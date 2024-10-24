Kate Spade’s New M&M’S Line Includes The Sweetest Crossbody Bag

The holiday season is all about celebrating with those close to you. Be it through Friendsgiving or going home for winter break, having the chance to connect and celebrate with loved ones makes this season easily one of the best parts of the year. And if you’re looking to channel all the playful and fun vibes of family and friend celebrations into your outfits this winter, I have the perfect collab for you: the new M&M’S x kate spade new york limited-edition holiday capsule.

Announced on Oct. 23, kate spade and M&M’S are dropping a collection just in time for the holiday season. With kate spade’s timeless and cute designs and M&M’S classic characters and packaging, you’ll be sure to liven up all your holiday festivities over the next few months. These playful accessories will brighten even the grayest winter days!

The collection includes a variety of jewelry and leather pieces that come in all seven of M&M’S core colors. The collection includes bracelets, earrings, and necklaces as well as crossbody bags and coin purses that’ll add some ~flavor ~ to any look. Here’s a look at some of the cutest pieces in the line to consider picking up ahead of the holiday season this year.

M&M’S x kate spade new york Embellished 3D Packet Crossbody ($348) M&MS x kate spade new york Inspired by M&M’s iconic packaging, this crossbody bag emulates a peanut M&M’s package in the cutest way! Paired with their 3D Packet key fob ($110), you’ll have a look sure to stun. M&M’S x kate spade new york Embellished Smooth Leather 3D Crossbody ($428) M&MS x kate spade new york This circular crossbody bag is modeled after an actual M&M, and will be great to add a playful flare to any of your outfits. Also, check out the cute M&M zipper detail! M&M’s X kate spade new york Bracelet Rainbow Multicolor ($128) M&Ms X kate spade new york This charm bracelet is super cute, and will be getting you compliments all winter long! M&M’S x kate spade new york Statement Pendant ($148) M&MS x kate spade new york This necklace is great for any occasion. With an opening M&M charm and the heart detailing, it’s also very unique. M&M’S x kate spade new york Charm Huggies ($40) M&MS x kate spade new york These hoops with M&M charms come in several different classic M&M’s colors, you can choose your fave! M&M’S x kate spade new york coin purse ($198) M&MS x kate spade new york Similar to the earrings, this leather coin purse comes in a variety of colors. Stay organized and trendy in color this holiday season!

The products in the M&M’S x kate spade new york collection range from $40 to $428, and will be available at select stores and online at MMS.com and katespade.com beginning Nov. 1.

Along with the collection’s release, M&M’S and kate spade are also holding a sweepstakes competition where you’ll have the chance to win a piece from the collection. From Nov. 1 to Nov. 18, you can enter the sweepstakes at MMS.com. Additionally, M&M’S is also launching its TikTok Shop with this collection release on Nov. 4. If you buy an item from the collection through the TikTok Shop, you’ll receive an exclusive kate spade-branded chocolate M&M’S gift!

These items would make great presents for loved ones, but this line is so cute, I won’t blame you if you’re shopping for yourself. These pieces are a great way to brighten up your outfits this winter and play up the jolly vibes that the holiday season is all about!