These Online Thrift Store Black Friday Deals Are Must-Shop Stops This Year

Black Friday deals are officially here, and I’m here to remind you that online thrift stores have Black Friday deals, too! Take a break from big brands and find something secondhand this holiday season. Through thrifting, you can find unique and vintage pieces that really fit your personal style. Shopping at thrift stores is also a cost-effective alternative to shopping for clothes full price, and on Black Friday, the thrift store deals get even better!

Stores like ThredUp and The Real Real offer seriously killer Black Friday deals on top of the discounted prices they already sell items for. These deals are perfect for getting your shopping done early: Find a discounted jewelry piece for your mom or a unique vintage jacket for your bestie. But TBH, I won’t judge if you gatekeep these deals and shop for yourself. After the stress of fall semester, you definitely deserve to treat yourself.

No matter what you’re shopping for this week, one thing remains true: These deals are amazing! If you’re looking for the best thrift stores to go to for Black Friday, here’s a round up of some of the best online thrift store deals you absolutely can’t miss this Black Friday!

ThredUp is one of the most popular online thrifting sites right now. They have a wide selection of accessories, clothes, and even designer goods. The site’s Black Friday sale includes up to 45% off select items with the code BIGDEAL at checkout. And that’s not — all using the same code, you can also get free shipping for your order. However, you’ll need to act fast — this deal only last until the end of the day on Nov. 27.

The Real Real is known for selling luxury products secondhand. As implied in the name, The Real Real certifies that all of their designer products are 100% authentic. The site is currently holding an early Black Friday Sale with up to 80% off select items. Scratch that designer item itch, but without breaking the bank!

Thifted is all about vintage items. Find unique pieces that no one else will have! The site has numerous Black Friday deals — for instance, Carhartt jackets are 10% off. You can find vintage sunglasses starting at $6 and sweatshirts starting at $20. With these deals, what’s the point in shopping firsthand?

Depop is a massively popular site for selling and buying secondhand clothes. And luckily for us, the site is holding huge cyber week sales. This sale includes 30% off select outerwear, 50% off select boots, and 60% off select denim. They even have a page where everything is 70% off or more! You’ll be looking stylish all year long with all these deals.