazon

Urban Outfitters This watch’s heart-linked chain is certain to spread some love this holiday season. Combined with a simple oval watch face, this watch is a well-balanced showstopper. See On Urban Outfitters

Nine West This watch comes in many different shades and color combinations, including nude, blue and rose gold, and red. Its bold round face will certainly stand out, so you’ll be getting compliments all winter. See On Amazon

Fanmis This dainty gold watch is much less structured than the typical watch, acting more like a bangle. Hanging elegantly, this watch combines a trendy bracelet with a watch. See On Amazon

Anne Klein With a black faux leather strap and simple, square-shaped watch face, this watch has a timeless design. Plus, its bold gem adorned watch face will certainly turn heads. See On Macy’s

Urban Outfitters This is another dainty watch-and-bracelet combination. Its statement rhinestone-adorned watch face is bold, and pairs well with the piece’s simple heart charm. See On Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters For another digital watch option, this Timex watch is giving all the Y2K vibes. Its simple design means it’ll go with anything, adding its own vintage flair. See On Urban Outfitters

Peugeot This vintage watch is great for pretty much anyone, and its brown leather strap and unique sun design make it eyecatching. See On Macy’s

Los Angeles Apparel Choose between bright shades of green, orange, blue, and purple with this simplistic watch. With watch hands matching the colors of the watch strap, its monochromatic style will breathe life into any outfit. See On Los Angeles Apparel

Speidel This watch’s unique and stunning face design makes for an absolute showstopping piece. Its oval shape and dainty strap pair nicely, too. See On Speidel

Los Angeles Apparel This coquette-style watch might be one of the cutest styles on this list. The heart-shaped watch face, simplistic gold strap, and statement digital clock all combine to make one great watch. See On Los Angeles Apparel

NewCharms This silver watch makes a statement through its contrasting green watch face. It’s also an Italian charm bracelet, meaning you can customize it with your own charms. See On Amazon

Versales Channel your inner cowboy with this Western-inspired watch. Its turquoise stone-adorned silver strap gives it a unique style. Combined with gorgeous engraving around the watch face, you’ll have a truly stunning watch. See On Amazon

Accutime If you’re looking for a statement piece, look no further than this charmed and bedazzled watch. With black and bejeweled heart charms, this watch will level up any outfit. See On Amazon

STC Store With a detailed and bejeweled strap, this cuff style watch is sure to get you all the compliments. Its simple oval watch face is encircled by gems, making for a seriously dazzling look. See On Amazon

Rosemarie Collections This elegant gold cuff watch will pair well with any outfit. You can even get experimental with jewelry layering — this watch will level up anything you pair it with. See On Amazon

Blekon Collections This watch is a bit larger and bolder than others on this list. With its square-shaped watch face and simple metal cuff design, it’s sure to grab attention at all your holiday events. See On Amazon

Timex Snoopy girls, rejoice! This adorable Peanuts watch features Snoopy — his hands hold a bat and baseball, and function as watch hands. Can you think of anything cuter? See On Amazon

Olivia Burton This watch set comes with interchangeable straps in gold and purple. Its pop art-inspired watch face will add a pop of color to any gray winter day. Plus, it’s made from recycled materials! See On Movado Company Store

Timex This watch’s floral-patterned fabric strap makes it a unique and bold piece for this winter. Contrasted with its simple silver watch face, you have a great everyday watch. See On Amazon

Swatch If you’re in need of a casual everyday watch, this one is about to be your bestie. This watch from Swatch keeps it simple with an all-white strap and watch face, contrasting with its black numbers and watch hands. This is certain to go with everything, so prepare to never take it off. See On Swatch

WatchouseUS For a minimalist look, this silver watch will go with anything. Its bold, square-shaped watch face sets it apart from other similar designs without standing out too much. See On Etsy

Skagen This minimalist watch can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. Its sleek, gray and rose gold watch face is super elegant, and the strap is interchangeable! See On Skagen

Fossil This classic watch is the best thing to add a touch of sophistication to any look. Its bold, square watch face and simple gold details have it at the top of my wishlist. See On Fossil

Hannah Martin If you’re looking for a cute watch that won’t break the bank, this one’s for you. Its simple rose gold strap and round watch face make it a classic you won’t want to take off. See On Temu

Gifts for Designers This watch’s clean design means it’ll pair nicely with anything. Its brown leather strap adds a bit of dimension to the look, and contrasts with the sleek watch face. See On Gifts for Designers

Skagen This sleek watch is amazing for any event. Its rectangular watch face stands out boldly with its dark green color — pairing excellently with the gold strap. See On Skagen

Armitron This watch takes a timeless design and contrasts it with a modern twist. Its textured leather strap works well alongside its sleek, oval watch face. See On Armitron

Fossil This watch combines a dainty bracelet with an elegant watch. Its gorgeous gold chain is an amazing accessory for the holiday season, and its round watch face stands boldly in the center. See On Fossil