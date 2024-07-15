This is a sponsored feature. All opinions are 100% from Her Campus.

Books. Clothes. Snacks. Electronics. No matter how many items you parted ways with at home while packing up for the semester, you still have so. much. stuff. And in a small shared space like a dorm room, that can make things feel chaotic and messy quickly — which is the last thing you need when juggling homework, a social life, and trying to make your new home feel like, well, home.

No matter if you’re living in a dorm, an off-campus apartment, or in a suite with your besties, there are tons of easy solutions to keep your space in order and customized the way you want, like by using all of Command™ Brand’s damage-free decorating and organizing products! So, even when you’re in the hardest parts of the semester, you’ll have a place to unwind and relax.

Check out all of our top tips for keeping your college living space organized and customized, and add these incredibly helpful products to your cart right now!

HOOKS

One of the most versatile items you can get to help you make your space your own, while also keeping your things organized, are hooks. You can use them to hang up fairy lights to create a cozy vibe or put them next to your door to hang your keys up so you’ll never misplace them! Command™ Brand has a wide variety of different hook options to fit every organizing and decorating need, and none of the hooks require tools. The hooks have a strong hold (yes, even on dorm walls!), and can be removed cleanly so you won’t have to worry about damage or getting your security deposit back.

These mini hooks are perfect for stringing lights for some ambiance or hanging up your lanyards with your dorm room keys. They’re also clear so they’ll be almost invisible on your walls. Those of us with early morning classes definitely rely on our baseball caps to keep our bed-heads tamed. So, keep your collection near your door with these Medium Designer Hooks! What’s the one thing you use every single day? Your backpack! Use these Command™ Large Utility Hooks — which hold up to five pounds — to hang your bag after class.

Strips

Moving into a dorm with just a bed and a desk is a great feeling. Sure, it might look bare when you first see it, but it’s a blank canvas with tons of wall space to fill up with art and decor that brings you joy. Command™ products are great for creating a space that perfectly represents you and allows you to express yourself without worrying about leaving behind sticky residue, holes, or marks.

Photo by Command Command™ Poster Strips, $9 You know that cool poster you found when you went thrifting with your friend from class? Hang it up with ease thanks to the Command™ Poster Strips and add some personality to your place! Photo by Command Command™ 20 lb Picture Hanging Strips, $9 These Command™ Picture Hanging strips hold up to 20 pounds, meaning you can hang everything from a mirror to a huge framed photo of your hometown besties without needing to worry about it being too heavy to hold up.

Photo by Command Clothes Hanger Sometimes the closet at college just doesn’t cut it. When you install the new Command™ Folding Clothes Hanger, you’ll get access to more space, enough to hang up five additional hangers of clothes! That means you can set out your clothes the night before a big presentation or plan your outfits for Spirit Week ahead of time. No nails, screws, or tacks are needed to install the clothes hanger, and no damage will be left behind when you’re ready to take it down. Command™ Folding Clothes Hanger, $15 See On Amazon

Photo by Command Cord Organizer Picture this: You finally get a hold of your BSF from home after playing telephone tag the past few weeks, when you realize your phone is on 2% battery. Instead of rushing to grab your phone charger, only to find it’s tangled with your e-book charger, watch charger, and laptop charger, get a Command™ Cord Bundler instead! It keeps your cords organized, holds up to two pounds, and eliminates dangerous, tangled cords. Command™ Cord Bundlers, $16 See On Amazon

Photo by Bed Bath & Beyond Dry Erase Calendar Your schedule is filled with classes, tests, mixers, and study sessions. Instead of trying to memorize every single important date, add a dry-erase calendar to your college packing list and easily keep track of your month! Secure it to the wall with some Command™ Picture Hanging Strips and you’ll never forget a project or a movie night with your roomie again. DesignOvation Calter Framed Magnetic Dry Erase Monthly Calendar, $72 See On Bed Bath & Beyond

Photo by Bed Bath & Beyond Pencil Cup Your dorm desk should be anything BUT boring — just like you. Keep your pencil supply stocked with this gorgeous pencil cup that adds a pop of color to your room. 4 Compartment Spinning Pencil Cup, $21 See On Bed Bath & Beyond

Photo by Rifle Paper Co. Desk Organizer Let’s face it, you’re going to be spending a lot of time at your desk working on papers and reading textbooks. This desk organizer’s pattern is such a fun way to spruce up your space and show off your style while keeping the things you need — like notecards, journals, and highlighters — close by. Desk Organizer, $24 See On Rifle Paper Co.

Photo by Bed Bath & Beyond Storage Cart TBH, every college student needs a utility cart. It fits in small spaces — which are plenty in dorms and college living spaces — so you can use it as a bedside table or even as a mobile beauty station. Whatever you use it for, this cart is a total must-have. 5-Layer Steel Rolling Rotatable Utility Cart with Wheels, $95 See On Bed Bath & Beyond

Photo by Target Drawer Organizer Even if the inside of your desk drawers are out of sight, keeping them organized is key to keeping calm during jam-packed study and homework sessions. This set of drawer organizers fit together however you’d like — and they’re chic. Martha Stewart 6pc Plastic Stackable Office Desk Drawer Organizers Clear, $31 See On Target

Photo by Bed Bath & Beyond Wall Organizer To give yourself even *more* free space on your desk and around your room, you should invest in wall organizers. These wall organizers are perfect for organizing your notebooks and folders when you aren’t using them. We recommend hanging them up with multiple Command™ XL Hooks, which come in 10 and 15-pound sizes! Hanging Wall File Organizer, $37 See On Bed Bath & Beyond