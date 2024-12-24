Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
new years eve nails 2025
new years eve nails 2025
@heluviee on TikTok/@zolaganzorigt on TikTok
Style > Beauty

12 New Year’s Eve Nail Ideas From TikTok To Start 2025 On The Right Foot

Deborah Anthonio

When Christmas is over I usually get hit with a wave of nostalgia as I begin thinking about the year ending. Plus, the sadness of the holiday season coming to an end! But there’s something exciting about New Year’s Eve, and getting ready for a new beginning. While the new year is all about making lists, and figuring out what you’re going to keep in your life and what you’re getting rid of for your fresh start, New Year’s Eve is about celebrating the entire year as it comes to an end. It’s about spending time with family, friends, and celebrating all you’ve accomplished through the year. Whether you’re staying in or going out, you’ll want to look your best as you soak up the last few hours of 2025 If you’re anything like me, New Year’s Eve planning usually consists of what you’re going to wear, how to style your hair, what perfume you’re going to put on — the whole nine yards! And I’m always especially thinking about how I’m going to style my nails. Entering the new year with fresh nails just makes me feel like I’m ending the year on the right foot. 

If you’re looking for some inspiration for nail art to bring into 2025 with you, here are 12 nail ideas for New Year’s Eve from TikTok that I’ll definitely be incorporating into my New Year’s Eve planning!

Glitter Blush Nails
@clawsbyqa

glitter blush nails 💗 #gelnails #gelxnails #gelx #blushnails #3dnailart #nailsart #3dflowersnails

♬ BLUSH – WOOAH (우아)

These glitter blush nails are so cute and ethereal! Whether you’re doing them at home or getting them done in a salon, they’re super simple to accomplish!

Blue Flower Nails
@littlekissko

thus job is true girl therapy for both parties Ib: @friskynails ✨🍒 her inspo but in BLUE HEHEHE #nailinspo #nailart #nycnails #nycnailtech #floralnails #coquettenails #bluenails #chromenails

♬ original sound – yaz

These nails are giving winter wonderland in the best way. The base is a pink and light blue ombre, with blue and white flowers and gold swirly details on top.

Earthy Abstract Nails
@jayseenails

been really into this earthy abstract japanese-style nail art lately 🪨🌳 using the moonlit grove collection from show me korea and its the perfect collection of colors/textures for this style! i purchased from @Sweetie Nail Supply grab for black friday w code jaysee if u want <3 #fyp #donailswithme #nailday #nailtech #nailtutorial #nailarttutorial #nailinspo #nailartinspo #3dnails #japanesenails #cateyenails #magnetnails #showmekorea #glitternails #almondnails #koreannails

♬ Daylight – Gakuen

These nails are super unique ,drawing on the Earth Girl aesthetic. With shades of green, silver, and white, your nails will definitely stand out!

Pink Glass Nails
@heluviee

so dreamy ⁺˚⋆୭🎀⋆⁺ #glassnails #nailtutorial #pinknails #naildesign #nailinspo #winternails #cateyechevy

♬ sonido original – 𝓪𝓶𝓼𝓼 𝓭𝓮𝔂 ✩

Another unique nail design, these nails are actually translucent! These are beautiful, especially when you use a light pink shade.

Silver French Manicure
@clawsbyqa

frosted cat eye frenchies 💅🏻 using doi sugar magnet gel in 03 thank you to @Sweetie Nail Supply for sending me these! use code QUYNHANH for 10% off! #nailtutorial #nailinspo #nailart #sweetienailstyles #cateyenails #chromenails #chromenailart #frenchtipnails

♬ Igloo – KISS OF LIFE

If you want a simpler design, these silver french nails are perfect! These nails have a white base with a silver line, creating a french manicure look. These are simple, but will not disappoint.

Black Nails
@leminimacaron

dark & glossy nails >> #halloweennails #fallnailinspo #winternails #blacknailtheory #diynails @Sarah

♬ salvatore – triz

IYKYK. Black Nail Theory is a phenomenon that’s been trending on TikTok for the past year. Basically, the theory says that black nails make you both look and feel more confident. Perfect for the new year!

Chrome Nails
@zolaganzorigt

Short n Sweet tour nails ✨💋 @Sabrina Carpenter

♬ TASTE – Tom

These nails are heavily inspired by Sabrina Carpenter’s Short N’ Sweet Tour nails, which I’ve been seeing everywhere. They’re simple, but still have that elegant look to them.

3D Cloud Nails
@susiexxi

cinnamoroll 3D inflated nails ☁️ been seeing these puffy nails all over social media 👀 #cinnamorollnails #nails #inflated3dnails #nailtutorial #auroranails #koreannails

♬ Skz 충돌collision speedup – 찌송

These cloud nails take nails to a new level with cute 3D Cinnamoroll charms, plus white cloud and star details.

Cinnamon Glaze Nails
@yodeebs

cinnamon glaze 🤎✨ @rhode skin @Hailey Bieber @Zola #nails #nailinspo #brownnails #cateyenails #glassnails #fallnails #diynails #nailtutorial #haileybieber #rhodeskin

♬ My love – 🤷‍♀️

Made popular by Hailey Beiber, these cinnamon glaze nails look absolutely delicious. Seriously — they look just like the inside of a cinnamon roll!

Gray Blueberry Nails
@yodeebs

a little blue + a little gray 🫐 wearing @OPI – US less is norse #nails #nailinspo #bluenails #graynails #winternails #fallnails #diynails #gelnails

♬ after hours – nadia

These nails are super quick to achieve since they only use one color, but they still give that flawless, cozy, winter vibe.

Black French Manicure
@01_nails_01

♬ original sound – qaws12123

These nails are classy, combining a classic french manicure with white flower designs and sparkles.

Mermaid Nails
@heygreatnails

🧜‍♀️🫧 wearing mermaid nails always feels magical 🐚 •ad | Using: @kiaraskynails Berry Haze | Rub On Top coat | Flex Gel Discount code: GREATNAILS _____ *affiliate #purplenails #mermaidnails #glitternails #sparklynails #3dnails #nailinspo #nails cute nails , almond nails , nail art tutorial, iridescent pearl chrome

♬ BLUE – Billie Eilish

These mermaid nails are so unique yet easy to try. They use a pink base with purple ombre accented with a glitter mermaid-inspired design. They do not disappoint!

Deborah Anthonio

Rutgers '28

Deborah Anthonio is a National Writer who writes for the Style column for Her Campus Media. Specifically, styles that interest the new generation of young adults. Her expertise is in Beauty, Decor, and especially Fashion. Outside of Her Campus, Deborah is a college student at Rutgers University, pursuing a double major in I.T. and English. In the past, she's worked as Vice President of Raritan's Introduction of Minorities to Engineering and Secretary of the Junior Classical League at the Franklin High Branch – mainly writing and editing. Deborah has experienced many different work-study environments notably Electrical Construction which she studied for a year and acquired a work certificate in. Due to this, she's grown an appreciation for fashion in all aspects of life, from the workforce to glam to casual everyday wear. When she isn't writing or studying, Deborah enjoys reading fantasy and occasionally romance. Most of all she loves music. She's a Beatlemaniac but enjoys other artists such as Twenty One Pilots, Taylor Swift, Flyleaf, Amy Winehouse, and classical artists such as Saint Saens. She can often be seen perusing the shelves of Barnes and Noble, hungrily searching for new books and albums to delve into.