Anyone who’s in Greek life knows how stressful fall rush can be — not just for PNMs, but also for active members, with active recruitment and Bid Day. I mean, just learning the TikTok dances is enough to keep a girl busy for weeks. As fall rush 2024 draws to a close and pledging begins, now is the time to settle into new routines and friendships. It’s also the time to celebrate all your hard work with a little retail therapy. Luckily for you, Casetify dropped the cutest line of sorority phone cases just in time for fall semester. If I’m being honest, I literally can’t think of a better gift for your newest little or big than Casetify’s Sorority Collection.

Being part of a sorority is no joke, and you deserve to rep your letters considering all the time and effort you put in to get there! Maybe that’s through your IG bio, a huge lettered sweatshirt haul, or attending every single Greek life event on campus. However, this semester, let’s not forget about phone cases either! Think about it. You need a phone case anyway, why not make it as cute as possible? Casetify’s Sorority Collection can even serve as a reminder for you: every time you look down at your phone, you’ll think of your sisters and all the hard work you’ve accomplished and fun you’ve had together.

If you’re worried you won’t find your sorority, don’t stress: The line features 35 different collegiate sororities. The prints show each sorority’s Greek letters in the bottom right corner, to let everyone know exactly who you’re repping. Each print also features the sorority’s official colors — cardinal and straw for Chi Omega and blue and white for Alpha Delta Pi, to name a few. The line is compatible with many different phones, from the just-announced iPhone 16 Pro Max to the Google Pixel 9. Now, I know what you’re thinking: I drop my phone literally everyday, I can’t just get a cute case and hope for the best. First, same. Second, with Casetify you don’t have to sacrifice ease or utility to show your Greek pride. On the site, you can pick from a selection of Casetify’s cases, including some with MagSafe compatibility or impact protection (or both). We are not breaking any phones this semester! The line is available right now on casetify.com, and depending on your device and the specific case you order, prices range from $34 to $102.

Along with being a great way to show your Greek pride, these cases also make for the perfect gift. If you’re not in a sorority, I bet your friend or sister would still love a thoughtful gift from you that celebrates their extracurricular involvement. Or maybe you are in a sorority and have been looking for the perfect thing to give your new little to welcome her into your organization. Sororities aren’t just about intense rush weeks or houses — they’re also about community. Casetify’s new line lets you celebrate and build your community, and look cute while doing it.