Taylor Swift’s Holiday Merch Collection Includes A ‘TTPD’ Purse & The Cutest Ornaments

On Wednesday, Nov. 13 (we should have known), Taylor Swift dropped her holiday merch collection on her website, and fans everywhere are already adding the products to their carts. This year’s Taylor Swift holiday merch collection features The Tortured Poets Department ornaments, including returning ornaments from last year’s merch drop. Another new ornament is the super cute TTPD typewriter, and there is also a brand new TTPD black purse. Many fan-favorite ornaments and merch feature top album eras like 1989, Midnights, Folklore, Lover, and many more!

Taylor Nation took to Instagram a few minutes after the drop and posted a Reel with the Taylor Swift holiday merch collection displayed. The reel included the TTPD Purse ($75), a “Bejeweled” Ring ($30), a red “All Too Well” Zip Polo ($75), and other merch items that are available in the store. Fans took to the comments on the Reel to share their excitement, noting that there are so many items available to choose from. “There’s like 13000 items, we’re getting spoiled!” wrote one fan. “OMG, THAT PURSE IS SO CUTE,” wrote another.

It’s clear that no one does holiday merch collections like Taylor, and with all the different memorabilia to choose from, this will be a Swiftmas to remember.

The merch line comes after Taylor Nation posted a short video to Instagram at 10 a.m. EST on Nov. 13 with a cream-colored background that featured red and silver ribbons on present boxes. The caption read, “Meet us under the mistletoe in one hour 😘🎁.” Fans spent the hour sharing their theories on what could be featured in the Reel, and honestly, they were all so good. One user wrote, “Holiday cardigan?!” while another guessed it was more ornaments for Christmas decorations.

They were great guesses, considering for the 2023 holiday merch collection, Taylor unveiled over 50 pieces of new holiday-themed merch, including scarves, denim jackets, pajama pants, candles, mugs, holiday-themed crewnecks, and so much more. Last year’s holiday merch drop was also mixed in with 1989 (Taylor’s Version) merch since the album had just been released a couple of weeks prior on Oct. 27, 2023. Swifties were able to choose from a plethora of holiday merch and album-themed merch, and fans this year are able to do the same thing.

If you’re looking to grab some new items from the Taylor Swift holiday merch collection this year, you’d better add it all to your cart ASAP. Swifties are known for selling out Taylor merch, so head to the Taylor Swift Store ASAP.