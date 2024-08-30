Labor Day is around the corner! The holiday takes place on a Monday where everyone gets a day off to rest and relax, and why not spend the day relaxing by doing some shopping? Labor Day is a huge day for sales, and lots of major brands host some of the biggest money-saving deals on the holiday. Get ready for a major shopping spree with some of these Labor Day 2024 sales.
Whether this is your chance to finally buy that beauty product you’ve been wanting all summer, or an opportunity for you to let the sales ~speak~ to you, it’s time to bring out your inner shopaholic personality and add these Labor Day deals to your cart. But heads up, you may end up maxing out your credit card for all these great sales! (Hey, I won’t be mad.) Without further ado, here are 10 brands hosting major Labor Day 2024 sales for you to take advantage of.
- Amazon
-
Amazon is featuring a Labor Day deal so spectacular. Get up to 40% off on products ranging from beauty and tech to home appliances and clothing. Plus, if you’re an Amazon Prime member, you’ll always get your free shipping.
- Ulta Beauty
-
Ulta Beauty is hosting its 21 Days Of Beauty event for fall, starting Aug. 30 and running until Sept. 19. This year includes 50% off over 200 daily beauty steals. Plus, Diamond and Platinum Ultamate Rewards members get free shipping when you purchase a Beauty Steal product.
- Target
-
Target’s Long Weekend Sale includes a bunch of markdowns, including up to 50% off home goods and toys, and 20% off clothing. Get your dorm ready for fall or cash in on some new outfits, like this Universal Thread Short Sleeve Mini Shirtdress ($26), perfect for an end-of-summer outdoor party.
- Chamberlain Coffee
-
We have a deal for coffee lovers! Chamberlain Coffee is having a 20% off sitewide sale. Shop for all your favorite coffee and tea blends, such as Vanilla Matcha Green Tea Powder ($20), bundle deals like this Cold Brew Starter Pack ($44), and bestsellers like the Chai Oat Milk Latte Powder ($12).
- Crocs
-
Everyone’s favorite funky shoes are on sale. Get up to 60% off on Crocs and Jibbitz this Labor Day. It’s time for fashion-forward footwear, like the Hiker Xscape Festival Clog at 25% off, and the Hello Kitty and Friends Stomp Sandal at 33% off. You can even shop for your friends and loved ones, with sales on mens and Kids Crocs, too.
- Supergoop
-
Supergoop’s current sale runs through Labor Day, and features 20% off sitewide and 25% off orders of $100 or more. There’s even an extra deal of a free full-size Lipshade ($24) on orders of $75 or more.
- Sephora
-
The competition is on between makeup stores! Like Ulta Beauty, Sephora is offering 50% off at both their main locations and Kohl’s locations. Shop name brand products as well as Sephora Collection products, with one day only deals from Aug. 30 to Sept. 19.
- Old Navy
-
Dance around in your favorite clothing when you get them at Old Navy this Labor Day. Get 50 to 60% off on clothing, including their staple jeans like the Curvy High-Waisted OG Loose Jeans ($22), which come in a range of sizes and washes.
- Selfmade
-
Get all your skin care needs met at selfmade, which is running a 40% off sitewide sale for Labor Day. Recharge with the True Grit Resilience Scrub ($21) or Corrective Experience Comfort Cream ($18). Or treat yourself to a bundle of self care with the NeuroBeauty Bundle ($97), which is 50% off its regular price.
- Kohl’s
-
Shopping at Kohl’s is almost nostalgic. This Labor Day, take advantage of an extra $10 off when you spend $25. Thousands of products, from clothing to tech to home goods, are marked down, including 30% off Levi’s jeans, 40% off Cuisinart cookware, and more. Plus, you’ll get $5 Kohl’s Cash for every $25 spent through Sept. 2.
Take time out this Labor Day to stock up on all your favorite items at low, discounted prices. With deals like these, shop til you drop all day long!