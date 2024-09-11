Taylor Swift’s VMAs Look Was *So* ‘Reputation’-Coded

Taylor Swift attended the 2024 MTV Music Video Awards in New York on Sept. 11, and her outfit gave fans hope for a big announcement. The last time Taylor Swift swept an awards show, she announced The Tortured Poets Department at the 2024 Grammys. Mind you, she also broke Grammys records that night ahead of making music chart history with TTPD. On VMAs night, fans couldn’t help but think she was dressed to share news of the highly-anticipated reputation (Taylor’s Version). Some fans thought Swift’s outfit was serving major hints. And after all, she is the queen of Easter eggs.

The star walked the VMAs red carpet in a plaid Christian Dior Resort 2025 collection dress. She paired it with leather gloves past her elbows and a plaid choker. She accessorized the look with tall black leather pointy boots. Basically, she was serving College Fashionista Fall 2024 Trend Report realness. (On Sept. 5, she was spotted wearing daring denim and oxblood, so she is truly tapped in.)

All in all, this edgy and dark outfit reflects the more aggressive tones associated with the reputation album, such as hits “…Ready For It?” and “Look What You Made Me Do.” In fact, Twitter/X was abuzz with onlookers calling the ‘fit “reputation-coded.”

Early in the night, Swift and collaborator Post Malone took home the award for Best Collaboration for “Fortnight” presented to them by rapper and Team USA enthusiast Flava Flav alongside Olympian Jordan Chiles. In her speech, Swift jokingly shared, “It’s taken forever for me to get [Post Malone] to stop calling me ‘ma’am.’”

Swift was nominated for 12 awards this year, including Song of the Summer (“Fortnight” feat. Post Malone), VMAs Most Iconic Performance (“You Belong With Me”), Video of the Year (“Fortnight” feat. Post Malone), Artist of the year, Song of the Year (“Fortnight” feat. Post Malone), Best Collaboration (“Fortnight” feat. Post Malone), Best Pop, Best Direction (“Fortnight” feat. Post Malone), Best Cinematography (“Fortnight” feat. Post Malone), Best Editing (“Fortnight” feat. Post Malone), and Best Visual Effects (“Fortnight” feat. Post Malone), Best Art Direction (“Fortnight” feat. Post Malone) and won seven of them. Swift really is that girl.