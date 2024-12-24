12 New Year’s Eve Nail Ideas From TikTok To Start 2025 On The Right Foot

When Christmas is over I usually get hit with a wave of nostalgia as I begin thinking about the year ending. Plus, the sadness of the holiday season coming to an end! But there’s something exciting about New Year’s Eve, and getting ready for a new beginning. While the new year is all about making lists, and figuring out what you’re going to keep in your life and what you’re getting rid of for your fresh start, New Year’s Eve is about celebrating the entire year as it comes to an end. It’s about spending time with family, friends, and celebrating all you’ve accomplished through the year. Whether you’re staying in or going out, you’ll want to look your best as you soak up the last few hours of 2025 If you’re anything like me, New Year’s Eve planning usually consists of what you’re going to wear, how to style your hair, what perfume you’re going to put on — the whole nine yards! And I’m always especially thinking about how I’m going to style my nails. Entering the new year with fresh nails just makes me feel like I’m ending the year on the right foot.
If you’re looking for some inspiration for nail art to bring into 2025 with you, here are 12 nail ideas for New Year’s Eve from TikTok that I’ll definitely be incorporating into my New Year’s Eve planning!
- Glitter Blush Nails
-
These glitter blush nails are so cute and ethereal! Whether you’re doing them at home or getting them done in a salon, they’re super simple to accomplish!
- Blue Flower Nails
-
These nails are giving winter wonderland in the best way. The base is a pink and light blue ombre, with blue and white flowers and gold swirly details on top.
- Earthy Abstract Nails
-
These nails are super unique ,drawing on the Earth Girl aesthetic. With shades of green, silver, and white, your nails will definitely stand out!
- Pink Glass Nails
-
Another unique nail design, these nails are actually translucent! These are beautiful, especially when you use a light pink shade.
- Silver French Manicure
-
If you want a simpler design, these silver french nails are perfect! These nails have a white base with a silver line, creating a french manicure look. These are simple, but will not disappoint.
- Black Nails
-
IYKYK. Black Nail Theory is a phenomenon that’s been trending on TikTok for the past year. Basically, the theory says that black nails make you both look and feel more confident. Perfect for the new year!
- Chrome Nails
-
These nails are heavily inspired by Sabrina Carpenter’s Short N’ Sweet Tour nails, which I’ve been seeing everywhere. They’re simple, but still have that elegant look to them.
- 3D Cloud Nails
-
These cloud nails take nails to a new level with cute 3D Cinnamoroll charms, plus white cloud and star details.
- Cinnamon Glaze Nails
-
Made popular by Hailey Beiber, these cinnamon glaze nails look absolutely delicious. Seriously — they look just like the inside of a cinnamon roll!
- Gray Blueberry Nails
-
These nails are super quick to achieve since they only use one color, but they still give that flawless, cozy, winter vibe.
- Black French Manicure
-
These nails are classy, combining a classic french manicure with white flower designs and sparkles.
- Mermaid Nails
-
These mermaid nails are so unique yet easy to try. They use a pink base with purple ombre accented with a glitter mermaid-inspired design. They do not disappoint!