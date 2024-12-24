12 New Year’s Eve Nail Ideas From TikTok To Start 2025 On The Right Foot

When Christmas is over I usually get hit with a wave of nostalgia as I begin thinking about the year ending. Plus, the sadness of the holiday season coming to an end! But there’s something exciting about New Year’s Eve, and getting ready for a new beginning. While the new year is all about making lists, and figuring out what you’re going to keep in your life and what you’re getting rid of for your fresh start, New Year’s Eve is about celebrating the entire year as it comes to an end. It’s about spending time with family, friends, and celebrating all you’ve accomplished through the year. Whether you’re staying in or going out, you’ll want to look your best as you soak up the last few hours of 2025 If you’re anything like me, New Year’s Eve planning usually consists of what you’re going to wear, how to style your hair, what perfume you’re going to put on — the whole nine yards! And I’m always especially thinking about how I’m going to style my nails. Entering the new year with fresh nails just makes me feel like I’m ending the year on the right foot.

If you’re looking for some inspiration for nail art to bring into 2025 with you, here are 12 nail ideas for New Year’s Eve from TikTok that I’ll definitely be incorporating into my New Year’s Eve planning!