Sabrina Carpenter’s Cherry Baby Perfume Isn’t A Want: It’s A Need

Pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter is making Hot Girl Summer even hotter. And nope, it’s not a new song (unfortunately), but it’s something that we’re all going to be fawning over. Enter: the Sabrina Carpenter Cherry Baby perfume.

That’s right, joining Carpenter’s Sweet Tooth and Caramel Dream fragrances comes a brand new perfume with Scent Beauty, and it’s got everyone rushing to snatch one. With her announcement on July 25, Carpenter is diving head first into her “cherry era” with the new Cherry Baby scent, and the deep red shades and sultry aura are really working for her.

“I wanted this fragrance to be bold and flirty while also feeling sophisticated and timeless,” Carpenter said in a press release about the launch. “Cherry Baby is all about capturing those moments of joy and making every day feel a bit more magical.”

If you’re wondering what “bold and flirty” smells like, Cherry Baby is a combination of several flavors and scents. With the dominating scent being Cherry Cosmo, it’s joined by glazed apple, plum nectar, brown sugar, red poppy, peony blossom, dark chocolate, vanilla, cashmere wood, sensual musk, patchouli elixir, and amber resin.

That’s a sophisticated formula to ensure you’re smelling… well, sophisticated. And TBH, it sounds delicious. It’s a dazzling reflection of Carpenter’s charming persona and style, and I absolutely adore it.

“The Sweet Tooth fragrance collection captures Sabrina’s personality and artistic vision in a provocative, glamorous way, tapping into her personal connection with her fans,” Steve Mormoris, Founder and CEO of Scent Beauty said in a press release. “We are thrilled that Sabrina Carpenter’s fragrances continue to break sales records, allowing her fans to experience her artistry through scent.”

WHere can I buy the Sabrina Carpenter Cherry baby perfume?

What makes this new addition to her fragrance collection sweeter is how it’s available in three different sizes: 50 ml ($55), 30 ml ($30), and 10 ml ($10). You can purchase Cherry Baby at Carpenter’s new fragrance website and Scent Beauty starting on July 25, or you can wait for it to be released at Amazon, JCPenny, Rite Aid, and Walmart in August.

IDK about you, but I’m already sold — I need this perfume ASAP.